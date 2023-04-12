FRB Candle HighLow MT4
- Göstergeler
- Fernando Baratieri
- Sürüm: 1.20
- Güncellendi: 12 Nisan 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Candle High Low
Indicator showing High and Low of X candles across a line.
Settings Candle number for calculation (>=1) - Define the number of candles for the indicator to find the maximum and minimum of that period of candles. Continuation of the line's display to the right - If you want the High and Low line to extend to the right edge of the graph Line High Color - Set line color Line High Style - Set line style Line Low Color - Set line color Line Low Style - Set line style