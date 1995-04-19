FRB Candle HighLow MT4

Candle High Low

Indicator showing High and Low of X candles across a line.


Settings

Candle number for calculation (>=1) - Define the number of candles for the indicator to find the maximum and minimum of that period of candles.

Continuation of the line's display to the right - If you want the High and Low line to extend to the right edge of the graph

Line High Color - Set line color

Line High Style - Set line style

Line Low Color - Set line color

Line Low Style - Set line style



Prodotti consigliati
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicatori
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicatori
Indicatore "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex: è un ottimo strumento ausiliario nel trading! - L'indicatore calcola e posiziona automaticamente sul grafico i livelli di Fibo e le linee di tendenza locali (colore rosso). - I livelli di Fibonacci indicano le aree chiave in cui il prezzo può invertirsi. - I livelli più importanti sono 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Puoi usarlo per lo scalping di inversione o per il trading di zone grid. - Ci sono molte opportunità per migliorare il tuo sistema attuale us
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
Indicatori
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
Prophet
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
Prophet is a trend indicator. Shows the direction of turning points. Can be used with an optimal risk-to-profit ratio. The arrows indicate favorable moments and directions for entering the market. Uses one parameter for setting (adjust from 1 to 3). The probability of a successful trend is very high. In the course of work, the take-profit is much larger than the stop-loss! Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
DrawTurningPoint MT4
Kazuya Yamaoka
Indicatori
Based on the Dow Theory, the system automatically draws a turning point, which is the starting point for buying or selling. It also automatically tells you whether the market is in a buying or selling condition and recognizes the environment. It is also a good tool to prevent false trades and to make profitable trades. We are live-streaming the actual operation of the system. Please check for yourself if it is usable. Please check it out for yourself. https://www.youtube.com/@ganesha_forex We
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
XOatrline
Ainur Sharipov
5 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator is based on crosses of zeros, but their period is equated to the indicator ATR. An alternative to the XOATRHIST indicator with the channel display on the chart. More informative.  Closing a bar outside the channel forms an x or O. The indicator turns on the Alert option. Options: ATRPeriod  - period ATR for the calculation of steps. XOPips    - manual pips XOalert  - output of the signal to the terminal. XOnotification  - sending a signal to the mobile terminal. XOmail  -  send a s
Angry
Maryna Shulzhenko
Indicatori
Angry is a trend indicator, it indicates well the points of the beginning of the trend and its completion or reversal. This tool scans the market looking for the correct entry. Against the background of insignificant fluctuations, it is possible to identify a trend and indicate its direction. It uses only price data and analytics to calculate entry points. Does not use auxiliary indicators. Angry captures moments of stable price movement direction. There are only three types of trend: Bullish
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicatori
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
FiboZag
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
Indicator FiboZag - transfer the indicator to the chart and the Fibonacci levels will be built automatically on the last ZigZag turn. The main advantage lies in the correct construction of Fibonacci levels and markup of price levels. Simple, visual and effective use. The indicator is not redrawn and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes.
ADX Pointer
Dominik Mandok
Indicatori
ADX Pointer is an indicator which is based on "Average Directional Index" and draws three numbers in chart window depending on the value of ADX. In ADX Pointer you can set "ADX_Period" which is of course period of Average Directional Index and you can also set 3 levels. When ADX value exceed first level ("ADX_Level1") in chart window appears number "1", when ADX exceed second level ("ADX_Level2") appears "2" and when ADX exceed third level ("ADX_Level3") appears "3". Simple. ADX Pointer works on
TrendMaster MT4
Giacomo Donati
Indicatori
How TrendMaster Works TrendMaster is a trading indicator designed to streamline and enhance your chart analysis. Using algorithmic logic, it reviews historical price data to generate a dynamic reference line. When price action crosses this line, a "BUY" or "SELL" signal is displayed on your chart. The goal is to assist in identifying potential shifts in price behavior with a clear and user-friendly visual approach. Why Use TrendMaster? The TrendMaster MT4 Indicator helps highlight potential tre
DMAX pro
Danny Teoh Kok Keong
Indicatori
DMAX SIGNAL IS VERY POWERFUL TOOL TO HELP YOU ENTRY,ITS CAN DETECT OVERSOLD AND OVERBOUGHT IN FOREX MARKET. ITS CAN TRADE 24 FOREX PAIR IN MARKET, 80% ACCURATE RESULT. MANY TRADER FAIL BECAUSE OF ENTRY POINT AND EXIT POINT , SIGNAL OF DMAX WILL GIVE VERY GOOD SIGNAL TO LET YOU KNOW WHERE TO ENTRY AND EXIT.  RISK MANAGEMENT IS VERY IMPORTANT IN TRADING FOREX, PLEASE DONT RISK OVER 5% PER TRADE IS FORE MARKET
LordAutoTrendLine
Igor Pereira Calil
Indicatori
LordAutoTrendLine is an indicator for MetaTrader that was developed with the intention of analyzing up and down trend lines in the financial market. Trend lines are used to calculate together with a Fibonnaci for example, the high and low of a currency pair. In the example of the H4 images, we can see a line crossing 1790 high and 1784 low, an example, if going below 1784 will mean selling, and very certainly according to the line, it can reach 1790 first without any much effort, ie , purchas
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicatori
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
Mastodon
Yvan Musatov
Indicatori
Mastodon - displays potential market entry points. According to the wave theory, Mastodon displays the course of a large wave, while the oscillator can specify the entry point, that is, catch the price movement inside it, i.e. small “subwaves”. By correctly understanding the wave nature of price movements and using the Mastodon indicator in conjunction with an oscillator, you can create your own trading system, for example, entering the market after a large wave has formed and then exiting whe
King of Forex Trend Cloud
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
The King of Forex Trend Cloud Indicator is a trend following indicator based on moving averages. The Indicator is meant to Capture both the beginning and the end of a trend. This indicator can be used to predict both short and long terms market trends.  The king of Forex Trend Cloud if paired together with the King of Forex Trend Indicator can give a broad picture in market analysis and forecasts. I have attached images for both the  The king of Forex Trend Cloud on its own and  The king of Fore
Elite Renko
Jermaine Wedderburn
5 (2)
Indicatori
Renko Charts with Heiken Ashi Filter now have the alerts and the    Win-rate . Now you can know which signal will give you that edge your trading needs. Risk to Reward Settings  Wins versus Losses Count There are four alert types to choose from for notification on screen, email or phone notification. The alert types also have buffers for use with automation. This indicator can be incorporated with any system that requires renko charts. The four (4) alert types are: Three-bar Formation ;  Pinbar
Automated Trendlines
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (16)
Indicatori
Le linee di tendenza sono lo strumento più essenziale di analisi tecnica nel forex trading. Sfortunatamente, la maggior parte dei trader non li disegna correttamente. L'indicatore automatizzato delle linee di tendenza è uno strumento professionale per i trader seri che ti aiuta a visualizzare il movimento di tendenza dei mercati. Esistono due tipi di linee di tendenza, linee di tendenza rialziste e linee di tendenza ribassiste. Nella tendenza rialzista, la linea di tendenza Forex viene tracci
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Indicatori
Nuova versione più accurata dell'indicatore Xmaster. Più di 200 trader di tutto il mondo hanno condotto più di 15.000 test di diverse combinazioni di questo indicatore sui loro PC per ottenere la formula più efficace e precisa. E qui ti presentiamo l'indicatore "Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint", che mostra segnali accurati e non ridipinge. Questo indicatore invia anche segnali al trader tramite e-mail e push. Con l'arrivo di ogni nuovo tick, analizza costantemente il mercato in base
MACD Divergence
Sergey Deev
2.5 (2)
Indicatori
The indicator detects divergence signals - the divergences between the price peaks and the MACD oscillator values. The signals are displayed as arrows in the additional window and are maintained by the messages in a pop-up window, e-mails and push-notifications. The conditions which formed the signal are displayed by lines on the chart and in the indicator window. Indicator Parameters MacdFast - fast MACD line period MacdSlow - slow MACD line period MacdSignal - MACD signal line period MacdPric
GeoWprPro
Georgij Komarov
Indicatori
WPR by Profile, or WPR for Professionals Geo_WprPro is one of the well-known currency profile indicators. It simultaneously displays two WPR indicators with different parameters in the matrix form on all timeframes of multiple currency pairs forming the currency profile . As follows from the description, " WPR is a leading indicator that often goes ahead of the price chart. The oscillator frequently reaches extreme values before the price reversal as if anticipating that event: it almost always
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicatori
Versione MT5  |  FAQ L' indicatore Owl Smart Levels   è un sistema di trading completo all'interno dell'unico indicatore che include strumenti di analisi di mercato popolari come i   frattali avanzati di Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag che costruisce   la corretta struttura a onde   del mercato, e i   livelli di Fibonacci che segnano i livelli esatti di entrata nel mercato e luoghi per prendere profitti. Descrizione dettagliata della strategia Istruzioni per lavorare con l'indicatore Consulente-
Trend Flasher
Amarnath K M
Indicatori
Trend Flasher Trend is your friend is the age old saying quote in trading arena, there are though many ways to gauge the trend and its direction, more scientific measure and logically meaningful will be an ATR break outs to identify and spot the trend and its acceleration, so we created this easy to use trend identification panel and optimized super trend based multi time frame panel entry system to aid and help the traders to make their trading decision. Unique Features of Trend Flasher 1. H
Capernaum
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicatori
Visually, Capernaum, on the chart, appears as small arrows indicating the direction of the trend movement and the opening of trading positions. The appearance of a blue up arrow indicates that the market is beginning to rise and it is time to buy. And the appearance of a red down arrow means that the market is falling and it is high time to sell. When a suitable moment for buying appears, the indicator generates a signal exactly at the moment of its appearance and not below or above the current
VR Cub
Vladimir Pastushak
Indicatori
VR Cub è un indicatore per ottenere punti di ingresso di alta qualità. L'indicatore è stato sviluppato per facilitare i calcoli matematici e semplificare la ricerca dei punti di ingresso in una posizione. La strategia di trading per la quale è stato scritto l'indicatore ha dimostrato la sua efficacia per molti anni. La semplicità della strategia di trading è il suo grande vantaggio, che consente anche ai trader alle prime armi di commerciare con successo con essa. VR Cub calcola i punti di apert
Arrows Forecasters
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicatori
The Arrows Forecasters indicator is simple, visual and effective trend detection. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator determines the trend with a good probability. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. Ready-made trading system. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. You should remember that using a combination of forecasting tools, it is advisable to choose 2-3 indic
True Magic Oscillator
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
The   True Magic Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change.         Features and Recommendations Works wit
RenkoMaStoch
Sergey Deev
1 (1)
Indicatori
The indicator displays renko bars on a chart, uses them to plot the fast and slow moving average and Stochastic, as well as it provides buy/sell signals: a buy signal is generated when the fast moving is above the slow one, and the signal line of Stochastic crosses the lower level from bottom up; a sell signal is generated when the fast moving is below the slow one, and the signal line of Stochastic crosses the upper level from top to bottom; Renko is a non-trivial price display method. Instead
Trend Scalping Signal
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Indicator for determining the trend. The arrows and lines on the chart show the price reversal and the probable current trend or correction. You should always trade in the direction of the arrow. It is best to use the indicator on several time frames at once and enter the market when all time frames have the same arrow. For example, we open a sell trade if there is a red arrow on the M5, M30 and H4 timeframes. Or we open a buy deal if the indicator shows a blue arrow on all timeframes. Advanta
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (57)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.73 (15)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.81 (140)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. Vi prego di contattarmi dopo l'acquisto! Condividerò i miei consigli di trading con te e fantastici indicatori bonus gratuitamente! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlar
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
5 (10)
Indicatori
To celebrate the official release, $65 is the new PROMO price for the first 50 copies (3 left)! After that, the price increases to $120. SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Indicatori
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicatori
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэктестами, доказательством производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и повсюду статистикой, но после его использования вы в конечном итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять сигналу самому по себе, вам нужно знать, почему он появился, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP-доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на р
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
Support Resistance screnner
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.95 (37)
Indicatori
Support And Resistance Screener è in un indicatore di livello per MetaTrader che fornisce più strumenti all'interno di un indicatore. Gli strumenti disponibili sono: 1. Screener della struttura del mercato. 2. Zona di ritiro rialzista. 3. Zona di ritiro ribassista. 4. Punti pivot giornalieri 5. Punti pivot settimanali 6. Punti pivot mensili 7. Forte supporto e resistenza basati sul modello e sul volume armonici. 8. Zone a livello di banca. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: il supporto HV e l'indicatore
TPSpro RFI Levels
Roman Podpora
4.85 (27)
Indicatori
Zone di inversione - livelli / Zone attive di un attore importante ISTRUZIONI RUS   /   ISTRUZIONI   ENG   /   Versione MT5 OGNI ACQUIRENTE DI QUESTO INDICATORE       OTTIENI ANCHE   GRATUITAMENTE   : 3 mesi di accesso       ai segnali di trading dal servizio       SUPER SEGNALI       — punti di ingresso già pronti secondo l'algoritmo TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mesi di accesso       a materiali di formazione con aggiornamenti regolari: immersione nella strategia e crescita professionale. Assistenza 24 ore
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Indicatori
Gold Stuff è un indicatore di tendenza progettato specificamente per l'oro e può essere utilizzato anche su qualsiasi strumento finanziario. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non è in ritardo. Periodo consigliato H1. Su di esso l'indicatore funziona in modo completamente automatico Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff. Lo trovi nel mio profilo. I risultati in tempo reale possono essere visualizzati qui.  Puoi ottenere una copia gratuita del nostro indicatore Strong Support e Trend Scanner, per favore scriv
Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (487)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 31%! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una formula segreta. Con un solo grafico fornisce avvisi per tutte le 28 coppie di valute. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o opportunità di scalping! Co
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (19)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 26% La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente perché abbiamo incorporato una serie di caratteristiche proprietarie e una nuova formula. Con un solo grafico è possibile leggere la forza delle valute per 28 coppie Forex! Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro trading perché sarete in grado di individuare l'esatto punto di innesco di una nuova tendenza o di un'opportunità
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicatori
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
AW Trend Predictor
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (34)
Indicatori
La combinazione di trend e livelli di rottura in un unico sistema. Un algoritmo di indicatore avanzato filtra il rumore del mercato, determina la tendenza, i punti di ingresso e i possibili livelli di uscita. I segnali indicatori sono registrati in un modulo statistico, che permette di selezionare gli strumenti più adatti, mostrando l'efficacia dello storico dei segnali. L'indicatore calcola i segni Take Profit e Stop Loss. Manuale e istruzioni ->   Qui   / Versione MT5 ->   Qui Come fare tradi
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicatori
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicatori
Offerta speciale : ALL TOOLS , solo $35 ciascuno! Nuovi strumenti   saranno a   $30   per la   prima settimana   o per   i primi 3 acquisti !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : unisciti per ricevere le ultime novità RSI Shift Zone Scanner individua i momenti in cui il sentiment di mercato può cambiare collegando i segnali RSI all’azione del prezzo. Ogni volta che l’RSI supera o scende sotto i livelli predefiniti (70 per ipercomprato, 30 per ipervenduto), l’indicatore traccia un canale sul grafico
The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
4.77 (60)
Indicatori
** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
Market Reversal Alerts
LEE SAMSON
4.2 (115)
Indicatori
Il profitto dalla struttura del mercato cambia quando il prezzo si inverte e si ritira. L'indicatore di avviso di inversione della struttura del mercato identifica quando una tendenza o un movimento di prezzo si sta avvicinando all'esaurimento e pronto a invertire. Ti avvisa dei cambiamenti nella struttura del mercato che in genere si verificano quando stanno per verificarsi un'inversione o un forte pullback. L'indicatore identifica inizialmente i breakout e lo slancio del prezzo, ogni volta c
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicatori
Apollo Secret Trend è un indicatore di tendenza professionale che può essere utilizzato per trovare le tendenze su qualsiasi coppia e intervallo di tempo. L'indicatore può facilmente diventare il tuo indicatore di trading principale che puoi utilizzare per rilevare le tendenze del mercato, indipendentemente dalla coppia o dal periodo di tempo che preferisci negoziare. Utilizzando un parametro speciale nell'indicatore puoi adattare i segnali al tuo stile di trading personale. L'indicatore fornisc
Altri dall’autore
FRB Candle Counter MT4
Fernando Baratieri
Indicatori
Candle Counter This product counts the candles and shows the result according to the configuration defined by the user. Professional traders use it to emphasize a specific candlestick. Settings Position - Choose whether the numbers will be displayed above or below the candle Distance - The distance that the number will have from the candle, referring to the minimum or maximum Font Size - Font Size Color - Font Color
FRB Day Points MT4
Fernando Baratieri
Indicatori
Day Points Indicadtor that shows the points considered important for X days. (Open,Close, High, Low) Used a lot by those who do day trade. These points can be used for decision making by a trader. You will choose the amount of days ago for it to show. Settings High/Low/Close/Open Show - True/False. Days - Number of days that will show on the chart. Color - Line Color. Style - Line Style.
FRB Time MT4
Fernando Baratieri
Indicatori
FRB Time - FRB Trader Indicator that shows the server's time of operation. You can edit the font color and size of the timetable. Settings font color Font size Background color To move the Timetable, just click on it and move the mouse to where you want to leave it. After placing the Time where you want it, click again or press "ESC" and the time will stay where you left it.
FRB Candle Time Mt4
Fernando Baratieri
Indicatori
FRB Candle Time  Indicator showing the time left for the next candle You can edit font color and size. Very important indicator for Traders. To move time, just click on it and move the mouse to where you want to leave it. After positioning the time where you want it, click again or press "ESC" and the time will stay where you left it. Settings font color Font size Background color
FRB Candle Counter
Fernando Baratieri
Indicatori
Candle Counter This product counts the candles and shows the result according to the configuration defined by the user. Professional traders use it to emphasize a specific candlestick. Settings Position - Choose whether the numbers will be displayed above or below the candle Distance - The distance that the number will have from the candle, referring to the minimum or maximum Font Size - Font Size Color - Font Color
FRB Candle HighLow
Fernando Baratieri
Indicatori
Candle High Low Indicator showing High and Low of X candles across a line. Settings Candle number for calculation (>= 1 ) - Define the number of candles for the indicator to find the maximum and minimum of that period of candles. Continuation of the line's display to the right - If you want the High and Low line to extend to the right edge of the graph Line High Color - Set line color Line High Style - Set line style Line Low Color - Set line color Line Low Style - Set line style
FRB Day Points
Fernando Baratieri
Indicatori
Day Points Indicadtor that shows the points considered important for X days. (Open,Close, High, Low) Used a lot by those who do day trade. These points can be used for decision making by a trader. You will choose the amount of days ago for it to show. Settings High/Low/Close/Open Show - True/False. Days - Number of days that will show on the chart. Color - Line Color. Style - Line Style.
FRB Agressao Compra
Fernando Baratieri
Indicatori
FRB Trader - Our mission is to provide the best support for our clients through content and tools, so they can achieve their expected result. - If you have any questions or suggestions, please contact us. Your feedback is very important to us. FRB Buy Agression The indicator displays the Buy Aggression Balance of the selected TIMEFRAME through a histogram in a new window. This indicator can only be used if the broker provides data on volumes. In the forex market, most brokers do not provide th
FRB Agressao Venda
Fernando Baratieri
Indicatori
FRB Sell Agression - Indicator shows the Sell Agression Balance of the TIMEFRAMES chosen by the user through a histogram in a new window. - This indicator can only be used if the broker provides data on Volumes. Forex market brokers do not report this data. - B3 (Bovespa - Brazil) informs the data and with that it is possible to use it in Brazilian brokerages. Settings Color - Define the color that will be shown in the histogram. Use Historical Data - Defines whether the indicator will calcul
FRB Agressao Saldo
Fernando Baratieri
Indicatori
FRB Aggression Balance - Indicator shows the Agression Balance of the TIMEFRAMES chosen by the user through a histogram in a new window. - This indicator can only be used if the broker provides data on Volumes. Forex market brokers do not report this data. - B3 (Bovespa - Brazil) informs the data and with that it is possible to use it in Brazilian brokerages. Settings Color - Define the color that will be shown in the histogram. Use Historical Data - Defines whether the indicator will calcula
FRB Candle de Agressao Oposta
Fernando Baratieri
Indicatori
FRB Agression Opposite Candle This indicator shows when the candle has opposite direction to the aggression balance of the same period. Not intended to be used in the Forex market. Only use markets that have volume and aggression information, such as B3 (Brazil) Settings Color - Define the color that will be shown for the candle ( Color 1 - When the candle is positive and the balance of aggression is negative / Color 2 - When the candle is negative and the balance of aggression is positive )
FRB Time
Fernando Baratieri
Indicatori
FRB Trader - Time Indicator that shows the server's time of operation. You can edit the font color and size of the timetable. Settings Font color Font size Background color To move the Timetable, just click on it and move the mouse to where you want to leave it. After placing the Time where you want it, click again or press "ESC" and the time will stay where you left it.
FRB Candle Time
Fernando Baratieri
Indicatori
FRB Candle Time  Indicator showing the time left for the next candle You can edit font color and size. Very important indicator for Traders. To move time, just click on it and move the mouse to where you want to leave it. After positioning the time where you want it, click again or press "ESC" and the time will stay where you left it. Settings font color Font size Background color
FRB Times and Trades PRO
Fernando Baratieri
2 (1)
Indicatori
- Times and Trades, também chamado de Time and Sales ou histórico de negócios, é uma ferramenta essencial para quem opera através do Tape Reading (Fluxo). - O Metatrader 5 não informa os dados das corretoras, sendo assim, impossível diferenciar quem enviou a ordem. - Os dados só podem ser usados por corretoras que informam os dados dos volumes de negociação, como a B3. No mercado forex não é possível usar.
FRB Support and Resistance
Fernando Baratieri
Indicatori
FRB Trader - Our mission is to provide the best support to customers through conted and tools so that they can achieve the expected results FRB Support and Resistance - Indicator places lines on the chart to show Support and Resistance regions. - You can choose the timeframe you want to calculate, as well as the colors of the lines. - Algorithm calculates the points where the strengths of the asset are considered and are extremely important for decision making.
FRB Strength
Fernando Baratieri
Indicatori
FRB Trader - Our mission is to provide the best support to customers through conted and tools so that they can achieve the expected results FRB Strength - Indicator shows the current strength of the asset between buyers and sellers. - It can only be used by brokerage houses that report data on trading volumes, such as B3. In the forex market it is not possible to use.
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione