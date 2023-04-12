FRB Candle HighLow MT4

Candle High Low

Indicator showing High and Low of X candles across a line.


Settings

Candle number for calculation (>=1) - Define the number of candles for the indicator to find the maximum and minimum of that period of candles.

Continuation of the line's display to the right - If you want the High and Low line to extend to the right edge of the graph

Line High Color - Set line color

Line High Style - Set line style

Line Low Color - Set line color

Line Low Style - Set line style



