Fx Market Dashboard is a very innovative tool that features very professional graphics. Simplifying the reading of the market has always been our prerogative and we believe that with this tool everyone can better understand the market.

This tool is mainly concerned with giving us a clear view of what are the strongest and weakest currencies, through this information we can begin to better understand where the market puts money or takes away money.

The reading of the percentage logic serves to have precision in the reading of the momentum together with the information of the breakouts that confirm the realative thrusts.

An all in one dashboard dedicated to currency market traders that offers everything you need to understand and act accurately on all currency markets.

Navigation is very simple, just click on the name of your favorite couple to open the reference chart.

We hope you enjoy Fx Market Dashboard and help you better understand all market movements.

Happy trading everyone and good steady earnings.

Input values:

  • NEW_CHART_TO_OPEN
    • Open a New Chart
    • User template to add on the opened chart (you can apply a custom template on the opened chart)


