My Forex funds Drawdown Nights Watch

The world of prop firm trading is one filled with tension and excitement in equal measure, and My Forex Funds is on the forefront of bring that world to regular traders. On one hand is the prospect of making huge sums of money and on the other, losing all the money you have invested. The easiest way of the latter scenario occurring is drawdown, and more often than not daily drawdown. It's what keeps us constantly checking our phones, the pain of every traders existence.

What if there was a way of making sure your account never gets below the allowed drawdown?



Video link: https://youtu.be/0fpbf0LUqYI

For more free stuff visit: https://abctrading.xyz