Fractal Scalper MT4

This trading method is inspired by Linda Bradford Raschkes 3 Little Indians pattern.

Put simply we anticipate price will approach a projected line that is based upon 2 previous fractals.   

If 2 previous upper fractals occur we draw an upper line projected forward. If current price approaches this line we anticipate price will keep moving towards the line and breakthrough so we buy.   
If 2 previous lower fractals occur we draw a lower line projected forward. If current price approaches this line we anticipate price will keep moving towards the line and breakthrough so we sell. 

Its a simple concept. Price is always oscillating. As price oscillates it creates fractal patterns that we can draw upper and lower lines from. As price oscillates it will usually move back to these projected areas. And that is what this system exploits. 

This one key point is all we need to know. The main point is it works and backtesting proves it!

For MT5 EA Version click here
For the Free MT5 Indicator Version click here!

For the Free MT4 Indicator Version click here! 

Features :

  • A simple but effective strategy
  • No Black Box EA! An open system clear to see how and why it works!
  • High Probability trades! 
  • Trading shouldnt be emotional but people are. EA's take the emotions away
  • No martingale, grid averaging or no stop loss trading

Recommendations : 

  • Any market. The other great thing about this pattern is it can be applied to any market
  • Recommended Timeframe M30 other timeframes will need backtesting to find best settings
  • Any Reputable Broker   
  • Leverage at 1:30 or greater

Settings : 

Trade Management

  • Stop Loss – Sets the size of stop loss from openning order price 
  • Take Profit – Sets the size of take profit from openning order price 
  • Trailing Stop – Sets the size of our trailing stop 
  • Minimum Profit – Sets the size of profit that is required before we activate out trailing stop

Money Management : 

  • Use Money Management – True means we will adjust lot size as a percentage of our trade capital. As set in Percentage Risked Per Trade. False means we will use fixed lot specified under Lot Size above 
  • Percentage Risked Per Trade – EG 2 = 2% of our total trade capital will be risked per trade. This we be calculated using both stop loss and account size

Orders : 

  • Allow Buy Order – Sets if we want to open buy orders 
  • Allow Sell Order – Sets if we want to open sell orders

Timer : 

  • Start Hour – Sets the starting hour we allow our EA to look for trades 
  • End Hour – Sets when we want to stop our EA looking for trades



Önerilen ürünler
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Göstergeler
Trend Yakalayıcı (The Trend Catcher): Uyarı göstergesine sahip Trend Catcher Stratejisi, yatırımcılara piyasa trendlerini ve olası giriş-çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına göre uyum sağlayan dinamik Trend Catcher Stratejisi, trend yönünün net bir görsel temsilini sunar. Yatırımcılar, tercihleri ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trend tespiti yapar, olası dönüşleri sinyaller, bir takip eden du
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Zigzag Extremum points
Oleg Popov
4.82 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
New version 8.00 is available. In this version, I tried to take into account the wishes of the user. Each of you can also take part in the improvement of this advisor. In the default settings, the adviser opens trades when the extremum point is broken       standard indicator       Zigzag. When the upper point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a buy deal, and when the lower point of the zigzag extremum is broken, it opens a sell deal. In addition to the standard ZigZag indicator, which
FREE
Trend Analizer Bot
Pavel Predein
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Automatic trading Advisor .This is a free version of the expert Advisor "Trend Analyzer Pro" https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/42792.В the robot is based on 2 strategies: at the intersection of moving averages and Bollinger bands indicator .In the paid version, three strategies are available, which increases profitability several times .Designed for the EURUSD H1 currency pair.It is possible to use it on other tools after optimization.Test only on tick data. ** Does not use such dangerous
FREE
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.6 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Göstergeler
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA
PZ TRADING SLU
2.73 (40)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
Big Chief
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
BIG CHIEF    Big Chief is an Expert Advisor that runs its own 2 proprietary analysis & algorithms. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point in the first method and the second method has an Ichimoku Indicator with proprietary settings. For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method & implement the cutlosses-let-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive profit and almost half of them are
FREE
Proftrader Free
Alexander Nikolaev
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor analyzes the last candles and determines whether there will be a reversal or a large correction. Also, the readings of some indicators are analyzed (their parameters can be adjusted). Is a free version of Proftrader . Unlike the full version, in the free version of the adviser the initial lot cannot be higher than 0.1, trading pair only EURUSD and also it has fewer configurable parameters. Input parameters Lots - lot size (at 0, the lot will be calculated from the percentage
FREE
EA Scalping Expert
Gerard Valldosera Gomez
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. This EA can't run in the same account. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades daily this is not because it requires patience to wait for a few days or weeks on the right opportunity for it to trade. It takes advantage of the volatility of the price movement.
FREE
Macd Martin
Roman Yablonskiy
2.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Double Breakout   is an automatic expert advisor with two separate strateges that uses martingale. The MACD indicator with adjustable parameters is used as inputs for each flow of orders. The specified takeprofit and stoploss levels are used to exit the position.  General recommendation The minimum recommended deposit is 1000 cents. Spread is recommended not more than 3 points. It is better to use trend currency pairs. The martingale parameter can be set from 0.1 to any value. When martingale i
FREE
Vanda FX
Sayan Vandenhout
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vanda FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 4 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acc
FREE
Vanexio
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
VANEXIO USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 5 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $20000 acco
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Göstergeler
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Göstergeler
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
CandleMomentum FX
Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
Uzman Danışmanlar
CandleMomentum FX – Precision Candlestick & Momentum Trading Bot Overview CandleMomentum FX is a high-performance forex trading bot designed to analyze candlestick patterns and momentum shifts for executing high-precision trades. By combining price action analysis with momentum-based trading, this EA ensures fast and accurate market entries, making it ideal for traders who rely on trend strength and candlestick formations. Key Features Momentum-Based Candlestick Analysis: Detects strong price a
FREE
Proffitunity
Aleksandr Butkov
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Profitunity version of Bill Williams in my vision The EA works according to standard indicators: Aligator + AO + Fractals To move into a deal, a pin bar is also used at a distance of N points from the Aligator (Distance Pin from Alig). To exit positions, there is TP, SL, several Trailling options, closing all orders by the total profit. NOT GRAIL but it works! The Profitunity version of Bill Williams in my vision. What about the settings of the advisor and how it works. Fix Lot - fixed lot
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Göstergeler
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
PZ Heiken Ashi EA
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA trades using the Heiken Ashi Smoothed Indicator. It offers many trading scenarios and flexible position management settings, plus many useful features like customizable trading sessions, a martingale and inverse martingale mode. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise It implements three different entry strategies Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols T
FREE
Forex Seeker
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Seeker  USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $2000
FREE
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.75 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Göstergeler
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
CodEx 4
Anton Gorin
2.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Operation of the CodEx 4 Expert Advisor is based on patterns composed of consecutive candles. Positions are closed when opposite signals appear. Sequences of candles are encoded into an integer according to the following rule. The code number must be converted to binary form and the highest bit must be discarded. The resulting sequence of bits encodes a continuous sequence of candles, where 1 is a bullish candle, 0 is a bearish candle. The higher bits encode the earlier candles. For example: 19[
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Göstergeler
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
PZ Random Trader EA
PZ TRADING SLU
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA trades in a completely random fashion with customizable lotsize, stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to use and supervise Good for rebate generation Customizable SL, TP and lotsize Great for benchmarking tests against other EAs Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading is FIFO (NFA) Compliant Input Parameters Stoploss: Stop-loss for orders in pips Takeprofit: Take-profit for orders in
FREE
Stoch Cross Scalper Free
John Lucia
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stoch–Cross Scalper is an Expert Advisor based on the Stochastic oscillator indicator using the 80 threshold as overbought and 20 as oversold while utilizing a 14 day rolling period to analyze High and Low closing prices in relation to the current close price. The Stochastic oscillator is a commonly used indicator and many trading philosophies are based upon it. This expert is the result of over ten years of my fine tuning and perfecting this trading system. Almost all of the indicators availabl
FREE
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.67 (46)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.39 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recovery Manager Pro, diğer danışmanlardan veya manuel olarak açılan siparişlerden kaynaklanan kesintileri kurtarmaya yönelik bir sistemdir. RM Pro, otomatik olarak dinamik olarak ayarlama yeteneğine sahiptir. Yatırımcının risk seviyesini seçmesi gerekir ve danışman tam otomatik modda çalışacaktır. Düşüş kurtarma modunda ve bekleme modunda çalışabilir! Başka bir danışman bir dezavantaj oluşturursa, RM Pro bunu devre dışı bırakacak, pozisyonu kilitleyecek ve kısmi kapatmalar kullanarak mevduatın
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Atlantis EA, altın piyasasının arz ve talebin önemli seviyelerini aştığı güçlü fiyat hareketlerini yakalamak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir kırılma stratejisi izler. Bu, bir martingale veya grid stratejisi değildir. EA, bir takip eden stop emriyle çalışır ve trend değiştiğinde otomatik olarak dahili bir stop emri de içerir. Bu EA, günün 24 saati ideal işlem kurulumlarını arayacaktır. Önerilen parite: xauusd m1, m15 veya m30 Minimum 300$ ve küçük spreadli hesap kullanın, tercihen sent değil Ay
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.76 (560)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Black Dragon, Black Dragon göstergesinde çalışır. EA, göstergenin rengine göre bir ticaret açar, ardından emir ağını artırmak veya zararı durdur ile çalışmak mümkündür. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tüm ayarlar burada bulunabilir! Gelen parametreler: · Yeni seri aç - Doğru/Yanlış - tüm siparişler kapatıldık
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT Prop Firm EA, kendine özgü logosu nedeniyle Green Man olarak da bilinir ve yüksek frekanslı ticaret (HFT) stratejilerini izin veren ticaret firmalarının (prop firms) zorluklarını veya değerlendirmelerini aşmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (EA). Sınırlı süre için: HFT Prop Firm EA satın aldığınızda $198 değerinde ücretsiz yardımcı programlar MT5 versiyonu: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 HFT Challenge Performans Monitörü ($200'dan başlayarak): Broker: IC Ma
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Break Even Trader MT5
Stephen Reynolds
4.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
With Break Even Trader placed onto your chart, it will automatically place the stop loss and take profit levels when you open a buy or sell order. And when you are in profit by the amount defined in user settings, it will automatically move your stop loss to that break even level, thereby protecting your trade from a loss. Features : Simple to trade with you just enter your trade it will place the stop loss and take profit as input in user inputs. Sends you an alert when your trade is in profit
FREE
Elliots Triangle
Stephen Reynolds
Göstergeler
Elliot's Triangle is taken from 1 of the 13 patterns within the Elliot Wave Theory that says social or crowd behaviour tends to reverse in recognisable patterns and of which they reveal a structural pattern that appears in nature, as well as the mass psychology of trading participants. From this, he has devised various identifiable patterns that appear in market prices. One of these is what I have named Elliot's Triangle. This triangular pattern appears to reflect a balance of forces, causing
FREE
Fractal Scalper
Stephen Reynolds
Uzman Danışmanlar
This trading method is inspired by Linda Bradford Raschkes 3 Little Indians pattern. Put simply we anticipate price will approach a projected line that is based upon 2 previous fractals.    If 2 previous upper fractals occur we draw an upper line projected forward. If current price approaches this line we anticipate price will keep moving towards the line and breakthrough so we buy.    If 2 previous lower fractals occur we draw a lower line projected forward. If current price approaches this
FREE
Zig Zag 123
Stephen Reynolds
Göstergeler
Zig Zag 123 tells us when a reversal or continuation is more likely by looking at the shift in supply and demand. When this happens a signature pattern appears known as 123 (also known ABC) will often break out in direction of higher low or lower high. Stop loss and take profit levels have been added. There is a panel that shows the overall performance of your trades for if you was to use these stop loss and take profit levels.  We get alerted if a pattern 123 appears and also if the price re
FREE
Triangular Breakout
Stephen Reynolds
Göstergeler
The Triangular Breakout looks for when there is a volume spike followed by a 3 bar break. It then draws arrow when price breaks out of the recent high or low of the 3 bar pattern. We also look for triangles that form when price fractals converge. It also will draw arrows when price breaks out of the recent high or low of this triangle pattern. There are alerts set for when either we get a 3 bar break or triangle or when we get an arrow.   According to DOW theory triangles are really moments
FREE
MA and DSS Oscillator
Stephen Reynolds
Göstergeler
MA & DSS Oscillator is a simple system that overcomes all the market confusion by looking at the Moving Average and Double Smoothed Stochastic Oscillator. A Signal is made when the Oscillator is under 50 (A default value) and heading in same direction as the Moving Average. The moving average is arguably the simplest but most effective tool when trading larger timeframes. We use this and the Double Smoothed Stochastic Oscillator to time our market entry. Double Smoothed Stochastic is similar
FREE
Double Smoothed Stochastic
Stephen Reynolds
Göstergeler
Double Smoothed Stochastic is similar to Stochastic except for this Indicator we use what is called double exponentially smoothing. This will give the trader a more speedy response to price changes which tends to smooth out the erratic movements of a regular Stochastic. Double Smoothed Stochastic Calculation is :    DSS = EMA(r) (X - Lxn / Hxn - Lxn) x 100  MIT = EMA(r) (close - Ln / Hn - Ln) x 100 Ln = lowest low of n periods Hn = highest high of n periodsLxn = lowest low of the price serie
FREE
The Midnight Scalper MT5
Stephen Reynolds
Uzman Danışmanlar
Midnight Scalper is based on a sound trading principle. It is made to trade during times when the market is at low volatility. From 23:00 to 00:00 is best.  It uses multiple indicators for precise entry and exits with a basic fixed stop loss and take profit as part of its money management strategy.It does not put your funds at high risk with such methods as martingale, grid, averaging positions or no stop loss trading. ECN broker is required with a tight spread and low commission. NOTE : After a
FREE
Triple X Scalper
Stephen Reynolds
Uzman Danışmanlar
Triple X Scalper is based on 3 types of triangular price patterns along with some volume analysis. It also must be traded at the times in day when the market is most active. The method is inspired by some of Linda Bradford Raschke's trading techniques.  The 3 price patterns are as follows :  System 1 Inside Bar = Looks for a volume spike followed by the inside bar formation. Also known as my indicator 3 Bar Break.  System 2 Triangle by Fractal = Looks for when the 2 previous highest and lowes
FREE
The 3 Bar Break
Stephen Reynolds
Göstergeler
Three Bar Break is based on one of Linda Bradford Raschke's trading methods that I have noticed is good at spotting potential future price volatility. It looks for when the 1st bar's High is less than the 3rd bar's High as well as the 1st bar's Low to be higher than the 3rd bar's Low. This then predicts the market might breakout to new levels within 2-3 of the next coming bars. It should be used mainly on the daily chart to help spot potential moves in the coming days. Features : A simple meth
FREE
The Hidden Gap
Stephen Reynolds
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is based on the Indice gaps between todays open price and yesturdays closing price. On Metatrader these are not shown as we only see a 24hr chart. If we want to know the gap between the open at 16:30 and yesturdays close at 23:30 on the SP500 this EA will reveal the gap. On Indices these types of Gap close approximately 60% of the time within the same day and is demonstrated on the panel which records previous gap closures and provides to the user a statistical proof of gaps closing for
FREE
The Midnight Scalper
Stephen Reynolds
3 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Midnight Scalper is based on a sound trading principle. It is made to trade during times when the market is at low volatility. From 23:00 to 00:00 is best.  It uses multiple indicators for precise entry and exits with a basic fixed stop loss and take profit as part of its money management strategy.It does not put your funds at high risk with such methods as martingale, grid, averaging positions or no stop loss trading. ECN broker is required with a tight spread and low commission. NOTE :   Afte
FREE
Three Bar Break
Stephen Reynolds
5 (5)
Göstergeler
Three Bar Break is based on one of Linda Bradford Raschke's trading methods that I have noticed is good at spotting potential future price volatility. It looks for when the 1st bar's High is less than the 3rd bar's High as well as the 1st bar's Low to be higher than the 3rd bar's Low. This then predicts the market might breakout to new levels within 2-3 of the next coming bars. It should be used mainly on the daily chart to help spot potential moves in the coming days. Features : A simple metho
FREE
The Hidden Gap Indicator MT5
Stephen Reynolds
Göstergeler
This Indicator is based on the Indice gaps between todays open price and yesturdays closing price. On Metatrader these are not shown as we only see a 24hr chart. If we want to know the gap between the open at 16:30 and yesturdays close at 23:30 on the SP500 this EA will reveal the gap. On Indices these types of Gap close approximately 60% of the time within the same day and is demonstrated on the panel which records previous gap closures and provides to the user a statistical proof of gaps clos
FREE
Three Bar Break Free MT5
Stephen Reynolds
Uzman Danışmanlar
DESCRIPTION 3 Bar Break is based on one of Linda Bradford Raschke's trading methods that I have noticed is good at spotting potential future price volatility. It looks for when the previous bar's High is less than the 3rd bar's High as well as the previous bar's Low to be higher than the 3rd bar's Low. It then predicts the market might breakout to new levels within 2-3 of the next coming bars. Must also be traded during the active hours of the market you want to trade. EG EURUSD 7am - 5pm This
FREE
DSS Divergence Trader
Stephen Reynolds
Göstergeler
Convergence is when the higher highs and higher lows of an uptrend are also confirmed by our indicator making lower lows which helps us confirm that momentum is increasing and so the trend is likely to continue. Vice versa for a downtrend. Divergence is when we get higher highs on an uptrend but which are not supported by our indicator which makes lower highs and therefore signals the underlying momentum is failing and so a reversal might occur. Vice versa for downtrend. I have combined these me
FREE
Three Bar Break EA
Stephen Reynolds
Uzman Danışmanlar
DESCRIPTION 3 Bar Break is based on one of Linda Bradford Raschke's trading methods that I have noticed is good at spotting potential future price volatility. It looks for when the previous bar's High is less than the 3rd bar's High as well as the previous bar's Low to be higher than the 3rd bar's Low. It then predicts the market might breakout to new levels within 2-3 of the next coming bars. Must also be traded during the active hours of the market you want to trade. EG EURUSD 7am - 5pm This
FREE
MA And Oscillation
Stephen Reynolds
Göstergeler
MA And Oscillation simple system that overcomes all the market confusion by simply looking at the moving average and stochastic oscillator and signalling when the moving average and stochastic or heading in same direction. The moving average is arguably the simplest but most effective tool when trading larger timeframes. We use this and the Oscillator to time our market entry. Features : A method of simplifying a sometimes confusing market. Choose if you want to signal only when moving average
FREE
Three Bar Break Free
Stephen Reynolds
4.5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
DESCRIPTION 3 Bar Break is based on one of Linda Bradford Raschke's trading methods that I have noticed is good at spotting potential future price volatility. It looks for when the previous bar's High is less than the 3rd bar's High as well as the previous bar's Low to be higher than the 3rd bar's Low. It then predicts the market might breakout to new levels within 2-3 of the next coming bars. Must also be traded during the active hours of the market you want to trade. EG EURUSD 7am - 5pm This
FREE
The Hidden Gap Indicator
Stephen Reynolds
Göstergeler
This Indicator is based on the Indice gaps between todays open price and yesturdays closing price. On Metatrader these are not shown as we only see a 24hr chart. If we want to know the gap between the open at 16:30 and yesturdays close at 23:30 on the SP500 this EA will reveal the gap. On Indices these types of Gap close approximately 60% of the time within the same day and is demonstrated on the panel which records previous gap closures and provides to the user a statistical proof of gaps clos
FREE
DSS 2TF Trader
Stephen Reynolds
Göstergeler
DSS is similar to Stochastic except for this Indicator we use what is called double exponentially smoothing. This will give the trader a more speedy response to price changes which tends to smooth out the erratic movements of a regular Stochastic. Because its always best to know what the larger timeframes are doing. I have adopted the tactic of overlaying the larger chart of DSS over the smaller chart to gauge whats going on overall and to pint point best entry or exit points. I have left it adj
FREE
The Hidden Gap EA
Stephen Reynolds
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is based on the Indice gaps between todays open price and yesturdays closing price. On Metatrader these are not shown as we only see a 24hr chart. If we want to know the gap between the open at 16:30 and yesturdays close at 23:30 on the SP500 this EA will reveal the gap. On Indices these types of Gap close approximately 60% of the time within the same day and is demonstrated on the panel which records previous gap closures and provides to the user a statistical proof of gaps closing for
FREE
Candlestick Oscillator
Stephen Reynolds
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Candlestick Oscillator is a truly unique Oscillator that uses the concepts of within candlestick trading called the Record Session High. This is a method of analysing candlesticks to gauge when a trend might be wearing out and therefore ready for reversal or pause. We call it a record session high when we get 8 or more previous candles that have higher closes. We call it a record session low when we get 8 or more previous candles that have lower closes.  We don't rely on the typical Oscillation
FREE
Test Trade Pad
Stephen Reynolds
Yardımcı programlar
Test & Trade Pad works on strategy tester as well as on live and demo charts. You can really hone your trading skills in strategy tester especially with the control of tester speed feature.  It is multi-functional tool with many useful features for testing or trading live. Has trade management features such as stop reversal, break even and trade re-entry to help you deal with stopped out trades.  It sits neatly on the left of the screen out of the way but with extra buttons, features can be ex
FREE
Bollinger Breakout Trader
Stephen Reynolds
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Bollinger Breakout Trader tells the trader when the market is about to breakout from a non-volatile period. Non volatility usually means its building up steam for more good moves in future. A signal is formed when this switch from non-volatile to volatile occurs. These periods are measured by both Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels. Bollinger Bands measure the standard deviation of price from the Moving Average which results in an expanding and contracting channel. Keltner Channels are based o
Break It Down
Stephen Reynolds
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Break It Down is based on the Directional Movement Index and tells the trader when a market trend probably maxed out and ready to fall back. This pattern is more predictable when we apply this system only when the market is rallying but within a trading range. Because traders Sell off in fear the market often moves faster when declining! When this happens, good moves can occur. As traders are no longer interested in the trend, the volume will decline and the price will usually fall back on itsel
ZZ Scalper
Stephen Reynolds
4 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA exploits the inevitable behaviour of price fluctuations and breakouts. Because market prices will always fluctuate to higher highs before ebbing down to lower lows, breakouts of these levels will occur.   This EA will open a trade in anticipation of catching some of the profits from these breakout moves. We use the fixed exit methods of Stop Loss, Take Profit and Trailing Stop in such a way so that we will scalp small but consistent profits.  No martingales needed, just a simple but ex
Volume Analysis Trader
Stephen Reynolds
Göstergeler
Volume Analysis Trader looks at volume using a fixed average of volume. This averaging helps spot when volume is rising or declining. Also I have added volume spikes which are when volume suddenly is above the average. These help spot market reversals. This will hep a trader look for the following in their trading: Rising volume during a rally shows trend is strong. Falling volume on a rally shows trend is weakening. As a rule of thumb on daily charts if current volume is higher than yesterday's
The Hi Lo Breakout
Stephen Reynolds
Göstergeler
The Hi Lo Breakout is taken from the concept of the ZZ Scalper EA which exploits the inevitable behaviour of price fluctuations and breakouts.  The fact that because market prices will always fluctuate to higher highs before ebbing down to lower lows, breakouts will occur. But here I've added a few more filters which I see work well also as an Indicator.    Range Analysis :    When price is within a tight range this Indicator will be able to spot this and only then look for price breaks. You
Trend Line Finder
Stephen Reynolds
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Trend Line Finder will project forward a support and resistance lines using 2 previous highs for resistance and 2 previous lows for support.  It will then signal to the trader by alert making the trader more aware that a possible good move is about to happen.     This is not a stand-alone trading system but is very useful in finding key areas of support resistance levels where price will usually either rebound from or breakthrough. Its down to the trader to decide what to do with use of other s
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt