Super Hedge Modus


VERY IMPORTANT:Before you purchase-test this EA :

DOWNLOAD history of pair in 1M

  • Use spread below 30 point.
  • You must have a HEDGE BROKER that allows more than 300 orders at the same time in one account.(contact me if you do not know any .)
  • Super Hedge Modus Multipair function=>

If you run more than 1 pair in same account and you DO NOT CHANGE the magic numbers, the EA will manage all trades as one pair!


  • Of course if you set different magic numbers the pairs will trade separately.




About Super Hedge Modus EA :

This is a 1000$+ EA but i will keep it very low because i want to have many clients happy and because the EA can be optimized and produce 100nds of sets, so, this is impossible to make my own, so, i leave the price low for this as well.



SUPER TIPS for monitoring your account:


Given the fact that the EA opens a lot of trades and all these can be 0.01 ,you have PLENTY of time to:

-evaluate the situation and set the EA to only open sells or only open buys or you can just wait.

-You can increase the lot if you want and believe that the price will reverse ,so you get out quickly.

-Or,you can either ask my advice.( I am trading manually 17 years now,so, i have a good experience from technical analysis)





About the EA:

Super Hedge Modus is a non stop hedging system which trades always on trend based on the MA that you will decide.

It opens always 0.01 and, IF you want ,a different size after some specific DD that you will decide.

There are multiple mathematics inside the code for DD reducing with overlaps(close losing positions with winnings).

THE signal's set is a little bit risky cause the DD values are close to each other and kind of low.

You can create MANY DIFFERENT SETS based on the pair,TIME-FRAME and RISK appetite.

it is an ONE KIND EA.





Recommendations:

  • 3000+ balance.( The more the better if you can )
  • TF: Every timeframe produces different results.It is up to user's risk tolerance which timeframe he will use based on your optimizations.My signal uses M1.
  • Any pair.( i use it mostly with GBPUSD) - Each pair may need different sets.
  • Try have low spread for better results.
  • Different magic numbers between pairs in same account will trade the pairs separately.SAME magic numbers with trade the pairs as one.



    Inputs:

    • Magic No:Magic number
    • Lot:The starting lot.
    • Lot after 1st DD resume:This is the lot the EA will use after the 1st resuming trading after PAUSING trading.(see inputs below)
    • Lot Add to High/Low after 2nd resume: The Lot size will be increased with the value will will set only if the buys make new low and only if the sells make new high.Each time the price is ON TREND the lot will stay as the value of the above input flat.
    IMPORTANT: if you do not want increment of the lot, just set the value at 0.001.
        • Distance as point:The Distance as points.Note: There will be some cases that you may have distance,lower than this you set based on Price action.This is based on the EAs algorithm that needs to be done.
        • Distance After 1sr Resume in point: This is the NEW distance the EA will use after resuming trading after PAUSING trading.(see inputs below).This distance will apply to both resumes.
        • Basket profit as $:This is the minimum profit.
        • Minimum opposite trades to close:The minimum trades the EA will close from the opposite (losing) side.
        • Max Buy Trades:The max buy trades.
        • Max Sell Trades:The max sell trades.


        • 2nd phase Loss Pause as $: The EA will pause trading for second time(after the first=see below inputs) (NOTE:It will stop opening orders only for the Directions that the DD occurred.If the Buys are in DD, it will open only sells etc.)
        • 2nd phase Loss continue as $: The EA will resume trading with the '' Lot Add to High/Low after 2nd resume''
        • 1st phase Loss pause as $:The EA will pause trading for the first time if DD is X$ (NOTE:It will stop opening orders only for the Directions that the DD occurred.If the Buys are in DD, it will open only sells etc.)
        • 1st phase Loss continue as $: The EA will resume trading with the '' Lot after 1st DD resume ''
        • Max spread in points:The EA will open positions within this value.
        • Close some trades (at least 1 in loss) when DD reach X$:The EA will close some positions(how much in value,you will set it with the below input),when the DD reaches X.
        • How much $Loss to close after above DD reached:The EA will start close positions(at least 1 in loss) to reach the value you want.So if the DD is 2000 and you set the EA to close 100$, the EA will close positions that are valued with -100$ loss and will continue its job.If you want to close all positions ,just set the same amount as the DD.

          • MA period:The Moving Average BASED on which you want the EA to follow the trend.






          *I personally monitor the signal and may interfere with some manual trades.


          Önerilen ürünler
          Smart EA Summary MT4
          Abderrahmane Benali
          Yardımcı programlar
          Smart EA Summary MT4 – EA Profit Panel by Magic Number Do you run multiple Expert Advisors and want to track their individual performance? Smart EA Summary is a smart visual tool that displays the net profit/loss of all closed trades, grouped by Magic Number and Symbol, directly on your chart in a clean. Click Here for MT5 Version * Introductory Offer : the current price is only   49 USD   After the first 10 purchases, the price will increase to   75 USD , and gradually up to  99  USD   with up
          Night Scalper EA Lite
          Robots4Forex Ltd
          2.33 (3)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          The Night Scalper EA Lite is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades at night and relies on price reversion. The EA trades using market orders and has the option to use time averaging to improve performance. This EA works best on EURUSD using the M5 timeframe, but will also work on AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF and likely many more. A VPS is advisable when trading this system and a low spread and commission based broker is best. Check the comments for back test results and optimiz
          FREE
          Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
          Nicolae Stelian Raiu
          Yardımcı programlar
          Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
          Breakout Recovery Auto EA
          Sirinya Pakkaman
          Yardımcı programlar
          Expert Advisor: Breakout_Recovery_V2    Version: 2.3    Symbol: XAUUSD    Timeframe: M15 (recommended)    Strategy Type: Breakout + Smart Recovery (Bi-directional Martingale)    Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Description: Breakout_Recovery_V2 is a smart trading system that detects real breakout opportunities and uses a controlled recovery mechanism (martingale) when the market moves against the initial entry. Features: *Real breakout entry logic using a custom supply/demand
          Usdjpy Killer MT4
          Benbyaanda Silvere Henri Sedric Kabore
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          USDJPY Killer   a powerful and unique expert advisor (EA) designed specifically for the USDJPY pair. Unlike most robots on the market that are hastily put together and sold to maximize profits from naive buyers, USDJPY Killer is built on a discretionary and psychologically sound approach to the market. This EA was not created to be a money-making product for mass distribution, but rather as a temporary release to raise capital for a larger goal: launching my own proprietary trading firm.   Once
          Url Html And Xml Encoding To Csv
          Boubacar Tidiane Traore
          Yardımcı programlar
          Presentation The URL html and xml to csv is designed to get contents from URLs with html or xml content, and to download it to an output format as a txt or as a csv file. It enables to get the whole web sites page, starting with the http protocol, in a document for a further use and in additional with downloading directly on the MetaTrader applications and on the desktop. It is a good advantage for taking the most data from events and economic calendars, and also publications related to the inst
          NextGen Trade Manager AI
          Bernhard Schweigert
          Yardımcı programlar
          Advanced Trade Manager – The Ultimate All-in-One Solution for Faster, Smarter, and Safer Manual Trading. Transform your manual trading with NextGen Trade Manager AI – the professional on-chart panel that combines instant execution, visual trade planning, and powerful risk management into one intuitive tool. Execute orders, manage risk, and protect profits faster than ever before, all without leaving your chart. Perfect for all traders looking to enhance their precision and efficiency. Test It
          The News Filter
          Leolouiski Gan
          5 (24)
          Yardımcı programlar
          Bu ürün, haber saatlerinde tüm uzman danışmanları ve manüel grafikleri filtreler, böylece manüel ticaret kurulumlarınızı veya diğer uzman danışmanlar tarafından girilen işlemleri yok edebilecek ani fiyat dalgalanmaları konusunda endişelenmenize gerek kalmaz. Bu ürün, herhangi bir haber yayınlanmadan önce açık pozisyonlarınızı ve bekleyen emirlerinizi yönetebilen tam bir sipariş yönetim sistemi ile birlikte gelir. The News Filter'ı satın aldığınızda, gelecekteki uzman danışmanlar için yerleşik ha
          CCI Dashboard for MT4
          Taras Slobodyanik
          5 (3)
          Göstergeler
          Emtia Kanalı Endeksi (CCI) göstergesinin çok para birimi ve çok zaman çerçeveli modifikasyonu. Parametrelerde istediğiniz para birimini ve zaman dilimlerini belirtebilirsiniz. Ayrıca panel aşırı alım ve aşırı satım seviyelerini geçerken bildirim gönderebilir. Noktalı bir hücreye tıkladığınızda bu sembol ve nokta açılacaktır. Bu MTF Tarayıcıdır. Kontrol panelini grafikten gizlemenin anahtarı varsayılan olarak "D"dir. Parametreler CCI Period — ortalama dönem. CCI Applied price — fiyat türü. C
          Spread Record Analyzer
          Toshio Ishimoto
          Yardımcı programlar
          This indicator is a utility that can output spreads to CSV file in three formats. In the case of scalping where the spread greatly affects the trade result, the specification of the spread of the FX Broker you use is an important point to be aware of. Since the spread value changes greatly depending on the time zone, the average value of spreads officially announced by FX Broker is not very helpful. It is very important to investigate the spread specification of each FX Brokers by yourself. This
          Forex 7 Major Pairs Candle Gap Volatility Display
          Jairzino Rivelino Williams
          Yardımcı programlar
          Program Overview: This program is a trading tool designed to monitor and analyze the 7 major currency pairs. It is a variant of a similar program used for tracking stock indices, but this version focuses on the seven major currency pairs. The program helps in identifying and calculating significant price movements (gaps) between the high and low prices of these currency pairs over a specified time frame. It then provides insights through comments and alerts based on the calculated gaps. Major Cu
          Fast API Copier MT4
          Konstantin Stratigenas
          5 (1)
          Yardımcı programlar
          This EA connects trading systems on a Windows Server (VPS), providing top-tier trade copying locally or remotely and powerful API integration. Experience lightning-fast performance with a 10ms reaction time for seamless, reliable trading. For seamless operation, use the EA on a hosted server (VPS or cloud). It also works on your own server or computer. Copy Trades:  Effortlessly copy trades between terminals, local or remote. Just select the same channel for both terminals and set the Direction
          Harvest GOLD
          Sayan Vandenhout
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
          Auto Fibo Pro m
          DMITRII GRIDASOV
          Göstergeler
          "Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
          Pound sterling M5 scalping
          Andrey Kozak
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
          News Robo
          Thushara Dissanayake
          2 (1)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Haber Robo Uzman Danışmanı, haber tüccarlarının haber bültenleri sırasında gizli zarar durdurma ile bekleyen emirleri açmasına yardımcı olmak için tasarlanmış güçlü bir araçtır. Alım satım deneyiminizi geliştiren ve alım satımlarınızı koruyan çeşitli özellikler sunar. News Robo'nun en önemli özelliklerinden biri, zarar durdurma işlemlerini piyasa yapıcı brokerlerden gizlemeyi tercih eden haber yatırımcıları için ideal olan gizli zarar durdurma özelliğidir. Kârlı bir pozisyona ulaşıldığında, zara
          Indicator Values Panel
          AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
          Yardımcı programlar
          Indicator Values Panel – Your Ultimate Indicator Monitoring Solution! Are you tired of constantly switching between indicators to check values? Want a simple, elegant, and real-time solution that puts all key indicator readings in one place? Indicator Values Panel is the ultimate utility for traders who want a clear and concise display of important indicator values – directly on their chart! What is Indicator Values Panel? Indicator Values Panel is a sleek, easy-to-use utility that provides rea
          UsdJpy Pro
          Yu Xin Pu
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          UsdJpy Pro This is a pro version of UsdJpy EA X!   https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/65377?source=Site+Profile+Seller Attention! Once you download free demo either full product, please change time of the day to 0 . This is so important to use this EA. Thank you. HOW TO USE 1.Download from mql5 market or you can contact us with e-mail and can purchase the product with paypal. 2.Set the EA to your account.(Use H1  time frame!) 3.Good Luck! This Expert Advisor is  made for     H1   trade! We d
          UsdJpy Pro 2
          Yu Xin Pu
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          UsdJpy Pro This is a pro version of UsdJpy EA X!   https://www.mql5.com/ja/market/product/65377?source=Site+Profile+Seller Attention! Once you download free demo either full product, please   change time of the day to 0 . This is so important to use this EA. Thank you. HOW TO USE 1.Download from mql5 market or you can contact us with e-mail and can purchase the product with paypal. 2.Set the EA to your account.(Use   H1  time frame!) 3.Good Luck! This Expert Advisor is  made for       H1   trad
          Url HTML And XML Encoding To CSV Demo
          Boubacar Tidiane Traore
          Yardımcı programlar
          Presentation The URL html and xml to csv is designed to get contents from URLs with html or xml content, and to download it to an output format as a txt or as a csv file. It enables to get the whole web sites page, starting with the http protocol, in a document for a further use and in additional with downloading directly on the MetaTrader applications and on the desktop. It is a good advantage for taking the most data from events and economic calendars, and also publications related to the inst
          FREE
          MT4 Reinvented
          Francis Bouchard
          Yardımcı programlar
          Welcome guys !  I offer to you this MT4 project I've been working on for the last 2 years ( roughly over 900h of work.. ).  This is a complete tool that will change the way you see MT4, because I almost recoded it entirely ! It will provides you a solid base for risk management, order positionning, hedging, account preservation and journaling. I wanted an all-in-one panel that covers both scalping and swing trading and that suits every type of trader.       Main goal was : NO INPUTS. Never
          History Pattern Search
          Yevhenii Levchenko
          Göstergeler
          Gösterge, tarihsel olanlarla karşılaştırılabilecek güncel teklifler oluşturur ve bu temelde bir fiyat hareketi tahmini yapar. Gösterge, istenen tarihe hızlı navigasyon için bir metin alanına sahiptir. Seçenekler: Sembol - göstergenin göstereceği sembolün seçimi; SymbolPeriod - göstergenin veri alacağı dönemin seçimi; GöstergeRenk - gösterge rengi; Ters - doğru tırnakları tersine çevirir, yanlış - orijinal görünüm; Sonraki, tarihi girebileceğiniz ve 'enter' tuşuna basarak hemen atlayab
          Expert Load Major 28pairs Historical Data
          Wang Yu
          1 (1)
          Yardımcı programlar
          By applying this expert onto any char window, you are able to force download the historical data upon all time-frame (PERIOD_M1, PERIOD_M5, PERIOD_M15, PERIOD_M30, PERIOD_H1, PERIOD_H4, PERIOD_D1, PERIOD_W1, PERIOD_MN1) of 28 major pairs. The 28 major pairs are the combination of the 8 major currencies. 8 major currencies "USD", "EUR", "GBP", "JPY", "AUD", "NZD", "CAD", "CHF" 28 pairs "AUDCAD","AUDCHF","AUDJPY","AUDNZD","AUDUSD","CADCHF","CADJPY" "CHFJPY","EURAUD","EURCAD","EURCHF","EURGBP","E
          FREE
          HFT Fast Scalping EA
          Sami George Saba Zeidan
          Yardımcı programlar
          HFT FAST SCALPING EA the High Frequency Trading which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending. best use for 1- Low slippage brokers for us30 and DE40 . 2- LOW OR ZERO COMMISSION BROKERS FOR EUR AND GOLD. 3-Prop firms like ftmo ,tff,.......etc This EA UNLIKE Other HFT EAs , You can see that in the parameters ,, CHOOSE LOT SIZE , MAX LOT , CHOOSE TIME , COMMENT AND OTHERS . IT STOPS 3 MINUTES AUTOMATICALLY EVERY 15 MINUTES TO PROTECT THE EQUITY FROM A BIG UNWANTED SLIPPAGE .
          Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          5 (17)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
          DrawDown Limiter MT4
          Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
          5 (8)
          Yardımcı programlar
          Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
          Semi Auto Recovery Zone Full Order
          Sirinya Pakkaman
          Yardımcı programlar
          Details of each condition Type 1. Set no use Hedging Martingale, to open the order by yourself only through the push button. TP and SL follow setting. Set Setting_Hedging =false; Set Setting_TrailingStop =false; if not use. Type 2. Semi Auto Recovery Zone You have to open the order by yourself only through the push button. If in the wrong direction and Set true on Hedging Martingale, EA will fix the order with the zone system by use Hedging Martingale Set Setting_Hedging =true; Set Setting_Tra
          Data Downloader
          Mounir Cheikh
          5 (1)
          Yardımcı programlar
          This tool will allow you to export candles data (Open, High, Low, Close, Volume) for any financial instrument present in your MetaTrader 4. You can download the data of multiple Symbols and TimeFrames in the same csv file at once. You can schedule the frequency, simply choose the refresh interval (1 minute minimum, if 0 then the extraction will be done once) and the tool will do the work. No need to open a lot of charts in order to get the last sync, the tool will download the data directly. The
          FREE
          TPSpro Risk Manager
          Roman Podpora
          3.67 (3)
          Yardımcı programlar
          TPSpro Risk Yöneticisi       her türlü eğitim ve sermayeye sahip yatırımcılar için benzersiz bir profesyonel risk kontrol sistemidir. Ticarette kayıplardan ve işlemlerde ciddi hatalardan kaçınmanızı sağlar. TPSpro Risk Yöneticisi, öncelikle scalper'lar ve günlük yatırımcılar için risk yönetimi için gereklidir, ancak her türlü alım satım tarzındaki yatırımcılar tarafından başarıyla kullanılır. Panelde her biri yararlı bilgiler içeren 3 sütun bulunur. İlk sütun, içinde bulunulan ayın başı itibar
          Chart Trader
          FX AutoTrader
          Yardımcı programlar
          ChartTrader is a professional trading tool that every trader needs in their toolbox. It has been developed to work with the MT4 Platform. ChartTrader offers a number of options to make placing orders in the Forex market quick and easy. The GUI sits on the chart window so there is no need to navigate to separate windows when placing orders. The program allows you to set pending and instant orders. It has a built in risk management system, so every trade can risk a percentage or a fixed amount in
          Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
          Goldex AI
          Mateo Perez Perez
          4.76 (21)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
          Quantum Emperor MT4
          Bogdan Ion Puscasu
          4.85 (170)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Büyüme Doğrulandı
          Scalp Unscalp MT4
          Connor Michael Woodson
          4 (4)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
          Big Forex Players MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.8 (41)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
          The Gold Reaper MT4
          Profalgo Limited
          4.58 (31)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
          XG Gold Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.39 (36)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
          Vortex Gold MT4
          Stanislav Tomilov
          5 (4)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
          Aura Black Edition
          Stanislav Tomilov
          4.4 (20)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
          Diamond PRO
          Fanur Galamov
          4.85 (60)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Only 1 copy left for $199 Tomorrow price  --> $249  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced pos
          Dynamic Pips MT4
          Thi Thu Ha Hoang
          5 (1)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          ️ Zaten Boring Pips EA sahibisiniz? Ekstra %30 indirim hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rusya–Uk
          Bitcoin Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.69 (64)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
          GbpUsd Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.75 (91)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
          DS Gold Robot MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          4.43 (7)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
          AI Gold Sniper
          Ho Tuan Thang
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
          Daytrade Pro Algo
          Profalgo Limited
          5 (5)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Lansman Promosyonu: Mevcut fiyattan sınırlı sayıda kopya mevcuttur Son fiyat: 990$ YENİ: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın!   (2 ticaret hesabı için) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files DayTrade Pro Algo'ya hoş geldiniz!   Yıllarca piyasaları inceledikten ve farklı stratejiler programladıktan sonra, iyi bir ticaret sisteminin ihtiyaç duyduğu her şeye sahip bir algoritma buldum: Broker bağımsızdır Bağımsız y
          Gold Trend Scalping MT4
          Lo Thi Mai Loan
          5 (4)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
          HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
          Martin Alejandro Bamonte
          5 (1)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
          Gold Trade Pro
          Profalgo Limited
          4.61 (23)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
          Dark Gold
          Marco Solito
          4.73 (90)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
          Waka Waka EA
          Valeriia Mishchenko
          4.31 (48)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
          GOLD Dahab MT4
          Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
          Stock Indexes EA MT4
          MQL TOOLS SL
          5 (4)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
          AW Recovery EA
          AW Trading Software Limited
          4.39 (84)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
          Croesus Gold EA MT4
          Lin Lin Ma
          3.43 (7)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Product Introduction to Croesus Gold EA   Croesus Gold EA is a professional automated trading tool developed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) trading platform. It focuses primarily on the XAUUSD (gold) trading instrument and is highly optimized for 5-minute (M5) chart scenarios, aiming to provide traders with efficient and precise automated trading solutions. Given the characteristics of gold’s frequent short-term price fluctuations and fast market rhythm, this EA replaces manual monitor
          M1 Gold Scalper
          Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          "M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
          Three Little Birds
          Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          ️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
          Infinity Trader EA
          Lachezar Krastev
          5 (13)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          LIMITED TIME OFFER! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -60% OFF! NOTE: Promo price: $197 (Regular Price: $497) - The offer ends soon! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth fundamental analysis. It actively adapts to ever-changing market conditions, identifying statistically significant price patterns with remarkable predictive pow
          Gold Throne MT4
          DRT Circle
          4.5 (2)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Gold Throne EA – Altın İçin Martingale Olmayan Izgara Ticaret Sistemi (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. Martingale para yönetimi kullanımından kaçınırken, yapılandırılmış bir grid işlem metodolojisi üzerinde çalışır. Kayıplardan sonra lot büyüklüklerini katlanarak artırmak yerine, sabit veya kademeli olarak ayarlanabilir bir lot büyüklük yaklaşımı kullanarak yatırımcılara risk ve risk üzerinde daha fazla kontrol sağlar. Martingale
          Sequoia v4
          Yvan Musatov
          1 (1)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
          Gold King AI MT4
          Rodrigo Arana Garcia
          5 (1)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Bu fiyata sadece 1/5 kopya kaldı ---> Bir sonraki fiyat 175$ // MT5 sürümü Gold King AI, pekiştirmeli öğrenme kullanarak sağlam ticaret algoritmaları oluşturmak, eğitmek, değerlendirmek ve dağıtmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış açık kaynaklı bir Python çerçevesi olan TensorTrade kullanılarak oluşturulmuştur. Algoritma, New York ticaret seansı sırasında çalışır. İlgi alanlarını belirlemek için piyasayı birkaç saat analiz ettikten sonra, fiyat bu seviyelere ulaştığında yürürlüğe giren bekleyen emi
          Yazarın diğer ürünleri
          Recovery Boost Pro
          Antonis Michos
          5 (2)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Welcome. You can contact me through my profile. Source code available also.(Only serious offers) Advanced Recovery & Trading EA – Unmatched Flexibility and Control: The EA is used for recovering trades from other EAs that came into DD(Drawdown) or your manual trades as well. This EA is a feature-rich, precision-designed trading tool that offers capabilities far beyond what typical Expert Advisors provide. Designed for traders who demand adaptive strategies and robust risk control , this EA
          Gold Stallion
          Antonis Michos
          4.73 (45)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          -40% OFF HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me Huge Upgrade in: Conditions of entry.(The same as before plus some restrictions for even better). Added Buttons for Pause and Restart EA from chart. Added input for Pause EA based on number of positions and restart the EA based on candle of 4H chart if it is back on trend!   Gold Stallion uses artificial intelligence to produce as better as it can entries in gold.
          Virtual Trendline Scalper MT5
          Antonis Michos
          5 (3)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
          Virtual Trendline Scalper
          Antonis Michos
          4.71 (14)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile   4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below )   HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. Welcome. Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became ver
          Advanced Semi Auto trading
          Antonis Michos
          3.86 (7)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          -40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me   Welcome. Advanced Semi Auto Trading : You can use the EA at your own will BASED ON YOUR ANALYSIS. ANALYZE THE MARKET and then just press the sell or buy buttons of the EA. The EA will manage the trades based on an advanced algorithm of market analysis,Take profit systems AND A VERY ADVANCED AND SOPHISTICATED OVERLAPPING SYSTEM for avoiding big drawdowns in case YOUR ENTRY is BAD. You can test this in strategy tester and u
          Trend and Counter trend Project
          Antonis Michos
          5 (3)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          -70% OFF Join the telegram Group. Copy Paste the following address:  https://t.me/+nW-jTNrIjwM3YjJk or contact me. Or follow the link under my profile    HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account. About EA: There are tens of calculations made on chart for the best possible entry in order to AVOID news, sudden changes etc.ALL based on past reactions and trained for the next possible ones . 3 different strategies cover almost all best possible scenarios for scalping the trend an
          Copy Evolution
          Antonis Michos
          3 (1)
          Yardımcı programlar
          Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that. This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS. Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the t
          Virtual KillerTrade
          Antonis Michos
          5 (12)
          Yardımcı programlar
          -40% OFF Telegram Group: Find the link in my profile or contact me Welcome. Virtual Killer Trade is an exceptional EA which : Guides you WHEN to open the FIRST trade. After that an intelligent system starts to manage that trade and you do not have to worry when to close it neither when you must open a second or third etc one !!! Attach the EA, wait for the signal,open the trade and then go to sleep !!! FOR more experienced traders,you do not have to wait for a signal.Open the first tra
          Unparallel Code
          Antonis Michos
          4 (4)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          Join telegram group by clicking on the link you will find below my picture's profile. Welcome. Unparallel Code uses 97 conditions based on several indicators to scan the market and open a position. There are two conditions based on candle formations that will decide the minimum distance between trades. Two stop loss inputs.One for only the first position and one for the rest. You can use only the stop loss for the first position for example and let the rest . Two different take profit inp
          Cent Builder
          Antonis Michos
          3.67 (3)
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          -40% OFF CENT BUILDER is an EA that is made to trade A LOT ,thus,it will need some margin in order to be profitable. I suggest using it on cent accounts or in BIG regular accounts. -*- The EA is trend following using  HEDGE SYSTEM (if you want it you use it.If not you choose HEDGE OFF. ALSO you can choose the lot size and WHEN it will start). -*- The EA also uses a SUPER partial closing system for recovery. Join Telegram Group (Copy Paste this link) : https://t.me/ +nW-jTNrIjwM3YjJk
          The Hedging Master
          Antonis Michos
          Uzman Danışmanlar
          40% OFF for 2 DAYS Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me Source code also available for sale (serious offers only).   Please note: This EA (Expert Advisor) trades continuously. It’s normal for backtesting to show occasional issues; if it didn’t, the EA would be worth far more. You’ll need to monitor it closely. To help manage this, I use an input called “stop opening in general” set to -500. This lets me pause trading if drawdown (DD) i
          C Evolution MT5
          Antonis Michos
          Yardımcı programlar
          Join the Out of the Box Telegram Group search for "Out of the Box" on Telegram or contact me This is not just a simple copier program that ONLY allows you to locally copy transactions between different MetaTrader 4 a accounts in any direction and quantity as quickly and easily as possible .Of course it does that. This copier DOES MUCH MUCH MORE!!! PLEASE READ BELOW AND SEE SCREENSHOTS. Many of us have martingale EAs or none martingale that are good but some point you wish to had opened the
          Filtrele:
          İnceleme yok
          İncelemeye yanıt