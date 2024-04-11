DrawOrders

This product displays closed trades from history and current open trades on a chart.

The product has many visual settings, as well as filtering settings for displayed transactions, which allows you to analyze the effectiveness of advisors and/or trading strategies.

You can filter by comments or by the advisor's magic number.

Without using this product, how else will you see your trading and understand its effectiveness?


