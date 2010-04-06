DrawOrders
- Utilità
- Andrey Sorokin
- Versione: 2.1
- Aggiornato: 11 aprile 2024
This product displays closed trades from history and current open trades on a chart.
The product has many visual settings, as well as filtering settings for displayed transactions, which allows you to analyze the effectiveness of advisors and/or trading strategies.
You can filter by comments or by the advisor's magic number.
Without using this product, how else will you see your trading and understand its effectiveness?