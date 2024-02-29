Trend Martingale for MT4

Trend Martingale for MT4 is a fully automated advisor that trades based on the Martingale strategy (which involves increasing bets until a win is achieved). The strategy can be applied to any currency pair and performs well in clearly defined trends.

Input parameters:

mn: Unique magic number for orders.
MaxSpread: Maximum allowable spread for entering a trade.
tp: Take-profit level in points.
sl: Stop-loss level in points.
StartInvestment: Initial investment.
LostMultiplier: Multiplier to increase investment after a losing trade.
MaxInvestment: Maximum allowable investment.
OrdersType: Type of the first order (BUY - purchase, SELL - sale).
StopAfterProfitableDeal: Stop trading after a profitable deal.


Recommended leverage: 500.

Values for parameters tp, sl, MaxSpread are specified for four-digit quotes; for five-digit quotes, the values will be automatically multiplied by 10.

How the advisor trades:

The advisor follows the Martingale strategy, where the bet is increased until a win is achieved. In the event of a loss, the bet is increased, and a trade is opened in the opposite direction. In the case of a profitable trade closure, the bet is reset to the initial amount, and the next trade is opened in the same direction as the previous one.

