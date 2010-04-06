Change Time Frame of all Charts MT4
- Yardımcı programlar
- Cheng Hao Min
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
MT4 Scipts that able to change all Chart's time frames easily by just double clicking the scripts.
How to use:
Simply drag the script into the charts, or double-click the script, and select the timeframe you require.
Remind:
The default timeframe is your current chart's timeframe, but surely you can easily modify the input in the dropdown menu based on your need.
Thanks for purchase. Happy trading.