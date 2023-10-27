Quarterly Cycles mt4

Quarterly Cycles



Quarterly Cycles is based on the Quarterly Theory developed by Daye ( traderdaye on X )

This is an aid to the user to find Cycles and it is NOT automatic detected, user can select AMDX or XAMD in each Cycle and it will be visually draw on the chart.

Quarterly Cycles: Yearly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily, 6 Hour (90 minutes)

Yearly Cycle:

The year is divided in four sections of three months each

Q1 - January, February, March

Q2 - April, May, June

Q3 - July, August, September

Q4 - October, November, December

Monthly Cycle:

The month is divided in four sections of 1 week each. the cycle starts on the first month’s Monday

Q1 - Week 1, start at first Monday of the month

Q2 - Week 2, second Monday of the month

Q3 - Week 3, third Monday of the month

Q4 - Week 4, fourth Monday of the month

Weekly Cycle:

The week is divided in four sections of 1 day each. (ignore Friday, and / or he small portion of Sunday)

Q1 - Monday

Q2 - Tuesday

Q3 - Wednesday

Q4 - Thursday

Daily Cycle:

The day is divided in four sections of 6 Hours each.

Q1 - 18:00 - 00:00, Asian Session

Q2 - 00:00 - 06:00, London Session

Q3 - 06:00 - 12:00, NY Session

Q4 - 12:00 - 18:00, PM Session

6H Cycle ( 90 Minute Cycle ) :



The 6 Hour sessions is divided in four sections of 90 minute each.



