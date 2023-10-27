Quarterly Cycles mt4

5

Quarterly Cycles


Quarterly Cycles is based on the Quarterly Theory developed by Daye (  traderdaye on X )

This is an aid to the user to find Cycles and it is NOT automatic detected, user can select AMDX or XAMD in each Cycle and it will be visually draw on the chart.

Quarterly Cycles:  Yearly, Monthly, Weekly, Daily, 6 Hour (90 minutes)
Yearly Cycle:

The year is divided in four sections of three months each

  • Q1 - January, February, March
  • Q2 - April, May, June
  • Q3 - July, August, September
  • Q4 - October, November, December

Monthly Cycle:
The month is divided in four sections of 1 week each.   the cycle starts on the first month’s Monday

  • Q1 - Week 1, start at first Monday of the month
  • Q2 - Week 2, second Monday of the month
  • Q3 - Week 3, third Monday of the month
  • Q4 - Week 4, fourth Monday of the month

 

Weekly Cycle:
The week is divided in four sections of 1 day each.    (ignore Friday, and / or he small portion of Sunday)

  • Q1 - Monday
  • Q2 - Tuesday
  • Q3 - Wednesday
  • Q4 - Thursday

Daily Cycle:
The day is divided in four sections of 6 Hours each.

  • Q1 - 18:00 - 00:00, Asian Session
  • Q2 - 00:00 - 06:00, London Session  
  • Q3 - 06:00 - 12:00, NY Session
  • Q4 - 12:00 - 18:00, PM Session

6H Cycle (  90 Minute Cycle ) :

The 6 Hour sessions is divided in four sections of 90 minute each.


Micro Cycle (  22.5 Minute Cycle ) :

The Micro sessions is divided in sections of 22.5 minute each.


Manual


MT5 Version

Other Indicators







    Avis 3
    trick 86
    609
    trick 86 2025.08.04 21:41 
     

    Exceptional tool 🔧 👏 👌

    IK°L
    828
    IK°L 2025.04.22 23:54 
     

    Quarterly Cycles works very well as a visual tool for analyzing market cycles. It’s fully customizable and adapts to any timeframe, from yearly to intraday. The user can manually select each cycle, offering complete control and flexibility. Its versatility makes it a useful addition for different trading styles and strategies. The idea is very well developed, the level of detail is appreciated.

