MagicGuard

DEMO VERSION HERE


MagicGuard EA Description:

MagicGuard is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to maximize your trading gains. This intuitive and powerful tool continually monitors your open positions on a specific asset pair and automatically closes orders when your desired profit is achieved, taking commissions and swaps into account. Let MagicGuard handle the details, allowing you to focus on your trading strategy.

Key Features:

  • Automatic Profit Closure: MagicGuard calculates the net profit, including commissions and swaps, and automatically closes your positions when your profit target has been reached. This helps you protect your earnings without the need for constant monitoring.

  • Customizable Configuration: You can easily customize MagicGuard's settings to tailor them to your unique trading strategy. Set the Magic Number, asset pair, desired profit, and other parameters to meet your needs.

  • Notifications and Alerts: MagicGuard offers notifications through pop-up alerts, push notifications, and on-chart comments, keeping you informed about the status of your trades.

  • Execution Speed: This EA is designed to be responsive and fast, ensuring your trades are closed promptly.

  • User-Friendly: Even if you're new to algorithmic trading, MagicGuard is easy to install and use. Simply configure your preferences, and the robot will take care of the rest.

Free yourself from the stress of constant position monitoring and start maximizing your profits with MagicGuard. It's your trusted ally for smart trade management.

Note: Always make sure to test any EA on a demo account before using it on a real trading account.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Use MagicGuard responsibly and in line with your trading strategy.


