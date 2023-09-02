Introducing the MT4 Immortal Day Trader – Your Optimal Trading Solution

Our Expert Advisor stands apart by adhering to a disciplined approach. This EA is NOT a grid, martingale strategies and unrealistic/Unreliable gains.



Experience a new level of trading precision and reliability with our Expert Advisor meticulously designed for MetaTrader 4.

Key Features:

Singular Daily Trade: Crafted to execute at most one trade per symbol each day, our Expert Advisor ensures a judicious trading frequency, preventing overexposure and maximizing your strategic advantage. Strategic Closure: All trades and orders are automatically concluded at the close of each trading day. This steadfast feature eradicates the risk of overnight market volatility, offering you a tranquil trading experience. User-Friendly Setup: Experience hassle-free implementation with our user-friendly setup. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just beginning your journey, our Expert Advisor simplifies the process, allowing you to concentrate on your trading ambitions. Exceptional Risk Management: Our Expert Advisor is a paragon of low drawdown trading. We prioritize your capital preservation by diligently steering clear of high-risk strategies, safeguarding your investments with prudence. Multi-Level Profit Taking: Unlock an innovative realm of profit optimization with our multi-level profit-taking mechanism. Capitalize on multiple profit targets, enabling you to secure gains incrementally as market conditions evolve. Automated Breakeven Strategy: Our Expert Advisor empowers you with an automatic breakeven feature. When the initial profit target is achieved, it triggers an automatic adjustment to your stop-loss, effectively securing your principal investment.

Why Choose Our Expert Advisor:

In a trading landscape fraught with complexity, our Expert Advisor stands as a beacon of simplicity and effectiveness. Its meticulously crafted features are underpinned by a commitment to risk-averse strategies, ensuring steady growth while minimizing exposure to unforeseen market fluctuations.

Whether you are a hands-on trader who seeks a reliable companion to your daily trading regimen or an investor aiming for a set-and-forget solution, our Expert Advisor caters to both inclinations. Its adaptive nature, combined with cutting-edge features, enables it to cater to a diverse spectrum of trading goals.

Elevate your trading pursuits with the MT4 Professional Daily Expert Advisor. Embrace a paradigm shift in trading efficiency, risk management, and profit optimization. It's not just a tool; it's your strategic advantage in the volatile world of financial markets.





Top trading pairs:

XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USWTI, NAS100, AUDCAD (EA can work on any pair including BTC and ETH)

Developers Notes:

Timeframe: ANY

Minimum deposit: ANY

Does not use grid, martingale, hedge or multiple open trades

Max 1 open trade per symbol

All orders will have take profit and stop loss

Option to set SL to breakeven after first TP target is hit (IF multi-profit is turned on)

All open and pending orders will be closed or deleted by end of day (configurable)

Set the timeframe that you would like to trade

Automated trend detection for trades

If trade setup is not met, no trades will be open for the day

Very low DD - no blown accounts

If you are looking for unrealistic results and 50,000% gains in a week, this EA is not for you

Long term passive income. Steady grow and monthly returns





Set files posted in the comment section.















