Immortal Day Trader
- Experts
- Hamid Ismaili
- Versione: 1.1
- Aggiornato: 2 settembre 2023
- Attivazioni: 10
Introducing the MT4 Immortal Day Trader – Your Optimal Trading Solution
Our Expert Advisor stands apart by adhering to a disciplined approach. This EA is NOT a grid, martingale strategies and unrealistic/Unreliable gains.
Experience a new level of trading precision and reliability with our Expert Advisor meticulously designed for MetaTrader 4.
Key Features:
-
Singular Daily Trade: Crafted to execute at most one trade per symbol each day, our Expert Advisor ensures a judicious trading frequency, preventing overexposure and maximizing your strategic advantage.
-
Strategic Closure: All trades and orders are automatically concluded at the close of each trading day. This steadfast feature eradicates the risk of overnight market volatility, offering you a tranquil trading experience.
-
User-Friendly Setup: Experience hassle-free implementation with our user-friendly setup. Whether you are a seasoned trader or just beginning your journey, our Expert Advisor simplifies the process, allowing you to concentrate on your trading ambitions.
-
Exceptional Risk Management: Our Expert Advisor is a paragon of low drawdown trading. We prioritize your capital preservation by diligently steering clear of high-risk strategies, safeguarding your investments with prudence.
-
Multi-Level Profit Taking: Unlock an innovative realm of profit optimization with our multi-level profit-taking mechanism. Capitalize on multiple profit targets, enabling you to secure gains incrementally as market conditions evolve.
-
Automated Breakeven Strategy: Our Expert Advisor empowers you with an automatic breakeven feature. When the initial profit target is achieved, it triggers an automatic adjustment to your stop-loss, effectively securing your principal investment.
Why Choose Our Expert Advisor:
In a trading landscape fraught with complexity, our Expert Advisor stands as a beacon of simplicity and effectiveness. Its meticulously crafted features are underpinned by a commitment to risk-averse strategies, ensuring steady growth while minimizing exposure to unforeseen market fluctuations.
Whether you are a hands-on trader who seeks a reliable companion to your daily trading regimen or an investor aiming for a set-and-forget solution, our Expert Advisor caters to both inclinations. Its adaptive nature, combined with cutting-edge features, enables it to cater to a diverse spectrum of trading goals.
Elevate your trading pursuits with the MT4 Professional Daily Expert Advisor. Embrace a paradigm shift in trading efficiency, risk management, and profit optimization. It's not just a tool; it's your strategic advantage in the volatile world of financial markets.
Top trading pairs:
XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USWTI, NAS100, AUDCAD (EA can work on any pair including BTC and ETH)
Developers Notes:
- Timeframe: ANY
- Minimum deposit: ANY
- Does not use grid, martingale, hedge or multiple open trades
- Max 1 open trade per symbol
- All orders will have take profit and stop loss
- Option to set SL to breakeven after first TP target is hit (IF multi-profit is turned on)
- All open and pending orders will be closed or deleted by end of day (configurable)
- Set the timeframe that you would like to trade
- Automated trend detection for trades
- If trade setup is not met, no trades will be open for the day
- Very low DD - no blown accounts
- If you are looking for unrealistic results and 50,000% gains in a week, this EA is not for you
- Long term passive income. Steady grow and monthly returns
Set files posted in the comment section.