The SmartCloseFX Expert Advisor, is a powerful tool designed for traders seeking efficient trade management in the MetaTrader platform.

This EA is specifically built to manage trades by automatically closing all open positions except pending orders under specific conditions. The EA monitors the opening of a 0.01 lot pending order (eg. buy stop, sell stop, buy limit, sell limit) on a selected asset. When such an order is placed, SmartCloseFX takes action by closing all existing open trades and cancelling the pending order on the selected asset.

This can be very useful when tou need to close all rapidly from a mobile device.



With a focus on speed and precision, SmartCloseFX employs a timer-based mechanism to execute its functions swiftly and accurately. Traders who are looking to streamline their trading operations and enhance their risk management strategies can benefit from this expert advisor. Its ability to automate trade closure based on predefined parameters can contribute to a more disciplined and controlled trading approach.

Lower Execution speed in milliseconds need more CPU percentage use, if you lower the execution speed check the CPU usage, for better performance CPU overall usage will not must to overcome 50% in any trading conditions.

