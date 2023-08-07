EA Pivot mt4 Fr

EA Pivot SR is a free version of a fully automatic Expert Advisor for MT4. There are no sewn-in deals, as is the case with most fraudulent advisors. Transactions in the tester and in real trading will correspond exactly to 99.99%.





The strategy of the Expert Advisor is based on trading from levels, which is the most acceptable solution than focusing on indicators that are usually late and give signals several bars late.





Support and resistance levels are calculated using the Pivot Point system used by analyst Rudolf Axel, who is a recognized leader in the use of the Pivot-levels method - hence the name EA Pivot SR (EA Pivot Support & Resistance).





only in the full version) for setting pending orders. Orders are opened once a day (the time is set in the input parameters) and are deleted, if not activated, at the end of the trading day. The EA trades intraday with pending orders that are set at calculated levels and has several independent strategies () for setting pending orders. Orders are opened once a day (the time is set in the input parameters) and are deleted, if not activated, at the end of the trading day.





In the Expert Advisor settings, you can enable/disable the trailing system.





Account Type: Any, preferably ECN, RAW, PRO





Broker: any, preferably ECN with zero hedging margin (see the screenshot of the specification)





Currency pair: any, default settings are set for GBPUSD





Timeframe: any, default settings for H1





It is not sensitive to spread, but it is better to give preference to ECN type accounts with minimal spreads.





To exit the market, the Expert Advisor uses Stop Loss, Take Profit levels or builds a small, averaging grid if the price went against an open position. It is also possible to hedge the grid.





If your broker uses hedged margin, then select the initial deposit and trading volumes in the strategy tester.





For the convenience of money management, the Expert Advisor implements various functions for automatically calculating the volume of positions based on the account balance or free margin.





only in the full version). It is possible to close all positions by the percentage of profit or loss from the account balance ().





But in any case, the results of testing on history cannot guarantee the same results in the future.

Limitations of the free version: 1. Only one strategy 2. Fixed lot only 3. It is not possible to close by a percentage of profit or loss 4. It is not possible to send Push notifications about trading to a smartphone 5. It is not possible to open and close transactions in semi-automatic mode The full version of EA Pivot SR is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/ 103420

If you liked this ADVISOR, you can thank me by buying any of my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ovpmusic/seller















