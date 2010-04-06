Marked average price

Mark the average price and LOT quantity of BUY orders and SELL orders for the current symbol

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

You can ask me any questions in private messages

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chaoping0326

Customization of indicators and EA for MT4 and MT5 is available

Long term programming project (MT4 from 2012, MT5 from 2016).

Good programming skills, reasonable parameter settings and good understanding of customer requirements.

Please contact me for a quote based on your requirements.

I am responsible for the logic of the program, if there is a problem with the program I can fix it for free, if I cannot fix it I can give a full refund.

Additional charges apply for adding and adjusting logic.

Full English or Chinese source code is available for free.


Önerilen ürünler
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Göstergeler
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Göstergeler
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
BPSPanel
Remi Passanello
Göstergeler
BPS Panel Breakout Pro Scalper Solution Panel This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. BPS Panel   is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given   from close to close . Designed to   be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. How doe
Gold Titan King Scalper
Dodong Christian Arnon
Göstergeler
Indicator Description GOLD TITAN KING SIGNAL INDICATOR High-Precision Gold Scalping Buy/Sell Signals – Manual Trading Assistant Overview The Gold Titan King Signal Indicator is a manual trading assistant tool designed for high-frequency scalping on Gold (XAUUSD) and other major pairs. It generates clear BUY/SELL signals with precise entry levels, along with adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit levels displayed directly on the chart. ️ This tool is NOT an EA. It does not execute trades
Distinctive
Tatiana Savkevych
Göstergeler
Distinctive is a forex trending arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. Created on the basis of a regression channel with filters. Plotting the Lawrence indicator signals on a price function chart using a mathematical approach. How it works - when the price breaks out in the overbought / oversold zone (channel levels), a buy or sell signal is generated. Everyt
Morning Star pattern ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
Crypto_Forex Göstergesi MT4 için "Sabah Yıldızı deseni". - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Fiyat Hareketi ticareti için çok güçlü bir göstergedir: Yeniden boyama yok, gecikme yok. - Gösterge grafikte boğa Sabah Yıldızı desenlerini algılar: Grafikte mavi ok sinyali (resimlere bakın). - PC, Mobil ve E-posta uyarılarıyla. - Ayrıca kardeşi - ayı "Akşam Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi mevcuttur (aşağıdaki bağlantıyı takip edin). - "Sabah Yıldızı deseni" göstergesi Destek/Direnç Seviyeleriyle birleştir
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Koala Supply Demand
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (1)
Göstergeler
MetaTrader 4 için Koala Arz Talep Göstergesi'ni tanıtıyoruz (İster olumlu ister olumsuz olsun, yorumlarınızı veya geri bildirimlerinizi paylaşmanızı öneririz, böylece diğer yatırımcılar da deneyimlerinizden faydalanabilir.) : Koala Supply Demand Göstergesi'ne hoş geldiniz. Bu göstergeler, kesintisiz arz ve talep bölgelerini tanımlamak için tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge, tüccarın piyasayı bölge alanları olarak görmesine yardımcı olabilir; fiyatın bazı güçlü bölgelere nasıl saygı gösterdiğini göreb
FREE
FreqoMaster
Stanislav Korotky
Göstergeler
The main idea of this indicator is rates analysis and prediction by Fourier transform. The indicator decomposes exchange rates into main harmonics and calculates their product in future. The indicator shows 2 price marks in history, depicting price range in the past, and 2 price marks in future with price movement forecast. Buy or sell decision and take profit size are displayed in a text label in the indicator window. The indicator uses another indicator as an engine for calculations - FreqoMet
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, agresif scalping ve ikili opsiyonlarda hızlı girişler yapmak için tasarlanmıştır , her mumda sinyaller üreterek her an neler olduğunu tam olarak bilmenizi sağlar. Happy Scalping kanalına katılın: MQL5 Yeniden çizim yapmaz : Mevcut mumun sinyali gerçek ZAMAN da üretilir, bu da mum hala şekillenirken, fiyatın bir önceki mumun kapanışına göre yukarı ya da aşağı gitmesine bağlı olarak değişebileceği anlamına gelir. Ancak bir kez mum kapanınca , sinyalin rengi tamamen sabit kalır . Değ
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Göstergeler
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Inside Bar and Pin Bar Patterns mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "İç Çubuk ve PinBar Desenleri", Yeniden boyama yok, gecikme yok. - "İç Çubuk ve PinBar Desenleri" göstergesi, Fiyat Hareketi işlemleri için çok güçlüdür. - Gösterge, grafikteki İç Çubuk ve PinBar Desenlerini algılar: - Boğa deseni - Grafikte mavi ok sinyali (resimlere bakın). - Ayı deseni - Grafikte kırmızı ok sinyali (resimlere bakın). - İç Çubuğun kendisi yüksek R/R oranına (ödül/risk) sahiptir. - Bilgisayar, Mobil ve E-posta uyarılarıyla. - "İç Çubuk ve PinB
Indicador Taurus All4
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Göstergeler
Taurus All4 Taurus All4 is a high-performance indicator, it will tell you the strength of the trend, and you will be able to observe the strength of the candle. Our indicator has more than 4 trend confirmations. It is very simple and easy to use. Confirmation Modes Candle Trend Confirmations: When the candle switches to light green the trend is high. When the candle switches to light red the trend is reverting down. When the candle changes to dark red the trend is low. Trendline Trend Confirm
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
Gold Phoenix
Yaroslav Varankin
Göstergeler
The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit  The algorithm does not use Zigzag!  No redrawing!  This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average  There are 2 parameters for the settings Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average  Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timefram
RaysFX Supertrend Bar
Davide Rappa
Göstergeler
RaysFX Supertrend Bar RaysFX Supertrend Bar è un indicatore personalizzato per MetaTrader 4. Utilizza l'indice di canale delle materie prime (CCI) per generare segnali di trading. L'indicatore mostra dei puntini in una finestra separata sotto il grafico principale per indicare i segnali di trading. Caratteristiche principali: Calcola il CCI per diversi periodi temporali. Visualizza puntini per indicare i segnali di trading. Permette all'utente di modificare i periodi temporali e la distanza tra
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Göstergeler
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Mac Binary Options Signals
Satya Prakash Mishra
Göstergeler
Mac-Binary option Signals is unique mathematical concept to trade iqoptions,binary,rocketoptions specter or any other binary options company 1 min 5 expiry run robot 30min everyday and fill profit and loss ratios inside mt2iq/mt2binary and run or 1min to 5min expiry ...go to setting in mt2iq robot allow otc and digital options. and select risk 500and profit 300$ per day it can stop automatically after profit or loss... If it can close after loss restart and Reset profit and loss button run again
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu, bir mumun kapanış fiyatını tahmin eden bir göstergedir. Gösterge öncelikle D1 çizelgelerinde kullanılmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Bu gösterge hem geleneksel forex ticareti hem de ikili opsiyon ticareti için uygundur. Gösterge, bağımsız bir ticaret sistemi olarak kullanılabilir veya mevcut ticaret sisteminize ek olarak hareket edebilir. Bu gösterge, mevcut mumu analiz ederek mumun gövdesi içindeki belirli güç faktörlerini ve önceki mumun parametrelerini hesaplar. Böylece gösterge, piyasa hareket
Special Candle MT4
Mahsa Farjami
Göstergeler
Özel Mum En iyi Forex göstergelerinden birini başarılı bir Ichimoku stratejisi ile kullanmak ister misiniz? Ichimoku stratejisine dayanan bu Harika Göstergeyi kullanabilirsiniz. MT5 versiyonu burada bulunabilir . İlk strateji: Bu strateji, nadiren meydana gelen benzer güçlü kesişmelerin belirlenmesini içerir. Bu strateji için en uygun zaman dilimleri 30 dakika (30D) ve 1 saat (H1) dir. 30 dakikalık zaman dilimi için uygun semboller şunları içerir: • CAD/JPY • CHF/JPY • USD/JPY • NZD/JPY • AUD/J
Th3Eng PipFinite signals
Ahmed Farag
5 (3)
Göstergeler
The Th3Eng PipFinite indicator is based on a very excellent analysis of the right trend direction with perfect custom algorithms. It show the true direction and the best point to start trading. With StopLoss point and Three Take Profit points. Also it show the right pivot of the price and small points to order to replace the dynamic support and resistance channel, Which surrounds the price. And Finally it draws a very helpful Box on the left side on the chart includes (take profits and Stop loss
Double Shooting Star pattern m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "Çift Kayan Yıldız paterni", Yeniden boyama yok, gecikme yok. - "Çift Kayan Yıldız paterni" göstergesi, Fiyat Hareketi işlemleri için çok güçlü bir göstergedir. - Gösterge, nadir ancak etkili bir paterni tespit eder: Grafikte düşüş yönlü Çift Kayan Yıldız: - Düşüş yönlü Çift Kayan Yıldız paterni - Grafikte kırmızı ok sinyali (resimlere bakın). - Dahili PC ve Mobil uyarıları vardır. - "Çift Kayan Yıldız paterni" göstergesi, Destek/Direnç Seviyeleriyle birleştirm
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Göstergeler
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
Adjustable Fractals mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Ayarlanabilir Fraktallar" - fraktal göstergesinin gelişmiş bir versiyonudur, çok kullanışlı bir ticaret aracıdır! - Bildiğimiz gibi Standart fraktallar mt4 göstergesinin hiç ayarı yoktur - bu, yatırımcılar için çok elverişsizdir. - Ayarlanabilir Fraktallar bu sorunu çözmüştür - gerekli tüm ayarlara sahiptir: - Göstergenin ayarlanabilir periyodu (önerilen değerler - 7'nin üzerinde). - Fiyatın Yüksek/Düşük noktalarına ayarlanabilir mesafe. - Fraktal oklarının ayarlanabilir tasarımı. - Gösterged
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi sunar
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Seconds Chart — MetaTrader 4 için saniye bazlı grafikler oluşturmanıza olanak sağlayan eşsiz bir araçtır. Seconds Chart sayesinde saniye cinsinden zaman dilimleriyle grafik oluşturabilir, standart dakika veya saatlik grafiklerde mümkün olmayan esneklik ve analiz hassasiyetine ulaşabilirsiniz. Örneğin, S15 zaman dilimi 15 saniyelik mum çubuklarını ifade eder. Tüm indikatörleri, uzman danışmanları ve komut dosyalarını standart grafiklerde olduğu gibi kolaylıkla kullanabilirsiniz. Standart araçları
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (52)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Equity Protect Pro: Endişesiz İşlem İçin Kapsamlı Hesap Koruma Uzmanınız Hesap koruması, öz sermaye koruması, portföy koruması, çoklu strateji koruması, kar koruması, kar toplama, işlem güvenliği, risk kontrol programları, otomatik risk kontrolü, otomatik tasfiye, koşullu tasfiye, planlı tasfiye, dinamik tasfiye, iz süren stop loss, tek tıklamayla kapatma, tek tıklamayla tasfiye ve tek tıklamayla geri yükleme gibi özellikler arıyorsanız, Equity Protect Pro ihtiyacınız olan programdır. Kurulumu
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Basket EA MT4 , güçlü bir kâr alma aracı ve kapsamlı bir hesap koruma sistemini basit ve kullanımı kolay bir çözümde birleştirir. Ana amacı, tüm açık pozisyonları tek tek değil, bir sepet (basket) olarak yöneterek, hesabınızın toplam kâr ve zararını tamamen kontrol altında tutmaktır. EA; sepet düzeyinde take profit, stop loss, break even ve trailing stop gibi özellikler sunar. Bunlar, bakiye yüzdesi, sabit bir para birimi değeri ya da yönetilen işlemlerin ortalama pip hedefi olarak ayarlanabili
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider , Telegram'a sinyal göndermeyi sağlayan ve hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştüren kullanımı kolay ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Mesajların formatı tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Ancak basit kullanım için, önceden tanımlanmış bir şablonu seçebilir ve mesajın belirli kısımlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. [ Demo ]  [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT5 Sürümü ] [ Discord Sürümü ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 için Expert Advisor Risk Manager çok önemli ve bence her yatırımcı için gerekli bir program. Bu Uzman Danışman ile ticaret hesabınızdaki riski kontrol edebileceksiniz. Risk ve kar kontrolü hem parasal hem de yüzdesel olarak yapılabilir. Danışman işlevleri Bu risk yöneticisi, riskleri kontrol etmenize yardımcı olacaktır: - bir anlaşma için - günlük - bir hafta için - Bir ay için Ayrıca kontrol edebilirsiniz 1) Ticaret yaparken izin verilen maksimum lot 2) günlük maksimum sipariş sayısı
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.55 (31)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier, ticaret hesapları arasındaki işlemleri kopyalamak ve senkronize etmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel bir yardımcı programdır. Kopyalama, tedarikçinin hesabından/terminalinden alıcının aynı bilgisayarda veya vps'de kurulu olan hesabına/terminaline gerçekleşir. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo versiyonu burada . Tüm talimatlar burada . Ana işlevler ve avantajlar: Emirlerin kopyalanmasını destekler: МТ4> МТ4, МТ4> МТ5, МТ5> МТ4. Emirlerin kopy
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (29)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Telegram'dan MT4'e:   Nihai Sinyal Kopyalama Çözümü Telegram ile MT4'e   işlemlerinizi kolaylaştırın, DLL'lere ihtiyaç duymadan doğrudan Telegram kanallarından ve sohbetlerinden MetaTrader 4 platformunuza işlem sinyallerini kopyalamak için tasarlanmış son teknoloji yardımcı program. Bu sağlam çözüm, sinyallerin benzersiz hassasiyet ve özelleştirme seçenekleriyle sorunsuz bir şekilde yürütülmesini sağlayarak size zaman kazandırır ve verimliliğinizi artırır. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Temel Özellik
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.8 (30)
Yardımcı programlar
Kar takip fonksiyonu ile toplam kar/zarara ulaşıldığında MetaTrader 4'te pozisyonları kapatmak. Sanal durakları (Ayrı Sipariş) etkinleştirebilirsiniz, AL ve SATIŞ pozisyonlarının ayrı ayrı hesaplanması ve kapatılması (Ayrı AL SATIŞ), Tüm sembollerin veya sadece mevcut sembolün kapatılması ve hesaplanması (Tüm Semboller), Kâr için takip etmeyi etkinleştir ( Sondaki Kâr ) Mevduat para birimi, puan, bakiyenin yüzdesi üzerinden toplam kâr ve zararı kapatın. Uygulama, diğer herhangi bir EA ile birli
Partial Closure EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Partial Closure EA MT4 , hesabınızdaki herhangi bir işlemi kısmen kapatmanıza olanak tanır. İşlemleri, lot büyüklüğünün seçilen bir yüzdesiyle ve/veya işlem biletiyle manuel olarak veya TP/SL seviyelerindeki belirli yüzdelerle otomatik olarak kapatabilir; bu, başlangıç lot büyüklüğünün yüzdesini en fazla 10 take profit ve 10 stop loss seviyesinde kapatır. Belirli magic numaralarını, yorumları veya sembolleri belirterek veya hariç tutarak hesabınızdaki tüm veya seçili işlemleri yönetebilir. İpu
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Yardımcı programlar
Exp-Averager,   ortalama alım satımları açarak belirli bir düşüşe uğramış işlemlerinizin ortalamasını almak için tasarlanmıştır. Danışman, trend üzerinde veya mevcut trendin karşısında yeni pozisyonlar açma olanağına sahiptir. Aynı zamanda bir dizi pozisyon için geçerli olan akıllı bir takip eden durdurma özelliği de içerir. Danışman pozisyonların lot büyüklüğünü artırabilir veya azaltabilir. Bu, kaybedilen pozisyonları ortalama fiyata getirmek için yaygın olarak kullanılan bir stratejidir. MT
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 4 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT5 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Double MA cross alarm
Chaoping Huang
Göstergeler
双均线报警,全中文参数,方便使用 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------        你可以在这里联系我 https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/chaoping0326 可以承接MT4,MT5的指标,EA定制 长期从事编程项目(MT4从2012年,MT5从2016年)， 有很好的编程能力，参数设置合理，能很好地理解客户的要求。 请联系我，根据你的要求进行报价。 我对程序的逻辑负责，如果程序有问题，我可以免费修复，如果我不能修复，我可以全额退款。 增加和调整逻辑需要额外收费。 免费提供全英文或中文源代码。  
KDJ domestic index translation
Chaoping Huang
Göstergeler
KDJ指标,从国内代码中转译而来,带有J线 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------        你可以在这里联系我 https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/chaoping0326 可以承接MT4,MT5的指标,EA定制 长期从事编程项目(MT4从2012年,MT5从2016年)， 有很好的编程能力，参数设置合理，能很好地理解客户的要求。 请联系我，根据你的要求进行报价。 我对程序的逻辑负责，如果程序有问题，我可以免费修复，如果我不能修复，我可以全额退款。 增加和调整逻辑需要额外收费。 免费提供全英文或中文源代码。
Double line MACD
Chaoping Huang
Göstergeler
双线MACD --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------        你可以在这里联系我 https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/chaoping0326 可以承接MT4,MT5的指标,EA定制 长期从事编程项目(MT4从2012年,MT5从2016年)， 有很好的编程能力，参数设置合理，能很好地理解客户的要求。 请联系我，根据你的要求进行报价。 我对程序的逻辑负责，如果程序有问题，我可以免费修复，如果我不能修复，我可以全额退款。 增加和调整逻辑需要额外收费。 免费提供全英文或中文源代码。
Automatically set stop loss and profit
Chaoping Huang
Yardımcı programlar
自动设置止损止盈,参数是中文的,可以自动给订单补充上止损止盈(点数距离).可以一次只监控一个币种,也可以一次监控所有币种 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------        你可以在这里联系我 https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/chaoping0326 可以承接MT4,MT5的指标,EA定制 长期从事编程项目(MT4从2012年,MT5从2016年)， 有很好的编程能力，参数设置合理，能很好地理解客户的要求。 请联系我，根据你的要求进行报价。 我对程序的逻辑负责，如果程序有问题，我可以免费修复，如果我不能修复，我可以全额退款。 增加和调整逻辑需要额外收费。 免费提供全英文或中文源代码。
Trailing Stop and Break Even
Chaoping Huang
Yardımcı programlar
Set  Trailing Stop and Break Even for the current symbol -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- You can ask me any questions in private messages https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chaoping0326 Customization of indicators and EA for MT4 and MT5 is available Long term programming project (MT4 from 2012, MT5 from 2016). Good programming skills, reasonable parameter settings and good understanding of customer requirements. Please con
N second K line graph
Chaoping Huang
Yardımcı programlar
N-second K-line chart, customizable, monitoring multiple seconds of multiple symbols simultaneously, all Chinese parameters, easy to use -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- You can ask me any questions in private messages https://www.mql5.com/en/users/chaoping0326 Customization of indicators and EA for MT4 and MT5 is available Long term programming project (MT4 from 2012, MT5 from 2016). Good programming skills, reasonabl
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt