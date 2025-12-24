FreelanceBölümler

I need an update for my mt5 EA...

Hi, I need an update for my mql5 EA.

EA Update Requirements

  1. I would like to have an input field on the chart, placed directly above the Buy/Sell buttons, where I can manually enter the lot size before opening a trade.

  2. I want to split the EA into two modes: Automatic Mode and Manual Mode.

    • When Manual Mode is selected, I want to open trades using the chart buttons independently from the EA’s algorithm.

  3. When the EA is running in Automatic Mode, any trades that I add manually using the chart buttons should not interfere with the EA’s trade sequence or grid logic.

    • These manually added trades should only be considered in the TP target calculation.

    • Example: If the EA is designed to open trades in the order 1–2–3–4–5–6, and trades 1–2–3 are already open, then I manually add a trade using the button with a custom lot size. The EA should not change its grid distance or trade order, and should continue opening trades 4–5–6 according to its own rules when conditions are met.

  4. We will add a new parameter called “How many time multiple grid distance”.

    • This parameter will limit how many times the EA is allowed to increase or modify the distance between grid orders.

    • Currently there is no limitation, which makes the EA less practical, so a maximum limit is required.

  5. We will add another new parameter called “Add Lots”.

    • Currently, lot size increases only work proportionally (multiplication).

    • I want the option to increase lots using a fixed lot increment as well.

    • Example: If the starting lot size is 0.01 and Add Lots = 0.01, then each time the EA increases the lot size, it should increase by 0.01 lots instead of using a multiplier.

      6.The EA must be delivered together with the full source code (.mq5).

I will sent the EA and details after agreement.

50+ USD
from 1 to 3 gün

(3)
Verilmiş siparişler5
Arabuluculuk sayısı0