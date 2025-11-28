İş Gereklilikleri
General robot parameters
The robot’s menu will include the following adjustable options:
- Stop Loss
- Take Profit
- Lot Size
- Timeframe
BUY setup – robot logic
1️⃣ The robot first identifies a Fair Value Gap (FVG) or imbalance zone.
2️⃣ Then the robot detects a 3-candle liquidity zone
– meaning the lows of 3 consecutive candles sit in the same area and form liquidity.
3️⃣ When price returns to this zone, it sweeps the liquidity.
4️⃣ After the liquidity sweep, the robot waits for a:
→ bullish hammer / bullish rejection candle to form.
5️⃣ Once the bullish hammer candle closes, the robot opens a BUY position.
6️⃣ Stop Loss → is placed below the wick of the hammer candle.
7️⃣ Take Profit → is automatically set using a 1:2 Risk–Reward ratio.
8️⃣ If the user manually enables SL / TP, the robot’s automatic SL/TP is disabled and the manual values are used.
SELL setup – robot logic
1️⃣ The robot identifies an FVG / imbalance zone above the price.
2️⃣ Then the robot detects a 3-candle upper liquidity zone
– meaning the highs of 3 consecutive candles form the liquidity zone.
3️⃣ When price returns to this upper zone, it sweeps the liquidity.
4️⃣ After the liquidity sweep, the robot waits for a:
→ bearish hammer / bearish rejection candle to form.
5️⃣ Once the bearish hammer closes, the robot opens a SELL position.
6️⃣ Stop Loss → is placed above the wick of the bearish hammer candle.
7️⃣ Take Profit → is automatically set using a 1:2 Risk–Reward ratio.
8️⃣ If the user manually activates SL / TP, the robot’s automatic SL/TP system is disabled.