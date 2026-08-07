- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|7
|EURUSD
|6
|XAUUSD
|3
|CADCHF
|2
|BTCUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|-15
|XAUUSD
|41
|CADCHF
|2
|BTCUSD
|-1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|GBPJPY
|-548
|EURUSD
|-489
|XAUUSD
|42K
|CADCHF
|68
|BTCUSD
|-6.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real35" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|0.53 × 1062
The account is configured for Manual Trading, with the strategy designed to generate sufficient income to cover copy-trading fees and VPS rental costs.
📞 Contacts & Support
💬 Have questions or need assistance? I’m here for you!
📱 WhatsApp: +971566412497
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Private Messages - Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh - aalazaizeh - Trader's profile join my group and we can discuss
Risk Management Requirement:
- A maximum drawdown of 25% is set as a hard stop-loss (SL) for all trades. This level should only be reached in the worst-case scenario.
Small and Short-Term Trades:
- Execute quick trades aimed at achieving small but frequent profits, while continuously monitoring market movements to make instant decisions.
- Employ day trading or scalping strategies to deliver fast results within short timeframes.
Long-Term Trades:
- Plan trades that span days or weeks, based on an analysis of larger timeframes. These trades should rely on long-term market trends.
- Use both fundamental and technical analysis to identify long-term opportunities that yield greater profits over time.
Important Notes:
- It is very highly recommended to use an account exactly similar to my account, to have that you can register by clicking on (Exness).
- To maximize the benefits of the account's trades, the copier should maintain copying over the long term all actions.
- The maximum profit will be realized when swing trades are closed with a profit.
- Short-term trades will contribute to the overall return based on available opportunities.
USD
USD
USD