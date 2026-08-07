The account is configured for Manual Trading, with the strategy designed to generate sufficient income to cover copy-trading fees and VPS rental costs.

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Risk Management Requirement:

A maximum drawdown of 25% is set as a hard stop-loss (SL) for all trades. This level should only be reached in the worst-case scenario.

Small and Short-Term Trades:

Execute quick trades aimed at achieving small but frequent profits, while continuously monitoring market movements to make instant decisions.

Employ day trading or scalping strategies to deliver fast results within short timeframes.

Long-Term Trades:

Plan trades that span days or weeks, based on an analysis of larger timeframes. These trades should rely on long-term market trends.

Use both fundamental and technical analysis to identify long-term opportunities that yield greater profits over time.

Important Notes:

It is very highly recommended to use an account exactly similar to my account, to have that you can register by clicking on (Exness).

To maximize the benefits of the account's trades, the copier should maintain copying over the long term all actions.

The maximum profit will be realized when swing trades are closed with a profit.

Short-term trades will contribute to the overall return based on available opportunities.



