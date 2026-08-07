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Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh

Azaizeh Day Trade Signal

Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh

Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh

We offer comprehensive trading and investment solutions, including technical analysis, risk management, and strategy programming.
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 1%
Exness-MT5Real35
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
20
Прибыльных трейдов:
9 (45.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
11 (55.00%)
Лучший трейд:
24.17 USD
Худший трейд:
-3.51 USD
Общая прибыль:
52.97 USD (44 825 pips)
Общий убыток:
-23.61 USD (10 693 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
4 (39.01 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
39.01 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.25
Торговая активность:
86.45%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
5.14%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
20
Ср. время удержания:
7 часов
Фактор восстановления:
1.88
Длинных трейдов:
11 (55.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
9 (45.00%)
Профит фактор:
2.24
Мат. ожидание:
1.47 USD
Средняя прибыль:
5.89 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.15 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-14.95 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-14.95 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
1.47%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.40 USD
Максимальная:
15.63 USD (0.76%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.76% (15.63 USD)
По эквити:
2.16% (43.35 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GBPJPY 7
EURUSD 6
XAUUSD 3
CADCHF 2
BTCUSD 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GBPJPY 2
EURUSD -15
XAUUSD 41
CADCHF 2
BTCUSD -1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GBPJPY -548
EURUSD -489
XAUUSD 42K
CADCHF 68
BTCUSD -6.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +24.17 USD
Худший трейд: -4 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +39.01 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -14.95 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real35" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real33
0.53 × 1062
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

The account is configured for Manual Trading, with the strategy designed to generate sufficient income to cover copy-trading fees and VPS rental costs.

📞 Contacts & Support

💬 Have questions or need assistance? I’m here for you!

📱 WhatsApp: +971566412497
✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/aalazaizeh

🤝 Let’s grow together and achieve consistent success!

Private Messages - Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh - aalazaizeh - Trader's profile   join my group and we can discuss

Risk Management Requirement: 

  • A maximum drawdown of 25% is set as a hard stop-loss (SL) for all trades. This level should only be reached in the worst-case scenario.

    Small and Short-Term Trades:

    • Execute quick trades aimed at achieving small but frequent profits, while continuously monitoring market movements to make instant decisions.
    • Employ day trading or scalping strategies to deliver fast results within short timeframes.

    Long-Term Trades:

    • Plan trades that span days or weeks, based on an analysis of larger timeframes. These trades should rely on long-term market trends.
    • Use both fundamental and technical analysis to identify long-term opportunities that yield greater profits over time.

    Important Notes:

    • It is very highly recommended to use an account exactly similar to my account, to have that you can register by clicking on (Exness). 
    • To maximize the benefits of the account's trades, the copier should maintain copying over the long term all actions.
    • The maximum profit will be realized when swing trades are closed with a profit.
    • Short-term trades will contribute to the overall return based on available opportunities.


    Нет отзывов
    2026.08.07 20:58
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
    2026.08.07 15:57
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.08.07 11:55
    Share of trading days is too low
    2026.08.07 11:55
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2026.08.07 08:54
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.08.07 08:54
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.08.07 08:54
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2026.08.07 08:54
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2026.08.07 08:54
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
    Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
    Сигнал
    Цена
    Прирост
    Подписчики
    Средства
    Баланс
    Недели
    Торговые роботы
    Трейды
    В плюсе
    Активность
    PF
    Мат. ожидание
    Просадка
    Плечо
    Azaizeh Day Trade Signal
    30 USD в месяц
    1%
    0
    0
    USD
    2K
    USD
    1
    0%
    20
    45%
    86%
    2.24
    1.47
    USD
    2%
    1:500
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