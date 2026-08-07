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Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh

Azaizeh Day Trade Signal

Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh

Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh

We offer comprehensive trading and investment solutions, including technical analysis, risk management, and strategy programming.
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 0%
Exness-MT5Real35
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11
Profit Trades:
5 (45.45%)
Loss Trades:
6 (54.55%)
Best trade:
8.04 USD
Worst trade:
-1.31 USD
Gross Profit:
13.96 USD (3 616 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7.69 USD (871 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (8.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8.04 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
56.08%
Max deposit load:
5.14%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.21
Long Trades:
3 (27.27%)
Short Trades:
8 (72.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.82
Expected Payoff:
0.57 USD
Average Profit:
2.79 USD
Average Loss:
-1.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-3.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3.88 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.32%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.40 USD
Maximal:
5.19 USD (0.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.23% (4.65 USD)
By Equity:
1.64% (32.79 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 6
EURUSD 2
CADCHF 2
XAUUSD 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 2
EURUSD 0
CADCHF 2
XAUUSD 3
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY -594
EURUSD -22
CADCHF 68
XAUUSD 3.3K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.04 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +8.04 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real35" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real33
0.27 × 162
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Note:

The account is configured for Manual Investment alongside Algorithmic Trading, with the algorithm designed to generate sufficient income to cover copy-trading fees and VPS rental costs.

📞 Contacts & Support

💬 Have questions or need assistance? I’m here for you!

📱 WhatsApp: +971566412497
✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/aalazaizeh

🤝 Let’s grow together and achieve consistent success!

Private Messages - Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh - aalazaizeh - Trader's profile   join my group and we can discuss

Risk Management Requirement: 

  • Drawdown management only intended for Trades but does not apply for investment, (There is no draw down limits for investments, we manage the risk by contributing more capital for the long run).
  • A maximum drawdown of 25% is set as a hard stop-loss (SL) for all trades. This level should only be reached in the worst-case scenario.
  • For Evaluation of The Account Risk: Refer to the account's drawdown to assess how often the 25% drawdown level has been reached. Based on the evaluation, the frequency of reaching this level is "Almost Zero"
  • It is very important to understand our additional strategy for risk management. We utilize a robust risk management plan designed to prevent significant drawdowns. This approach involves actions that are carefully tailored to the current market conditions at the time of trading.

    Small and Short-Term Trades:

    • Execute quick trades aimed at achieving small but frequent profits, while continuously monitoring market movements to make instant decisions.
    • Employ day trading or scalping strategies to deliver fast results within short timeframes.

    Long-Term Trades:

    • Plan trades that span weeks or months, based on an analysis of larger timeframes. These trades should rely on long-term market trends.
    • Use both fundamental and technical analysis to identify long-term opportunities that yield greater profits over time.

    Important Notes:

    • The account is managed by an appropriate fund manager.
    • To maximize the benefits of the account's trades and investments, the copier must maintain copying over the long term.
    • The maximum profit will be realized when swing trades are closed with a profit.
    • Short-term trades will contribute to the overall return based on available opportunities.
    No reviews
    2026.08.07 20:58
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
    2026.08.07 15:57
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.08.07 11:55
    Share of trading days is too low
    2026.08.07 11:55
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2026.08.07 08:54
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.08.07 08:54
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.08.07 08:54
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2026.08.07 08:54
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2026.08.07 08:54
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
    To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
    Signal
    Price
    Growth
    Subscribers
    Funds
    Balance
    Weeks
    Expert Advisors
    Trades
    Win %
    Activity
    PF
    Expected Payoff
    Drawdown
    Leverage
    Azaizeh Day Trade Signal
    30 USD per month
    0%
    0
    0
    USD
    2K
    USD
    1
    0%
    11
    45%
    56%
    1.81
    0.57
    USD
    2%
    1:500
    Copy

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