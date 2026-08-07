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Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh

Azaizeh Day Trade Signal

Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh
Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh

Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh

We offer comprehensive trading and investment solutions, including technical analysis, risk management, and strategy programming.
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0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 2%
Exness-MT5Real35
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
22
盈利交易:
11 (50.00%)
亏损交易:
11 (50.00%)
最好交易:
24.17 USD
最差交易:
-3.51 USD
毛利:
60.71 USD (44 985 pips)
毛利亏损:
-28.05 USD (10 693 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (39.01 USD)
最大连续盈利:
39.01 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.28
交易活动:
56.88%
最大入金加载:
9.08%
最近交易:
16 几分钟前
每周交易:
27
平均持有时间:
7 小时
采收率:
1.78
长期交易:
11 (50.00%)
短期交易:
11 (50.00%)
利润因子:
2.16
预期回报:
1.48 USD
平均利润:
5.52 USD
平均损失:
-2.55 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-14.95 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-14.95 USD (5)
每月增长:
1.82%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.40 USD
最大值:
18.38 USD (0.90%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.76% (15.63 USD)
净值:
6.33% (128.60 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
GBPJPY 8
EURUSD 7
XAUUSD 3
CADCHF 2
BTCUSD 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
GBPJPY 2
EURUSD -7
XAUUSD 41
CADCHF 2
BTCUSD -1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
GBPJPY -534
EURUSD -343
XAUUSD 42K
CADCHF 68
BTCUSD -6.6K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +24.17 USD
最差交易: -4 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +39.01 USD
最大连续亏损: -14.95 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real35 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real33
0.53 × 1062
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

The account is configured for Manual Trading, with the strategy designed to generate sufficient income to cover copy-trading fees and VPS rental costs.

📞 Contacts & Support

💬 Have questions or need assistance? I’m here for you!

📱 WhatsApp: +971566412497
✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/aalazaizeh

🤝 Let’s grow together and achieve consistent success!

Private Messages - Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh - aalazaizeh - Trader's profile   join my group and we can discuss

Risk Management Requirement: 

  • A maximum drawdown of 25% is set as a hard stop-loss (SL) for all trades. This level should only be reached in the worst-case scenario.

    Small and Short-Term Trades:

    • Execute quick trades aimed at achieving small but frequent profits, while continuously monitoring market movements to make instant decisions.
    • Employ day trading or scalping strategies to deliver fast results within short timeframes.

    Long-Term Trades:

    • Plan trades that span days or weeks, based on an analysis of larger timeframes. These trades should rely on long-term market trends.
    • Use both fundamental and technical analysis to identify long-term opportunities that yield greater profits over time.

    Important Notes:

    • It is very highly recommended to use an account exactly similar to my account, to have that you can register by clicking on (Exness). 
    • To maximize the benefits of the account's trades, the copier should maintain copying over the long term all actions.
    • The maximum profit will be realized when swing trades are closed with a profit.
    • Short-term trades will contribute to the overall return based on available opportunities.


    没有评论
    2026.08.07 20:58
    Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
    2026.08.07 15:57
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
    2026.08.07 11:55
    Share of trading days is too low
    2026.08.07 11:55
    Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
    2026.08.07 08:54
    Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.08.07 08:54
    80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2026.08.07 08:54
    Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
    2026.08.07 08:54
    This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
    2026.08.07 08:54
    The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
    查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
    信号
    价格
    成长
    订阅者
    资金
    结余
    EA交易
    交易
    赢%
    活动
    PF
    预期回报
    提取
    杠杆
    Azaizeh Day Trade Signal
    每月30 USD
    2%
    0
    0
    USD
    2K
    USD
    1
    0%
    22
    50%
    57%
    2.16
    1.48
    USD
    6%
    1:500
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