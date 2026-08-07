- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
22
盈利交易:
11 (50.00%)
亏损交易:
11 (50.00%)
最好交易:
24.17 USD
最差交易:
-3.51 USD
毛利:
60.71 USD (44 985 pips)
毛利亏损:
-28.05 USD (10 693 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (39.01 USD)
最大连续盈利:
39.01 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.28
交易活动:
56.88%
最大入金加载:
9.08%
最近交易:
16 几分钟前
每周交易:
27
平均持有时间:
7 小时
采收率:
1.78
长期交易:
11 (50.00%)
短期交易:
11 (50.00%)
利润因子:
2.16
预期回报:
1.48 USD
平均利润:
5.52 USD
平均损失:
-2.55 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-14.95 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-14.95 USD (5)
每月增长:
1.82%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.40 USD
最大值:
18.38 USD (0.90%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.76% (15.63 USD)
净值:
6.33% (128.60 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|8
|EURUSD
|7
|XAUUSD
|3
|CADCHF
|2
|BTCUSD
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|GBPJPY
|2
|EURUSD
|-7
|XAUUSD
|41
|CADCHF
|2
|BTCUSD
|-1
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|GBPJPY
|-534
|EURUSD
|-343
|XAUUSD
|42K
|CADCHF
|68
|BTCUSD
|-6.6K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +24.17 USD
最差交易: -4 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +39.01 USD
最大连续亏损: -14.95 USD
The account is configured for Manual Trading, with the strategy designed to generate sufficient income to cover copy-trading fees and VPS rental costs.
📞 Contacts & Support
💬 Have questions or need assistance? I’m here for you!
📱 WhatsApp: +971566412497
✈️ Telegram: https://t.me/aalazaizeh
🤝 Let’s grow together and achieve consistent success!
Private Messages - Ahmad Ar Abedalaziz Alazaizeh - aalazaizeh - Trader's profile join my group and we can discuss
Risk Management Requirement:
- A maximum drawdown of 25% is set as a hard stop-loss (SL) for all trades. This level should only be reached in the worst-case scenario.
Small and Short-Term Trades:
- Execute quick trades aimed at achieving small but frequent profits, while continuously monitoring market movements to make instant decisions.
- Employ day trading or scalping strategies to deliver fast results within short timeframes.
Long-Term Trades:
- Plan trades that span days or weeks, based on an analysis of larger timeframes. These trades should rely on long-term market trends.
- Use both fundamental and technical analysis to identify long-term opportunities that yield greater profits over time.
Important Notes:
- It is very highly recommended to use an account exactly similar to my account, to have that you can register by clicking on (Exness).
- To maximize the benefits of the account's trades, the copier should maintain copying over the long term all actions.
- The maximum profit will be realized when swing trades are closed with a profit.
- Short-term trades will contribute to the overall return based on available opportunities.
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
2%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
1
0%
22
50%
57%
2.16
1.48
USD
USD
6%
1:500