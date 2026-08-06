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Tuan Long Vu

Nimble Nomads Forex Sniper

Tuan Long Vu
Tuan Long Vu

Tuan Long Vu

0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 30%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
73
Прибыльных трейдов:
57 (78.08%)
Убыточных трейдов:
16 (21.92%)
Лучший трейд:
18.16 USD
Худший трейд:
-9.39 USD
Общая прибыль:
175.47 USD (17 520 pips)
Общий убыток:
-36.54 USD (3 646 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
21 (113.02 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
113.02 USD (21)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.47
Торговая активность:
12.36%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
12.58%
Последний трейд:
36 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
73
Ср. время удержания:
20 минут
Фактор восстановления:
3.91
Длинных трейдов:
29 (39.73%)
Коротких трейдов:
44 (60.27%)
Профит фактор:
4.80
Мат. ожидание:
1.90 USD
Средняя прибыль:
3.08 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.28 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-35.51 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-35.51 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
30.42%
Алготрейдинг:
78%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
35.51 USD (5.47%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
5.77% (35.51 USD)
По эквити:
10.18% (45.81 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 73
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 139
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 14K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +18.16 USD
Худший трейд: -9 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 21
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +113.02 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -35.51 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
3.74 × 53
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real8
5.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
9.37 × 2634
FusionMarkets-Live
10.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real34
13.40 × 111
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
21.29 × 509
BlackBullMarkets-Live
26.00 × 1
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Recommended Forex broker: 

For USA residents:

GatesFX: https://secure.gatesfx.com/links/go/2514


OPEN LIVE ACCOUNT

MT5 | 1:500 Leverage


I'm gonna 100x this account from $500 to $50k. It's to show you that you don't need a lot of capital to start with to make money with Forex. You can copy my trades and profit with me along the way.


My strategy : CUT LOSSES, KEEP YOUR MONEY SAFE, AND GROWING.


I will be trading using Price Action, Bank Logic, and Smart Money Concepts. When you trade like the banks, you will always make money in the long run.


Safety first: I DO NOT use grid, martingale, averaging down or any other risky trade management methods.


Copy trading will work with Funded Accounts as well but you must select MT5 as the platform when purchasing your Funded Accounts for copy trading to work.


Get funded with Hola Prime:

https://trader.holaprime.com//challenges?affiliateId=nimblenomads

Нет отзывов
2026.08.10 04:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.10 04:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.07 07:54
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.07 07:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.07 07:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 06:54
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.07 06:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.07 06:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 05:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.07 05:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.07 05:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 04:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.07 04:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.07 04:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 03:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.07 03:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.07 02:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.07 02:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.06 22:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.06 22:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Nimble Nomads Forex Sniper
30 USD в месяц
30%
0
0
USD
605
USD
1
78%
73
78%
12%
4.80
1.90
USD
10%
1:500
Копировать

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