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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Nimble Nomads Forex Sniper
Tuan Long Vu

Nimble Nomads Forex Sniper

Tuan Long Vu
Tuan Long Vu

Tuan Long Vu

0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 24%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
20
Profit Trades:
20 (100.00%)
Loss Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Best trade:
18.16 USD
Worst trade:
0.00 USD
Gross Profit:
110.05 USD (10 999 pips)
Gross Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (110.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
110.05 USD (20)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.33
Trading activity:
15.51%
Max deposit load:
12.58%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
28 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.00
Long Trades:
14 (70.00%)
Short Trades:
6 (30.00%)
Profit Factor:
n/a
Expected Payoff:
5.50 USD
Average Profit:
5.50 USD
Average Loss:
0.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
0 (0.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
0.00 USD (0)
Monthly growth:
24.19%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
By Equity:
10.18% (45.81 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 110
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.16 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 20
Maximum consecutive losses: 0
Maximal consecutive profit: +110.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
3.74 × 53
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real8
5.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
9.53 × 2579
FusionMarkets-Live
10.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real34
13.40 × 111
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
21.29 × 509
BlackBullMarkets-Live
26.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Recommended Forex broker: 

For USA residents:

GatesFX: https://secure.gatesfx.com/links/go/2514


OPEN LIVE ACCOUNT

MT5 | 1:500 Leverage


I'm gonna 100x this account from $500 to $50k. It's to show you that you don't need a lot of capital to start with to make money with Forex. You can copy my trades and profit with me along the way.


My strategy : CUT LOSSES, KEEP YOUR MONEY SAFE, AND GROWING.


I will be trading using Price Action, Bank Logic, and Smart Money Concepts. When you trade like the banks, you will always make money in the long run.


Safety first: I DO NOT use grid, martingale, averaging down or any other risky trade management methods.


Copy trading will work with Funded Accounts as well but you must select MT5 as the platform when purchasing your Funded Accounts for copy trading to work.


Get funded with Hola Prime:

https://trader.holaprime.com//challenges?affiliateId=nimblenomads

No reviews
2026.08.07 07:54
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.07 07:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.07 07:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 06:54
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.07 06:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.07 06:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 05:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.07 05:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.07 05:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 04:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.07 04:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.07 04:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 03:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.07 03:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.07 02:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.07 02:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.06 22:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.06 22:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.06 14:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.06 14:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Nimble Nomads Forex Sniper
30 USD per month
24%
0
0
USD
575
USD
1
95%
20
100%
16%
n/a
5.50
USD
10%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.