- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|141
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|372
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|37K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|3.74 × 53
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|4.16 × 43
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|5.00 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.91 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|7.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
|9.18 × 2734
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|10.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real34
|13.40 × 111
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
|17.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|21.29 × 509
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|26.00 × 1
GatesFX: https://secure.gatesfx.com/links/go/2514
OPEN LIVE ACCOUNT
MT5 | 1:500 Leverage
I'm gonna 100x this account from $500 to $50k. It's to show you that you don't need a lot of capital to start with to make money with Forex. You can copy my trades and profit with me along the way.
My strategy : CUT LOSSES, KEEP YOUR MONEY SAFE, AND GROWING.
I will be trading using Price Action, Bank Logic, and Smart Money Concepts. When you trade like the banks, you will always make money in the long run.
Safety first: I DO NOT use grid, martingale, averaging down or any other risky trade management methods.
Copy trading will work with Funded Accounts as well but you must select MT5 as the platform when purchasing your Funded Accounts for copy trading to work.
Get funded with Hola Prime:
https://trader.holaprime.com//challenges?affiliateId=nimblenomads
USD
USD
USD