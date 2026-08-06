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Tuan Long Vu

Nimble Nomads Forex Sniper

Tuan Long Vu
Tuan Long Vu

Tuan Long Vu

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可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 81%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
141
盈利交易:
116 (82.26%)
亏损交易:
25 (17.73%)
最好交易:
18.90 USD
最差交易:
-9.39 USD
毛利:
413.53 USD (41 303 pips)
毛利亏损:
-41.40 USD (4 123 pips)
最大连续赢利:
40 (200.49 USD)
最大连续盈利:
200.49 USD (40)
夏普比率:
0.60
交易活动:
9.86%
最大入金加载:
19.41%
最近交易:
31 几分钟前
每周交易:
145
平均持有时间:
15 分钟
采收率:
10.48
长期交易:
69 (48.94%)
短期交易:
72 (51.06%)
利润因子:
9.99
预期回报:
2.64 USD
平均利润:
3.56 USD
平均损失:
-1.66 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-35.51 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-35.51 USD (4)
每月增长:
80.55%
算法交易:
84%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
35.51 USD (5.47%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.77% (35.51 USD)
净值:
10.18% (45.81 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 141
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 372
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 37K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +18.90 USD
最差交易: -9 USD
最大连续赢利: 40
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +200.49 USD
最大连续亏损: -35.51 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 TradeMaxGlobal-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.00 × 1
FBS-Real
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
3.74 × 53
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
4.16 × 43
Exness-MT5Real8
5.00 × 7
Exness-MT5Real5
5.91 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
7.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live2
9.18 × 2734
FusionMarkets-Live
10.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real34
13.40 × 111
HFMarketsGlobal-Live3
17.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
21.29 × 509
BlackBullMarkets-Live
26.00 × 1
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
Recommended Forex broker: 

For USA residents:

GatesFX: https://secure.gatesfx.com/links/go/2514


OPEN LIVE ACCOUNT

MT5 | 1:500 Leverage


I'm gonna 100x this account from $500 to $50k. It's to show you that you don't need a lot of capital to start with to make money with Forex. You can copy my trades and profit with me along the way.


My strategy : CUT LOSSES, KEEP YOUR MONEY SAFE, AND GROWING.


I will be trading using Price Action, Bank Logic, and Smart Money Concepts. When you trade like the banks, you will always make money in the long run.


Safety first: I DO NOT use grid, martingale, averaging down or any other risky trade management methods.


Copy trading will work with Funded Accounts as well but you must select MT5 as the platform when purchasing your Funded Accounts for copy trading to work.


Get funded with Hola Prime:

https://trader.holaprime.com//challenges?affiliateId=nimblenomads

没有评论
2026.08.12 10:38
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.08.12 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.10 04:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.10 04:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.07 07:54
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.07 07:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.07 07:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 06:54
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.07 06:54
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.07 06:54
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 05:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.07 05:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.07 05:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 04:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.07 04:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.07 04:53
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.07 03:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.07 03:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.07 02:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.07 02:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Nimble Nomads Forex Sniper
每月30 USD
81%
0
0
USD
841
USD
1
84%
141
82%
10%
9.98
2.64
USD
10%
1:500
复制

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信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

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