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Daniel Frank

ApexFX Signals

Daniel Frank
Daniel Frank

Daniel Frank

5 (6)
3 продукта 6 сигналов
0 отзывов
Надежность
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 7%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
160
Прибыльных трейдов:
109 (68.12%)
Убыточных трейдов:
51 (31.88%)
Лучший трейд:
19.66 USD
Худший трейд:
-29.96 USD
Общая прибыль:
338.71 USD (21 288 pips)
Общий убыток:
-228.65 USD (19 547 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
12 (18.69 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
30.64 USD (9)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.13
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
2.79%
Последний трейд:
51 минута
Трейдов в неделю:
42
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
3.21
Длинных трейдов:
81 (50.63%)
Коротких трейдов:
79 (49.38%)
Профит фактор:
1.48
Мат. ожидание:
0.69 USD
Средняя прибыль:
3.11 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.48 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-21.82 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-31.55 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
7.38%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
15.68 USD
Максимальная:
34.25 USD (2.22%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
2.22% (33.71 USD)
По эквити:
3.02% (48.60 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 46
AUDCAD 46
NZDCAD 19
AUDNZD 16
AUDCHF 15
GBPCHF 7
NZDUSD 7
USDCAD 3
EURUSD 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD -4
AUDCAD 69
NZDCAD 7
AUDNZD 6
AUDCHF 19
GBPCHF 9
NZDUSD 3
USDCAD 2
EURUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 1.3K
AUDCAD 1.7K
NZDCAD -1.4K
AUDNZD -627
AUDCHF 700
GBPCHF 713
NZDUSD -1.1K
USDCAD 323
EURUSD 55
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +19.66 USD
Худший трейд: -30 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 9
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +18.69 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -21.82 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FusionMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 2
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.20 × 10
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.26 × 19
FXNXGlobal-Trade
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.25 × 71
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.33 × 6
GoMarkets-Live
2.53 × 58
FusionMarkets-Live
2.79 × 8881
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.87 × 506
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
2.96 × 148
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.70 × 30
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.86 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
4.05 × 580
Darwinex-Live
4.34 × 340
PlexyTrade-Server01
4.81 × 26
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
5.00 × 13
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.17 × 65
TASS-Live
5.40 × 50
DerivSVG-Server
5.50 × 2
Tradestone-Real
5.56 × 488
XM.COM-MT5
5.57 × 198
еще 82...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

AurumFX Signals – Multi-Bot Forex & Gold Scalping Subscription

Trade with a diversified collection of automated Forex and Gold scalping strategies through one convenient subscription.

AurumFX Signals combines multiple trading bots, each designed to identify different market conditions, currency pair opportunities, and short-term price movements. Rather than relying on a single strategy, the service uses a mixed portfolio of algorithms to generate trading signals across Gold and selected Forex pairs.

Subscribers receive clear trade alerts containing the entry price, stop loss, take profit, and other relevant trade details, allowing signals to be followed manually or through a compatible trade-copying setup.

Why Choose AurumFX Signals?

  • Multiple Forex and Gold scalping bots

  • Diversified trading strategies

  • Clear entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels

  • Fast short-term trading opportunities

  • Suitable for both new and experienced traders

  • No need to purchase or configure multiple Expert Advisors

  • Convenient subscription-based access

  • Ongoing strategy monitoring and optimisation

Instead of depending on one bot or one market, AurumFX Signals brings several automated strategies together in a single signal service. Each system operates independently, helping provide a wider range of potential setups while reducing reliance on any individual trading approach.

Whether you are interested in Gold scalping, major Forex pairs, or automated algorithmic trading, AurumFX Signals gives you access to a complete multi-bot signal network without the complexity of managing every bot yourself.

One Subscription. Multiple Bots. More Trading Opportunities.

Join AurumFX Signals and gain access to a carefully selected combination of Forex and Gold scalping strategies—all delivered through one streamlined subscription.

Important: Trading Forex and Gold involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use appropriate risk management and only trade with funds you can afford to lose.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.06 01:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
ApexFX Signals
30 USD в месяц
7%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
4
100%
160
68%
100%
1.48
0.69
USD
3%
1:500
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