- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|54
|XAUUSD
|51
|NZDCAD
|22
|AUDNZD
|16
|AUDCHF
|15
|EURUSD
|13
|NZDUSD
|9
|GBPCHF
|8
|USDCAD
|3
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|AUDCAD
|89
|XAUUSD
|7
|NZDCAD
|9
|AUDNZD
|6
|AUDCHF
|19
|EURUSD
|12
|NZDUSD
|4
|GBPCHF
|10
|USDCAD
|2
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|AUDCAD
|2.1K
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|NZDCAD
|-1K
|AUDNZD
|-627
|AUDCHF
|700
|EURUSD
|604
|NZDUSD
|-1K
|GBPCHF
|802
|USDCAD
|323
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FusionMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.20 × 10
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.26 × 19
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|2.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.25 × 71
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.33 × 6
|
GoMarkets-Live
|2.53 × 58
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|2.79 × 8881
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.87 × 506
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|2.91 × 150
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|3.70 × 30
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|3.86 × 14
|
RoboForex-ECN
|4.05 × 580
|
Darwinex-Live
|4.34 × 340
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|4.81 × 26
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|5.00 × 13
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.17 × 65
|
TASS-Live
|5.40 × 50
|
DerivSVG-Server
|5.50 × 2
|
Tradestone-Real
|5.56 × 488
|
XM.COM-MT5
|5.57 × 198
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