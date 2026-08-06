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Daniel Frank

ApexFX Signals

Daniel Frank
Daniel Frank

Daniel Frank

5 (6)
3 产品 6 信号
0条评论
可靠性
5
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 11%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
191
盈利交易:
134 (70.15%)
亏损交易:
57 (29.84%)
最好交易:
19.66 USD
最差交易:
-29.96 USD
毛利:
397.47 USD (24 374 pips)
毛利亏损:
-239.97 USD (20 094 pips)
最大连续赢利:
12 (18.69 USD)
最大连续盈利:
30.64 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.16
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
2.79%
最近交易:
10 几分钟前
每周交易:
49
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
4.60
长期交易:
95 (49.74%)
短期交易:
96 (50.26%)
利润因子:
1.66
预期回报:
0.82 USD
平均利润:
2.97 USD
平均损失:
-4.21 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-21.82 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-31.55 USD (2)
每月增长:
10.51%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
15.68 USD
最大值:
34.25 USD (2.22%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.22% (33.71 USD)
净值:
3.02% (48.60 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 54
XAUUSD 51
NZDCAD 22
AUDNZD 16
AUDCHF 15
EURUSD 13
NZDUSD 9
GBPCHF 8
USDCAD 3
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 89
XAUUSD 7
NZDCAD 9
AUDNZD 6
AUDCHF 19
EURUSD 12
NZDUSD 4
GBPCHF 10
USDCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 2.1K
XAUUSD 2.5K
NZDCAD -1K
AUDNZD -627
AUDCHF 700
EURUSD 604
NZDUSD -1K
GBPCHF 802
USDCAD 323
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +19.66 USD
最差交易: -30 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +18.69 USD
最大连续亏损: -21.82 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FusionMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 2
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.20 × 10
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.26 × 19
FXNXGlobal-Trade
2.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.25 × 71
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.33 × 6
GoMarkets-Live
2.53 × 58
FusionMarkets-Live
2.79 × 8881
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.87 × 506
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
2.91 × 150
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 1
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.70 × 30
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.86 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
4.05 × 580
Darwinex-Live
4.34 × 340
PlexyTrade-Server01
4.81 × 26
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
5.00 × 13
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.17 × 65
TASS-Live
5.40 × 50
DerivSVG-Server
5.50 × 2
Tradestone-Real
5.56 × 488
XM.COM-MT5
5.57 × 198
82 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

AurumFX Signals – Multi-Bot Forex & Gold Scalping Subscription

Trade with a diversified collection of automated Forex and Gold scalping strategies through one convenient subscription.

AurumFX Signals combines multiple trading bots, each designed to identify different market conditions, currency pair opportunities, and short-term price movements. Rather than relying on a single strategy, the service uses a mixed portfolio of algorithms to generate trading signals across Gold and selected Forex pairs.

Subscribers receive clear trade alerts containing the entry price, stop loss, take profit, and other relevant trade details, allowing signals to be followed manually or through a compatible trade-copying setup.

Why Choose AurumFX Signals?

  • Multiple Forex and Gold scalping bots

  • Diversified trading strategies

  • Clear entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels

  • Fast short-term trading opportunities

  • Suitable for both new and experienced traders

  • No need to purchase or configure multiple Expert Advisors

  • Convenient subscription-based access

  • Ongoing strategy monitoring and optimisation

Instead of depending on one bot or one market, AurumFX Signals brings several automated strategies together in a single signal service. Each system operates independently, helping provide a wider range of potential setups while reducing reliance on any individual trading approach.

Whether you are interested in Gold scalping, major Forex pairs, or automated algorithmic trading, AurumFX Signals gives you access to a complete multi-bot signal network without the complexity of managing every bot yourself.

One Subscription. Multiple Bots. More Trading Opportunities.

Join AurumFX Signals and gain access to a carefully selected combination of Forex and Gold scalping strategies—all delivered through one streamlined subscription.

Important: Trading Forex and Gold involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use appropriate risk management and only trade with funds you can afford to lose.


没有评论
2026.08.06 01:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
ApexFX Signals
每月30 USD
11%
0
0
USD
1.7K
USD
5
100%
191
70%
100%
1.65
0.82
USD
3%
1:500
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