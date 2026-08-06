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Daniel Frank

ApexFX Signals

Daniel Frank
Daniel Frank

Daniel Frank

5 (6)
3 products 7 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 7%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
157
Profit Trades:
106 (67.51%)
Loss Trades:
51 (32.48%)
Best trade:
19.66 USD
Worst trade:
-29.96 USD
Gross Profit:
336.19 USD (21 007 pips)
Gross Loss:
-228.07 USD (19 547 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (18.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.64 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.76%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
55
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.16
Long Trades:
79 (50.32%)
Short Trades:
78 (49.68%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
0.69 USD
Average Profit:
3.17 USD
Average Loss:
-4.47 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-21.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-31.55 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
7.22%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.68 USD
Maximal:
34.25 USD (2.22%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.22% (33.71 USD)
By Equity:
1.51% (24.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 46
AUDCAD 46
NZDCAD 18
AUDCHF 15
AUDNZD 15
GBPCHF 7
NZDUSD 7
USDCAD 3
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -4
AUDCAD 69
NZDCAD 6
AUDCHF 19
AUDNZD 6
GBPCHF 9
NZDUSD 3
USDCAD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.3K
AUDCAD 1.7K
NZDCAD -1.5K
AUDCHF 700
AUDNZD -734
GBPCHF 713
NZDUSD -1.1K
USDCAD 323
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +19.66 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +18.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.26 × 19
Exness-MT5Real8
1.33 × 9
FXNXGlobal-Trade
2.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 7
2.33 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.54 × 61
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
2.77 × 132
GoMarkets-Live
2.82 × 45
FusionMarkets-Live
2.87 × 8581
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.00 × 1
FPMarketsSC-Live
3.14 × 250
GOMarketsMU-Live
3.79 × 29
FPMarketsLLC-Live
3.86 × 14
RoboForex-ECN
3.97 × 542
Tradestone-Real
4.22 × 106
Darwinex-Live
4.53 × 315
TASS-Live
4.79 × 28
PlexyTrade-Server01
4.81 × 26
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
5.00 × 13
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
DerivSVG-Server
5.50 × 2
Axiory-Live
5.70 × 27
81 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

AurumFX Signals – Multi-Bot Forex & Gold Scalping Subscription

Trade with a diversified collection of automated Forex and Gold scalping strategies through one convenient subscription.

AurumFX Signals combines multiple trading bots, each designed to identify different market conditions, currency pair opportunities, and short-term price movements. Rather than relying on a single strategy, the service uses a mixed portfolio of algorithms to generate trading signals across Gold and selected Forex pairs.

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  • Ongoing strategy monitoring and optimisation

Instead of depending on one bot or one market, AurumFX Signals brings several automated strategies together in a single signal service. Each system operates independently, helping provide a wider range of potential setups while reducing reliance on any individual trading approach.

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Join AurumFX Signals and gain access to a carefully selected combination of Forex and Gold scalping strategies—all delivered through one streamlined subscription.

Important: Trading Forex and Gold involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use appropriate risk management and only trade with funds you can afford to lose.


No reviews
2026.08.06 01:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ApexFX Signals
30 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
4
100%
157
67%
100%
1.47
0.69
USD
2%
1:500
Copy

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