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Mathias Johannes Van Dieten

Golden Viper

Mathias Johannes Van Dieten
Mathias Johannes Van Dieten

Mathias Johannes Van Dieten

0 отзывов
Надежность
28 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 240%
PepperstoneEU-Edge14
1:30
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
103
Прибыльных трейдов:
61 (59.22%)
Убыточных трейдов:
42 (40.78%)
Лучший трейд:
630.90 EUR
Худший трейд:
-630.81 EUR
Общая прибыль:
5 576.56 EUR (212 990 pips)
Общий убыток:
-3 800.83 EUR (132 721 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
9 (293.77 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 643.98 EUR (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.17
Торговая активность:
11.21%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
34.85%
Последний трейд:
6 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
6
Ср. время удержания:
6 часов
Фактор восстановления:
2.60
Длинных трейдов:
54 (52.43%)
Коротких трейдов:
49 (47.57%)
Профит фактор:
1.47
Мат. ожидание:
17.24 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
91.42 EUR
Средний убыток:
-90.50 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-253.84 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-630.81 EUR (1)
Прирост в месяц:
48.34%
Годовой прогноз:
586.59%
Алготрейдинг:
97%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 EUR
Максимальная:
682.45 EUR (23.18%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
47.24% (682.45 EUR)
По эквити:
2.75% (31.59 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 103
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.r 2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.r 80K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +630.90 EUR
Худший трейд: -631 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +293.77 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -253.84 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "PepperstoneEU-Edge14" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Fully automated gold (XAUUSD) strategy on the H4 timeframe, powered by the
Golden Viper EA. Every trade shown here is placed by the algorithm — no manual
intervention and no discretionary overrides.

How it trades
- Trend-confluence entries built on the Ichimoku Cloud, TRIX, and MACD. The EA
  acts only when trend and momentum agree, and stays flat otherwise.
- Typically one considered setup per day — it waits rather than forcing trades.
- Each position uses a fixed take-profit plus a profit-lock mechanism that
  secures gains as the trade moves in favour.
- Position size scales with account equity, so risk stays proportional as the
  balance grows or draws down.

Risk management
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging into losers — one position per setup.
- An optional per-trade safety stop caps the loss on any single position.
- Gold is volatile: losing trades and losing months are part of this strategy.
  Please review the drawdown and monthly history on this page before copying.

For the best copy results
- A broker with low XAUUSD spreads and fast execution.
- Account leverage of 1:30 or higher and a stable VPS.
- Copy settings matched to your own balance and risk tolerance.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading gold and forex
carries a substantial risk of loss.
Нет отзывов
2026.08.06 02:00
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.09% of days out of 191 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.05 15:17 2026.08.05 15:17:40  

Golden Viper EA — XAUUSD H4 is now live and open to subscribers. This signal broadcasts fully automated gold trades on the H4 timeframe: trend-confluence entries (Ichimoku, TRIX, MACD), usually one considered setup per day, with a fixed take-profit and a profit-lock. Position size scales with account equity. No martingale, no grid, no averaging into losers. If you plan to copy: use a broker with low XAUUSD spreads, account leverage of 1:30 or higher, and a stable VPS so your entries track the master account closely. Gold moves fast — expect quiet days with no trades and occasional drawdown, and size your risk to your own account. More updates to follow. Trading gold carries substantial risk, and past results do not guarantee future performance.

Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Golden Viper
30 USD в месяц
240%
0
0
USD
1.2K
EUR
28
97%
103
59%
11%
1.46
17.24
EUR
47%
1:30
Копировать

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