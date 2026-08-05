Fully automated gold (XAUUSD) strategy on the H4 timeframe, powered by the

Golden Viper EA. Every trade shown here is placed by the algorithm — no manual

intervention and no discretionary overrides.





How it trades

- Trend-confluence entries built on the Ichimoku Cloud, TRIX, and MACD. The EA

acts only when trend and momentum agree, and stays flat otherwise.

- Typically one considered setup per day — it waits rather than forcing trades.

- Each position uses a fixed take-profit plus a profit-lock mechanism that

secures gains as the trade moves in favour.

- Position size scales with account equity, so risk stays proportional as the

balance grows or draws down.





Risk management

- No martingale, no grid, no averaging into losers — one position per setup.

- An optional per-trade safety stop caps the loss on any single position.

- Gold is volatile: losing trades and losing months are part of this strategy.

Please review the drawdown and monthly history on this page before copying.





For the best copy results

- A broker with low XAUUSD spreads and fast execution.

- Account leverage of 1:30 or higher and a stable VPS.

- Copy settings matched to your own balance and risk tolerance.





Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading gold and forex

carries a substantial risk of loss.