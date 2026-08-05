- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.r
|105
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.r
|1.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.r
|74K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PepperstoneEU-Edge14 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Golden Viper EA — XAUUSD H4 is now live and open to subscribers. This signal broadcasts fully automated gold trades on the H4 timeframe: trend-confluence entries (Ichimoku, TRIX, MACD), usually one considered setup per day, with a fixed take-profit and a profit-lock. Position size scales with account equity. No martingale, no grid, no averaging into losers. If you plan to copy: use a broker with low XAUUSD spreads, account leverage of 1:30 or higher, and a stable VPS so your entries track the master account closely. Gold moves fast — expect quiet days with no trades and occasional drawdown, and size your risk to your own account. More updates to follow. Trading gold carries substantial risk, and past results do not guarantee future performance.
USD
EUR
EUR