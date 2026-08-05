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Mathias Johannes Van Dieten

Golden Viper

Mathias Johannes Van Dieten
Mathias Johannes Van Dieten

Mathias Johannes Van Dieten

0条评论
可靠性
29
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 209%
PepperstoneEU-Edge14
1:30
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
105
盈利交易:
61 (58.09%)
亏损交易:
44 (41.90%)
最好交易:
630.90 EUR
最差交易:
-630.81 EUR
毛利:
5 576.56 EUR (212 990 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 906.71 EUR (138 823 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (293.77 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
1 643.98 EUR (7)
夏普比率:
0.16
交易活动:
14.79%
最大入金加载:
36.87%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
6 小时
采收率:
2.45
长期交易:
55 (52.38%)
短期交易:
50 (47.62%)
利润因子:
1.43
预期回报:
15.90 EUR
平均利润:
91.42 EUR
平均损失:
-88.79 EUR
最大连续失误:
4 (-253.84 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-630.81 EUR (1)
每月增长:
23.27%
年度预测:
282.30%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 EUR
最大值:
682.45 EUR (23.18%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
47.24% (682.45 EUR)
净值:
6.46% (74.56 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 105
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.r 1.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.r 74K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +630.90 EUR
最差交易: -631 EUR
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +293.77 EUR
最大连续亏损: -253.84 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PepperstoneEU-Edge14 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Fully automated gold (XAUUSD) strategy on the H4 timeframe, powered by the
Golden Viper EA. Every trade shown here is placed by the algorithm — no manual
intervention and no discretionary overrides.

How it trades
- Trend-confluence entries built on the Ichimoku Cloud, TRIX, and MACD. The EA
  acts only when trend and momentum agree, and stays flat otherwise.
- Typically one considered setup per day — it waits rather than forcing trades.
- Each position uses a fixed take-profit plus a profit-lock mechanism that
  secures gains as the trade moves in favour.
- Position size scales with account equity, so risk stays proportional as the
  balance grows or draws down.

Risk management
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging into losers — one position per setup.
- An optional per-trade safety stop caps the loss on any single position.
- Gold is volatile: losing trades and losing months are part of this strategy.
  Please review the drawdown and monthly history on this page before copying.

For the best copy results
- A broker with low XAUUSD spreads and fast execution.
- Account leverage of 1:30 or higher and a stable VPS.
- Copy settings matched to your own balance and risk tolerance.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading gold and forex
carries a substantial risk of loss.
没有评论
2026.08.06 02:00
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.09% of days out of 191 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.05 15:17 2026.08.05 15:17:40  

Golden Viper EA — XAUUSD H4 is now live and open to subscribers. This signal broadcasts fully automated gold trades on the H4 timeframe: trend-confluence entries (Ichimoku, TRIX, MACD), usually one considered setup per day, with a fixed take-profit and a profit-lock. Position size scales with account equity. No martingale, no grid, no averaging into losers. If you plan to copy: use a broker with low XAUUSD spreads, account leverage of 1:30 or higher, and a stable VPS so your entries track the master account closely. Gold moves fast — expect quiet days with no trades and occasional drawdown, and size your risk to your own account. More updates to follow. Trading gold carries substantial risk, and past results do not guarantee future performance.

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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Golden Viper
每月30 USD
209%
0
0
USD
1K
EUR
29
97%
105
58%
15%
1.42
15.90
EUR
47%
1:30
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