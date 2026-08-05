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Mathias Johannes Van Dieten

Golden Viper

Mathias Johannes Van Dieten
Mathias Johannes Van Dieten

Mathias Johannes Van Dieten

0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 239%
PepperstoneEU-Edge14
1:30
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
101
Profit Trades:
60 (59.40%)
Loss Trades:
41 (40.59%)
Best trade:
630.90 EUR
Worst trade:
-630.81 EUR
Gross Profit:
5 542.18 EUR (211 006 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 770.72 EUR (130 982 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (293.77 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 643.98 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
17.63%
Max deposit load:
34.85%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.60
Long Trades:
52 (51.49%)
Short Trades:
49 (48.51%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
17.54 EUR
Average Profit:
92.37 EUR
Average Loss:
-91.97 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-253.84 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-630.81 EUR (1)
Monthly growth:
47.80%
Annual Forecast:
579.93%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
682.45 EUR (23.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.24% (682.45 EUR)
By Equity:
1.94% (22.13 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 101
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 80K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +630.90 EUR
Worst trade: -631 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +293.77 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -253.84 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneEU-Edge14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Fully automated gold (XAUUSD) strategy on the H4 timeframe, powered by the
Golden Viper EA. Every trade shown here is placed by the algorithm — no manual
intervention and no discretionary overrides.

How it trades
- Trend-confluence entries built on the Ichimoku Cloud, TRIX, and MACD. The EA
  acts only when trend and momentum agree, and stays flat otherwise.
- Typically one considered setup per day — it waits rather than forcing trades.
- Each position uses a fixed take-profit plus a profit-lock mechanism that
  secures gains as the trade moves in favour.
- Position size scales with account equity, so risk stays proportional as the
  balance grows or draws down.

Risk management
- No martingale, no grid, no averaging into losers — one position per setup.
- An optional per-trade safety stop caps the loss on any single position.
- Gold is volatile: losing trades and losing months are part of this strategy.
  Please review the drawdown and monthly history on this page before copying.

For the best copy results
- A broker with low XAUUSD spreads and fast execution.
- Account leverage of 1:30 or higher and a stable VPS.
- Copy settings matched to your own balance and risk tolerance.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading gold and forex
carries a substantial risk of loss.
No reviews
2026.08.06 02:00
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 2.09% of days out of 191 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.05 15:17 2026.08.05 15:17:40  

Golden Viper EA — XAUUSD H4 is now live and open to subscribers. This signal broadcasts fully automated gold trades on the H4 timeframe: trend-confluence entries (Ichimoku, TRIX, MACD), usually one considered setup per day, with a fixed take-profit and a profit-lock. Position size scales with account equity. No martingale, no grid, no averaging into losers. If you plan to copy: use a broker with low XAUUSD spreads, account leverage of 1:30 or higher, and a stable VPS so your entries track the master account closely. Gold moves fast — expect quiet days with no trades and occasional drawdown, and size your risk to your own account. More updates to follow. Trading gold carries substantial risk, and past results do not guarantee future performance.

To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Golden Viper
30 USD per month
239%
0
0
USD
1.2K
EUR
28
97%
101
59%
18%
1.46
17.54
EUR
47%
1:30
Copy

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