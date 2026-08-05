- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.r
|101
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.r
|2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.r
|80K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneEU-Edge14" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Golden Viper EA — XAUUSD H4 is now live and open to subscribers. This signal broadcasts fully automated gold trades on the H4 timeframe: trend-confluence entries (Ichimoku, TRIX, MACD), usually one considered setup per day, with a fixed take-profit and a profit-lock. Position size scales with account equity. No martingale, no grid, no averaging into losers. If you plan to copy: use a broker with low XAUUSD spreads, account leverage of 1:30 or higher, and a stable VPS so your entries track the master account closely. Gold moves fast — expect quiet days with no trades and occasional drawdown, and size your risk to your own account. More updates to follow. Trading gold carries substantial risk, and past results do not guarantee future performance.
USD
EUR
EUR