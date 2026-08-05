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Arief Budiman

Plan Your Trade

Arief Budiman
Arief Budiman

Arief Budiman

5 (1)
🔶 EA Specialist on Gold (XAU/USD)
I am a developer and algorithmic trader focused on automated trading in XAU/USD (Gold) using a data-driven strategy that has been thoroughly tested across various market conditions.
3 сигнала
0 отзывов
Надежность
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 5%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
10
Прибыльных трейдов:
6 (60.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
4 (40.00%)
Лучший трейд:
48.53 USD
Худший трейд:
-20.31 USD
Общая прибыль:
245.63 USD (24 917 pips)
Общий убыток:
-80.91 USD (8 000 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
3 (127.37 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
127.37 USD (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.55
Торговая активность:
65.92%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
3.20%
Последний трейд:
6 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
8
Ср. время удержания:
15 часов
Фактор восстановления:
4.07
Длинных трейдов:
7 (70.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
3 (30.00%)
Профит фактор:
3.04
Мат. ожидание:
16.47 USD
Средняя прибыль:
40.94 USD
Средний убыток:
-20.23 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-40.51 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-40.51 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
5.49%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
40.51 USD
Максимальная:
40.51 USD (1.35%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.35% (40.51 USD)
По эквити:
0.69% (21.17 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
2 4 6 8 10
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 165
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 17K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +48.53 USD
Худший трейд: -20 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +127.37 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -40.51 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "MaxrichGroup-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

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еще 209...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Signal

Plan Your Trade. Trade Your Plan.

This signal is exclusively focused on XAUUSD (Gold) using a disciplined rule-based strategy with strict risk management.

Every trade is executed based on predefined trading rules—not emotions, predictions, or impulsive decisions.

Strategy Highlights

  • ✔️ Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • ✔️ Backtested with 3+ years of historical data
  • ✔️ Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 1:2
  • ✔️ Historical Win Rate: Approximately 40%
  • ✔️ Designed for long-term positive expectancy
  • ✔️ No Martingale
  • ✔️ No Grid Trading
  • ✔️ Fixed and disciplined risk management

This strategy does not aim to win every trade. Instead, it focuses on maintaining a positive edge over hundreds of trades through disciplined execution and favorable risk-to-reward.

Risk Management

For subscribers, capital preservation is the highest priority.

Recommended risk per trade: 0.5%–2%

Higher risk may significantly increase drawdown and is not recommended.

Who Is This Signal For?

This signal is suitable for traders who:

  • Value consistency over short-term excitement.
  • Understand that losses are a normal part of trading.
  • Are committed to proper risk management.
  • Prefer a systematic, rule-based approach.

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance and backtesting results do not guarantee future performance. Please trade responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.

Discipline creates consistency. Consistency builds results.

Plan Your Trade. Trade Your Plan.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.07 12:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.05 15:57
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.05 15:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.05 15:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Plan Your Trade
30 USD в месяц
5%
0
0
USD
3.2K
USD
2
0%
10
60%
66%
3.03
16.47
USD
1%
1:50
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