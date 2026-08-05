- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|
2 4 6 8 10
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD
|165
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD
|17K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "MaxrichGroup-Real" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
XM.COM-Real 6
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 16
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Signal
Plan Your Trade. Trade Your Plan.
This signal is exclusively focused on XAUUSD (Gold) using a disciplined rule-based strategy with strict risk management.
Every trade is executed based on predefined trading rules—not emotions, predictions, or impulsive decisions.
Strategy Highlights
- ✔️ Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
- ✔️ Backtested with 3+ years of historical data
- ✔️ Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 1:2
- ✔️ Historical Win Rate: Approximately 40%
- ✔️ Designed for long-term positive expectancy
- ✔️ No Martingale
- ✔️ No Grid Trading
- ✔️ Fixed and disciplined risk management
This strategy does not aim to win every trade. Instead, it focuses on maintaining a positive edge over hundreds of trades through disciplined execution and favorable risk-to-reward.
Risk Management
For subscribers, capital preservation is the highest priority.
Recommended risk per trade: 0.5%–2%
Higher risk may significantly increase drawdown and is not recommended.
Who Is This Signal For?
This signal is suitable for traders who:
- Value consistency over short-term excitement.
- Understand that losses are a normal part of trading.
- Are committed to proper risk management.
- Prefer a systematic, rule-based approach.
Disclaimer
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance and backtesting results do not guarantee future performance. Please trade responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.
Discipline creates consistency. Consistency builds results.
Plan Your Trade. Trade Your Plan.
USD
USD
USD