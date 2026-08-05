- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|77
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Signal
Plan Your Trade. Trade Your Plan.
This signal is exclusively focused on XAUUSD (Gold) using a disciplined rule-based strategy with strict risk management.
Every trade is executed based on predefined trading rules—not emotions, predictions, or impulsive decisions.
Strategy Highlights
- ✔️ Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
- ✔️ Backtested with 3+ years of historical data
- ✔️ Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 1:2
- ✔️ Historical Win Rate: Approximately 40%
- ✔️ Designed for long-term positive expectancy
- ✔️ No Martingale
- ✔️ No Grid Trading
- ✔️ Fixed and disciplined risk management
This strategy does not aim to win every trade. Instead, it focuses on maintaining a positive edge over hundreds of trades through disciplined execution and favorable risk-to-reward.
Risk Management
For subscribers, capital preservation is the highest priority.
Recommended risk per trade: 0.5%–2%
Higher risk may significantly increase drawdown and is not recommended.
Who Is This Signal For?
This signal is suitable for traders who:
- Value consistency over short-term excitement.
- Understand that losses are a normal part of trading.
- Are committed to proper risk management.
- Prefer a systematic, rule-based approach.
Disclaimer
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance and backtesting results do not guarantee future performance. Please trade responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.
Discipline creates consistency. Consistency builds results.
Plan Your Trade. Trade Your Plan.
USD
USD
USD