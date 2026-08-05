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Arief Budiman

Plan Your Trade

Arief Budiman
Arief Budiman

Arief Budiman

5 (1)
🔶 EA Specialist on Gold (XAU/USD)
I am a developer and algorithmic trader focused on automated trading in XAU/USD (Gold) using a data-driven strategy that has been thoroughly tested across various market conditions.
4 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 3%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Loss Trades:
4 (50.00%)
Best trade:
39.80 USD
Worst trade:
-20.31 USD
Gross Profit:
158.06 USD (16 000 pips)
Gross Loss:
-80.91 USD (8 000 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
3 (118.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
118.26 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
48.28%
Max deposit load:
1.65%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.90
Long Trades:
5 (62.50%)
Short Trades:
3 (37.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
9.64 USD
Average Profit:
39.52 USD
Average Loss:
-20.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-40.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.51 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
2.57%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.51 USD
Maximal:
40.51 USD (1.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.35% (40.51 USD)
By Equity:
0.52% (16.03 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 77
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +39.80 USD
Worst trade: -20 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +118.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -40.51 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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0.00 × 3
AGMGroupLtd-Real
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FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
SucdenFinancial-Live
0.00 × 4
GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-Real1
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
ADSS-Demo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
SFM-Demo
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
AIGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 3
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 5
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 22
0.00 × 1
209 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Signal

Plan Your Trade. Trade Your Plan.

This signal is exclusively focused on XAUUSD (Gold) using a disciplined rule-based strategy with strict risk management.

Every trade is executed based on predefined trading rules—not emotions, predictions, or impulsive decisions.

Strategy Highlights

  • ✔️ Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • ✔️ Backtested with 3+ years of historical data
  • ✔️ Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 1:2
  • ✔️ Historical Win Rate: Approximately 40%
  • ✔️ Designed for long-term positive expectancy
  • ✔️ No Martingale
  • ✔️ No Grid Trading
  • ✔️ Fixed and disciplined risk management

This strategy does not aim to win every trade. Instead, it focuses on maintaining a positive edge over hundreds of trades through disciplined execution and favorable risk-to-reward.

Risk Management

For subscribers, capital preservation is the highest priority.

Recommended risk per trade: 0.5%–2%

Higher risk may significantly increase drawdown and is not recommended.

Who Is This Signal For?

This signal is suitable for traders who:

  • Value consistency over short-term excitement.
  • Understand that losses are a normal part of trading.
  • Are committed to proper risk management.
  • Prefer a systematic, rule-based approach.

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance and backtesting results do not guarantee future performance. Please trade responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.

Discipline creates consistency. Consistency builds results.

Plan Your Trade. Trade Your Plan.


No reviews
2026.08.07 12:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.05 15:57
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.05 15:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.05 15:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Plan Your Trade
30 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
1
0%
8
50%
48%
1.95
9.64
USD
1%
1:50
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