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Arief Budiman

Plan Your Trade

Arief Budiman
Arief Budiman

Arief Budiman

5 (1)
🔶 EA Specialist on Gold (XAU/USD)
I am a developer and algorithmic trader focused on automated trading in XAU/USD (Gold) using a data-driven strategy that has been thoroughly tested across various market conditions.
3 信号
0条评论
可靠性
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
18
盈利交易:
6 (33.33%)
亏损交易:
12 (66.67%)
最好交易:
48.53 USD
最差交易:
-20.38 USD
毛利:
245.63 USD (24 917 pips)
毛利亏损:
-242.69 USD (24 018 pips)
最大连续赢利:
3 (127.37 USD)
最大连续盈利:
127.37 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.01
交易活动:
47.21%
最大入金加载:
3.32%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
13
平均持有时间:
9 小时
采收率:
0.02
长期交易:
14 (77.78%)
短期交易:
4 (22.22%)
利润因子:
1.01
预期回报:
0.16 USD
平均利润:
40.94 USD
平均损失:
-20.22 USD
最大连续失误:
8 (-161.78 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-161.78 USD (8)
每月增长:
0.10%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
40.51 USD
最大值:
161.78 USD (5.11%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.11% (161.78 USD)
净值:
1.03% (31.32 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 18
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 3
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 899
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +48.53 USD
最差交易: -20 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +127.37 USD
最大连续亏损: -161.78 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

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XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Signal

Plan Your Trade. Trade Your Plan.

This signal is exclusively focused on XAUUSD (Gold) using a disciplined rule-based strategy with strict risk management.

Every trade is executed based on predefined trading rules—not emotions, predictions, or impulsive decisions.

Strategy Highlights

  • ✔️ Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • ✔️ Backtested with 3+ years of historical data
  • ✔️ Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 1:2
  • ✔️ Historical Win Rate: Approximately 40%
  • ✔️ Designed for long-term positive expectancy
  • ✔️ No Martingale
  • ✔️ No Grid Trading
  • ✔️ Fixed and disciplined risk management

This strategy does not aim to win every trade. Instead, it focuses on maintaining a positive edge over hundreds of trades through disciplined execution and favorable risk-to-reward.

Risk Management

For subscribers, capital preservation is the highest priority.

Recommended risk per trade: 0.5%–2%

Higher risk may significantly increase drawdown and is not recommended.

Who Is This Signal For?

This signal is suitable for traders who:

  • Value consistency over short-term excitement.
  • Understand that losses are a normal part of trading.
  • Are committed to proper risk management.
  • Prefer a systematic, rule-based approach.

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance and backtesting results do not guarantee future performance. Please trade responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.

Discipline creates consistency. Consistency builds results.

Plan Your Trade. Trade Your Plan.


没有评论
2026.08.07 12:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.05 15:57
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.05 15:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.05 15:57
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Plan Your Trade
每月30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
2
0%
18
33%
47%
1.01
0.16
USD
5%
1:50
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