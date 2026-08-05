- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|18
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|3
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|899
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MaxrichGroup-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
CapitalPointTrading-Live29
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 4
|
FXDD-MT4 Live Server 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SucdenFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
GO4X-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
|0.00 × 3
|
SVSFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
MTrading-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-Real1
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ADSS-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
SFM-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AIGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 3
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 22
|0.00 × 1
XAUUSD (Gold) Trading Signal
Plan Your Trade. Trade Your Plan.
This signal is exclusively focused on XAUUSD (Gold) using a disciplined rule-based strategy with strict risk management.
Every trade is executed based on predefined trading rules—not emotions, predictions, or impulsive decisions.
Strategy Highlights
- ✔️ Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
- ✔️ Backtested with 3+ years of historical data
- ✔️ Risk-to-Reward Ratio: 1:2
- ✔️ Historical Win Rate: Approximately 40%
- ✔️ Designed for long-term positive expectancy
- ✔️ No Martingale
- ✔️ No Grid Trading
- ✔️ Fixed and disciplined risk management
This strategy does not aim to win every trade. Instead, it focuses on maintaining a positive edge over hundreds of trades through disciplined execution and favorable risk-to-reward.
Risk Management
For subscribers, capital preservation is the highest priority.
Recommended risk per trade: 0.5%–2%
Higher risk may significantly increase drawdown and is not recommended.
Who Is This Signal For?
This signal is suitable for traders who:
- Value consistency over short-term excitement.
- Understand that losses are a normal part of trading.
- Are committed to proper risk management.
- Prefer a systematic, rule-based approach.
Disclaimer
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance and backtesting results do not guarantee future performance. Please trade responsibly and only risk capital you can afford to lose.
Discipline creates consistency. Consistency builds results.
Plan Your Trade. Trade Your Plan.
USD
USD
USD