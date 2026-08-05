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Carol Anthony Rodrigues

Gold Market Structure Intraday

Carol Anthony Rodrigues
Carol Anthony Rodrigues

Carol Anthony Rodrigues

  • Trader & MT5 Indicator Developer в  Self-Employed
  • Индия
  • 309
I am an independent trader and indicator developer from India, specializing in market structure, Smart Money Concepts and multi-timeframe analysis.
0 отзывов
Надежность
4 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 100 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 4%
VantageMarkets-Live 7
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
412
Прибыльных трейдов:
335 (81.31%)
Убыточных трейдов:
77 (18.69%)
Лучший трейд:
40.18 USD
Худший трейд:
-65.63 USD
Общая прибыль:
909.59 USD (93 393 pips)
Общий убыток:
-718.88 USD (60 551 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
41 (208.14 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
208.14 USD (41)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.06
Торговая активность:
8.84%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.07%
Последний трейд:
9 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
125
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
0.43
Длинных трейдов:
332 (80.58%)
Коротких трейдов:
80 (19.42%)
Профит фактор:
1.27
Мат. ожидание:
0.46 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.72 USD
Средний убыток:
-9.34 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
10 (-108.38 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-332.49 USD (8)
Прирост в месяц:
3.71%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
167.77 USD
Максимальная:
448.33 USD (19.92%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
5.22% (448.51 USD)
По эквити:
2.81% (233.77 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 408
BTCUSD 2
XAGUSD 1
USOUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD+ 186
BTCUSD 0
XAGUSD 1
USOUSD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD+ 29K
BTCUSD 3.3K
XAGUSD 16
USOUSD 358
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +40.18 USD
Худший трейд: -66 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 41
Макс. серия проигрышей: 8
Макс. прибыль в серии: +208.14 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -108.38 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageMarkets-Live 7" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

This signal follows a manual intraday trading approach focused primarily on Gold (XAUUSD).

Trading decisions are based on market structure, price action and multi-timeframe analysis. Lower-timeframe setups are evaluated together with broader directional context, including structural breaks, changes of character, supply and demand areas, liquidity behaviour and important support or resistance zones.

Trades are opened and managed manually. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are used according to the structure and market conditions of each setup. Trade frequency and position size may vary depending on volatility and the quality of available opportunities.

The objective is disciplined trade selection and controlled risk rather than excessive trading. There may be periods without trades when suitable conditions are not present.

Subscribers should understand that execution prices, spreads and slippage can differ between brokers. Appropriate capital, leverage and copying settings should be selected according to each subscriber’s personal risk tolerance.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and subscribers remain responsible for their subscription and risk-management decisions.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.05 04:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.05 04:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Gold Market Structure Intraday
100 USD в месяц
4%
0
0
USD
8.3K
USD
4
0%
412
81%
9%
1.26
0.46
USD
5%
1:500
Копировать

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