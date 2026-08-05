This signal follows a manual intraday trading approach focused primarily on Gold (XAUUSD).

Trading decisions are based on market structure, price action and multi-timeframe analysis. Lower-timeframe setups are evaluated together with broader directional context, including structural breaks, changes of character, supply and demand areas, liquidity behaviour and important support or resistance zones.

Trades are opened and managed manually. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are used according to the structure and market conditions of each setup. Trade frequency and position size may vary depending on volatility and the quality of available opportunities.

The objective is disciplined trade selection and controlled risk rather than excessive trading. There may be periods without trades when suitable conditions are not present.

Subscribers should understand that execution prices, spreads and slippage can differ between brokers. Appropriate capital, leverage and copying settings should be selected according to each subscriber’s personal risk tolerance.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and subscribers remain responsible for their subscription and risk-management decisions.