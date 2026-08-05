- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|453
|BTCUSD
|2
|XAGUSD
|1
|USOUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD+
|272
|BTCUSD
|0
|XAGUSD
|1
|USOUSD
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD+
|38K
|BTCUSD
|3.3K
|XAGUSD
|16
|USOUSD
|358
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageMarkets-Live 7 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
This signal follows a manual intraday trading approach focused primarily on Gold (XAUUSD).
Trading decisions are based on market structure, price action and multi-timeframe analysis. Lower-timeframe setups are evaluated together with broader directional context, including structural breaks, changes of character, supply and demand areas, liquidity behaviour and important support or resistance zones.
Trades are opened and managed manually. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are used according to the structure and market conditions of each setup. Trade frequency and position size may vary depending on volatility and the quality of available opportunities.
The objective is disciplined trade selection and controlled risk rather than excessive trading. There may be periods without trades when suitable conditions are not present.
Subscribers should understand that execution prices, spreads and slippage can differ between brokers. Appropriate capital, leverage and copying settings should be selected according to each subscriber’s personal risk tolerance.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and subscribers remain responsible for their subscription and risk-management decisions.
USD
USD
USD