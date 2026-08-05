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信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Market Structure Intraday
Carol Anthony Rodrigues

Gold Market Structure Intraday

Carol Anthony Rodrigues
Carol Anthony Rodrigues

Carol Anthony Rodrigues

  • Trader & MT5 Indicator Developer 在  Self-Employed
  • 印度
  • 323
I am an independent trader and indicator developer from India, specializing in market structure, Smart Money Concepts and multi-timeframe analysis.
0条评论
可靠性
5
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 100 USD per 
增长自 2026 5%
VantageMarkets-Live 7
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
457
盈利交易:
371 (81.18%)
亏损交易:
86 (18.82%)
最好交易:
40.18 USD
最差交易:
-65.63 USD
毛利:
1 018.46 USD (104 374 pips)
毛利亏损:
-742.35 USD (62 652 pips)
最大连续赢利:
41 (208.14 USD)
最大连续盈利:
208.14 USD (41)
夏普比率:
0.08
交易活动:
12.80%
最大入金加载:
1.08%
最近交易:
0 几分钟前
每周交易:
124
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
0.62
长期交易:
351 (76.81%)
短期交易:
106 (23.19%)
利润因子:
1.37
预期回报:
0.60 USD
平均利润:
2.75 USD
平均损失:
-8.63 USD
最大连续失误:
10 (-108.38 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-332.49 USD (8)
每月增长:
4.79%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
167.77 USD
最大值:
448.33 USD (19.92%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.22% (448.51 USD)
净值:
3.21% (267.72 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 453
BTCUSD 2
XAGUSD 1
USOUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD+ 272
BTCUSD 0
XAGUSD 1
USOUSD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD+ 38K
BTCUSD 3.3K
XAGUSD 16
USOUSD 358
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +40.18 USD
最差交易: -66 USD
最大连续赢利: 41
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +208.14 USD
最大连续亏损: -108.38 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageMarkets-Live 7 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

This signal follows a manual intraday trading approach focused primarily on Gold (XAUUSD).

Trading decisions are based on market structure, price action and multi-timeframe analysis. Lower-timeframe setups are evaluated together with broader directional context, including structural breaks, changes of character, supply and demand areas, liquidity behaviour and important support or resistance zones.

Trades are opened and managed manually. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are used according to the structure and market conditions of each setup. Trade frequency and position size may vary depending on volatility and the quality of available opportunities.

The objective is disciplined trade selection and controlled risk rather than excessive trading. There may be periods without trades when suitable conditions are not present.

Subscribers should understand that execution prices, spreads and slippage can differ between brokers. Appropriate capital, leverage and copying settings should be selected according to each subscriber’s personal risk tolerance.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and subscribers remain responsible for their subscription and risk-management decisions.


没有评论
2026.08.05 04:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.05 04:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Gold Market Structure Intraday
每月100 USD
5%
0
0
USD
8.3K
USD
5
0%
457
81%
13%
1.37
0.60
USD
5%
1:500
复制

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