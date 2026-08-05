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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Market Structure Intraday
Carol Anthony Rodrigues

Gold Market Structure Intraday

Carol Anthony Rodrigues
Carol Anthony Rodrigues

Carol Anthony Rodrigues

  • Trader & MT5 Indicator Developer at  Self-Employed
  • India
  • 283
I am an independent trader and indicator developer from India, specializing in market structure, Smart Money Concepts and multi-timeframe analysis.
0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 3%
VantageMarkets-Live 7
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
362
Profit Trades:
293 (80.93%)
Loss Trades:
69 (19.06%)
Best trade:
40.18 USD
Worst trade:
-65.63 USD
Gross Profit:
808.08 USD (83 581 pips)
Gross Loss:
-665.23 USD (57 699 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
41 (208.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
208.14 USD (41)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
5.66%
Max deposit load:
0.31%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
90
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.32
Long Trades:
291 (80.39%)
Short Trades:
71 (19.61%)
Profit Factor:
1.21
Expected Payoff:
0.39 USD
Average Profit:
2.76 USD
Average Loss:
-9.64 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-108.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-332.49 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
3.11%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
167.77 USD
Maximal:
448.33 USD (19.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.22% (448.51 USD)
By Equity:
0.50% (41.07 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 358
BTCUSD 2
XAGUSD 1
USOUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 138
BTCUSD 0
XAGUSD 1
USOUSD 4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 22K
BTCUSD 3.3K
XAGUSD 16
USOUSD 358
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.18 USD
Worst trade: -66 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 41
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +208.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -108.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This signal follows a manual intraday trading approach focused primarily on Gold (XAUUSD).

Trading decisions are based on market structure, price action and multi-timeframe analysis. Lower-timeframe setups are evaluated together with broader directional context, including structural breaks, changes of character, supply and demand areas, liquidity behaviour and important support or resistance zones.

Trades are opened and managed manually. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are used according to the structure and market conditions of each setup. Trade frequency and position size may vary depending on volatility and the quality of available opportunities.

The objective is disciplined trade selection and controlled risk rather than excessive trading. There may be periods without trades when suitable conditions are not present.

Subscribers should understand that execution prices, spreads and slippage can differ between brokers. Appropriate capital, leverage and copying settings should be selected according to each subscriber’s personal risk tolerance.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and subscribers remain responsible for their subscription and risk-management decisions.


No reviews
2026.08.05 04:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.05 04:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Market Structure Intraday
50 USD per month
3%
0
0
USD
8.3K
USD
4
0%
362
80%
6%
1.21
0.39
USD
5%
1:500
Copy

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