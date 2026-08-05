- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|358
|BTCUSD
|2
|XAGUSD
|1
|USOUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|138
|BTCUSD
|0
|XAGUSD
|1
|USOUSD
|4
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|22K
|BTCUSD
|3.3K
|XAGUSD
|16
|USOUSD
|358
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This signal follows a manual intraday trading approach focused primarily on Gold (XAUUSD).
Trading decisions are based on market structure, price action and multi-timeframe analysis. Lower-timeframe setups are evaluated together with broader directional context, including structural breaks, changes of character, supply and demand areas, liquidity behaviour and important support or resistance zones.
Trades are opened and managed manually. Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are used according to the structure and market conditions of each setup. Trade frequency and position size may vary depending on volatility and the quality of available opportunities.
The objective is disciplined trade selection and controlled risk rather than excessive trading. There may be periods without trades when suitable conditions are not present.
Subscribers should understand that execution prices, spreads and slippage can differ between brokers. Appropriate capital, leverage and copying settings should be selected according to each subscriber’s personal risk tolerance.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk, and subscribers remain responsible for their subscription and risk-management decisions.
USD
USD
USD