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Osama Bin Saleem

Alpha Print

Osama Bin Saleem
Osama Bin Saleem

Osama Bin Saleem

Professional algorithmic trader and Expert Advisor (EA) developer with a strong focus on automated trading systems for MetaTrader 5.
0 отзывов
Надежность
28 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 99 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 94%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
310
Прибыльных трейдов:
222 (71.61%)
Убыточных трейдов:
88 (28.39%)
Лучший трейд:
50.35 USD
Худший трейд:
-47.20 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 550.32 USD (38 093 pips)
Общий убыток:
-630.01 USD (17 115 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
11 (32.21 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
84.06 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.27
Торговая активность:
99.12%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
4.28%
Последний трейд:
2 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
14
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
18.80
Длинных трейдов:
151 (48.71%)
Коротких трейдов:
159 (51.29%)
Профит фактор:
2.46
Мат. ожидание:
2.97 USD
Средняя прибыль:
6.98 USD
Средний убыток:
-7.16 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-34.46 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-47.20 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
7.59%
Годовой прогноз:
92.11%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
48.95 USD (3.94%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
3.57% (47.20 USD)
По эквити:
5.13% (112.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDCAD 310
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDCAD 920
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDCAD 21K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +50.35 USD
Худший трейд: -47 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +32.21 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -34.46 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-Live17" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.04 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.31 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.57 × 113
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.62 × 407
RoboForex-ECN
0.93 × 202
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.54 × 13
PlaceATrade-Real-4
2.51 × 130
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
7.25 × 4
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Intelligent AUDCAD Grid System | Stable & Consistent Performance

This trading system is designed with a focus on long-term consistency, controlled risk, and steady growth rather than chasing unrealistic returns.

Key Features

  • ✅ Trades AUDCAD only
  • ✅ Intelligent Grid Strategy
  • ✅ Advanced Hedging Logic
  • ✅ Dynamic Trade Management
  • ✅ Long-term market-tested approach
  • ✅ Fully automated trading (Expert Advisor)
  • ✅ Designed for stable and consistent performance

The strategy has been backtested over the past 12 years, providing extensive historical data for analysis and optimization. In addition to historical testing, it has also been running live for the last 7–8 months, demonstrating stable real-market execution.

Unlike aggressive martingale systems, this EA focuses on smart position management and intelligent grid deployment, aiming to recover positions efficiently while keeping risk under control.

What to Expect

  • Consistent trading activity
  • Professional risk management
  • Long-term approach
  • Stable equity growth over time
  • Intelligent handling of market fluctuations

This system is suitable for traders looking for an automated strategy that prioritizes consistency, discipline, and sustainable performance.

Backtest Available: 12 Years
Live Trading: 7–8 Months
Market: AUDCAD
Trading Style: Intelligent Grid + Hedging
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Risk Disclaimer: Forex trading involves substantial risk. Past performance, including backtests and live results, does not guarantee future performance. Always trade with capital you can afford to risk.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.03 17:52 2026.08.03 17:52:55  

Easy Money

2026.08.03 17:42
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:5000
2026.08.03 17:34 2026.08.03 17:34:54  

Just follow and enjoy the blues for life....

Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Alpha Print
99 USD в месяц
94%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
28
100%
310
71%
99%
2.46
2.97
USD
5%
1:500
Копировать

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