Intelligent AUDCAD Grid System | Stable & Consistent Performance

This trading system is designed with a focus on long-term consistency, controlled risk, and steady growth rather than chasing unrealistic returns.

Key Features

✅ Trades AUDCAD only

only ✅ Intelligent Grid Strategy

✅ Advanced Hedging Logic

✅ Dynamic Trade Management

✅ Long-term market-tested approach

✅ Fully automated trading (Expert Advisor)

✅ Designed for stable and consistent performance

The strategy has been backtested over the past 12 years, providing extensive historical data for analysis and optimization. In addition to historical testing, it has also been running live for the last 7–8 months, demonstrating stable real-market execution.

Unlike aggressive martingale systems, this EA focuses on smart position management and intelligent grid deployment, aiming to recover positions efficiently while keeping risk under control.

What to Expect

Consistent trading activity

Professional risk management

Long-term approach

Stable equity growth over time

Intelligent handling of market fluctuations

This system is suitable for traders looking for an automated strategy that prioritizes consistency, discipline, and sustainable performance.

Backtest Available: 12 Years

Live Trading: 7–8 Months

Market: AUDCAD

Trading Style: Intelligent Grid + Hedging

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)