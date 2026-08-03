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Osama Bin Saleem

Alpha Print

Osama Bin Saleem
Osama Bin Saleem

Osama Bin Saleem

  • Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer at  Founder CEO
  • Pakistan
  • 112
Professional algorithmic trader and Expert Advisor (EA) developer with a strong focus on automated trading systems for MetaTrader 5.
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 94%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
310
Profit Trades:
222 (71.61%)
Loss Trades:
88 (28.39%)
Best trade:
50.35 USD
Worst trade:
-47.20 USD
Gross Profit:
1 550.32 USD (38 093 pips)
Gross Loss:
-630.01 USD (17 115 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (32.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
84.06 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
98.12%
Max deposit load:
2.81%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
18.80
Long Trades:
151 (48.71%)
Short Trades:
159 (51.29%)
Profit Factor:
2.46
Expected Payoff:
2.97 USD
Average Profit:
6.98 USD
Average Loss:
-7.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-34.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.20 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
7.59%
Annual Forecast:
92.11%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
48.95 USD (3.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.57% (47.20 USD)
By Equity:
3.48% (75.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 310
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 920
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 21K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +50.35 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +32.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -34.46 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.04 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.31 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.57 × 113
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.62 × 407
RoboForex-ECN
0.93 × 202
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.54 × 13
PlaceATrade-Real-4
2.51 × 130
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
7.25 × 4
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Intelligent AUDCAD Grid System | Stable & Consistent Performance

This trading system is designed with a focus on long-term consistency, controlled risk, and steady growth rather than chasing unrealistic returns.

Key Features

  • ✅ Trades AUDCAD only
  • ✅ Intelligent Grid Strategy
  • ✅ Advanced Hedging Logic
  • ✅ Dynamic Trade Management
  • ✅ Long-term market-tested approach
  • ✅ Fully automated trading (Expert Advisor)
  • ✅ Designed for stable and consistent performance

The strategy has been backtested over the past 12 years, providing extensive historical data for analysis and optimization. In addition to historical testing, it has also been running live for the last 7–8 months, demonstrating stable real-market execution.

Unlike aggressive martingale systems, this EA focuses on smart position management and intelligent grid deployment, aiming to recover positions efficiently while keeping risk under control.

What to Expect

  • Consistent trading activity
  • Professional risk management
  • Long-term approach
  • Stable equity growth over time
  • Intelligent handling of market fluctuations

This system is suitable for traders looking for an automated strategy that prioritizes consistency, discipline, and sustainable performance.

Backtest Available: 12 Years
Live Trading: 7–8 Months
Market: AUDCAD
Trading Style: Intelligent Grid + Hedging
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Risk Disclaimer: Forex trading involves substantial risk. Past performance, including backtests and live results, does not guarantee future performance. Always trade with capital you can afford to risk.


No reviews
2026.08.03 17:52 2026.08.03 17:52:55  

Easy Money

2026.08.03 17:42
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:5000
2026.08.03 17:34 2026.08.03 17:34:54  

Just follow and enjoy the blues for life....

To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Alpha Print
99 USD per month
94%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
28
100%
310
71%
98%
2.46
2.97
USD
4%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.