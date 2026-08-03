- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|310
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|920
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|21K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.04 × 71
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.31 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.57 × 113
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.62 × 407
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.93 × 202
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|1.54 × 13
|
PlaceATrade-Real-4
|2.51 × 130
|
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
|7.25 × 4
This trading system is designed with a focus on long-term consistency, controlled risk, and steady growth rather than chasing unrealistic returns.
Key Features
- ✅ Trades AUDCAD only
- ✅ Intelligent Grid Strategy
- ✅ Advanced Hedging Logic
- ✅ Dynamic Trade Management
- ✅ Long-term market-tested approach
- ✅ Fully automated trading (Expert Advisor)
- ✅ Designed for stable and consistent performance
The strategy has been backtested over the past 12 years, providing extensive historical data for analysis and optimization. In addition to historical testing, it has also been running live for the last 7–8 months, demonstrating stable real-market execution.
Unlike aggressive martingale systems, this EA focuses on smart position management and intelligent grid deployment, aiming to recover positions efficiently while keeping risk under control.
What to Expect
- Consistent trading activity
- Professional risk management
- Long-term approach
- Stable equity growth over time
- Intelligent handling of market fluctuations
This system is suitable for traders looking for an automated strategy that prioritizes consistency, discipline, and sustainable performance.
Backtest Available: 12 Years
Live Trading: 7–8 Months
Market: AUDCAD
Trading Style: Intelligent Grid + Hedging
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
Risk Disclaimer: Forex trading involves substantial risk. Past performance, including backtests and live results, does not guarantee future performance. Always trade with capital you can afford to risk.
Easy Money
Just follow and enjoy the blues for life....
USD
USD
USD