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Osama Bin Saleem

Alpha Print

Osama Bin Saleem
Osama Bin Saleem

Osama Bin Saleem

  • Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer 在  Founder CEO
  • 巴基斯坦
  • 112
Professional algorithmic trader and Expert Advisor (EA) developer with a strong focus on automated trading systems for MetaTrader 5.
0条评论
可靠性
29
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 99 USD per 
增长自 2026 97%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
315
盈利交易:
225 (71.42%)
亏损交易:
90 (28.57%)
最好交易:
50.35 USD
最差交易:
-47.20 USD
毛利:
1 609.21 USD (38 514 pips)
毛利亏损:
-649.03 USD (17 472 pips)
最大连续赢利:
11 (32.21 USD)
最大连续盈利:
84.06 USD (2)
夏普比率:
0.27
交易活动:
99.12%
最大入金加载:
4.28%
最近交易:
16 几小时前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
19.62
长期交易:
155 (49.21%)
短期交易:
160 (50.79%)
利润因子:
2.48
预期回报:
3.05 USD
平均利润:
7.15 USD
平均损失:
-7.21 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-34.46 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-47.20 USD (1)
每月增长:
9.55%
年度预测:
115.93%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
48.95 USD (3.94%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
3.57% (47.20 USD)
净值:
5.13% (112.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDCAD 315
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDCAD 960
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDCAD 21K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +50.35 USD
最差交易: -47 USD
最大连续赢利: 2
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +32.21 USD
最大连续亏损: -34.46 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live17 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.04 × 71
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.31 × 49
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.57 × 113
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.62 × 407
RoboForex-ECN
0.93 × 202
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.54 × 13
PlaceATrade-Real-4
2.51 × 130
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
7.25 × 4
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
Intelligent AUDCAD Grid System | Stable & Consistent Performance

This trading system is designed with a focus on long-term consistency, controlled risk, and steady growth rather than chasing unrealistic returns.

Key Features

  • ✅ Trades AUDCAD only
  • ✅ Intelligent Grid Strategy
  • ✅ Advanced Hedging Logic
  • ✅ Dynamic Trade Management
  • ✅ Long-term market-tested approach
  • ✅ Fully automated trading (Expert Advisor)
  • ✅ Designed for stable and consistent performance

The strategy has been backtested over the past 12 years, providing extensive historical data for analysis and optimization. In addition to historical testing, it has also been running live for the last 7–8 months, demonstrating stable real-market execution.

Unlike aggressive martingale systems, this EA focuses on smart position management and intelligent grid deployment, aiming to recover positions efficiently while keeping risk under control.

What to Expect

  • Consistent trading activity
  • Professional risk management
  • Long-term approach
  • Stable equity growth over time
  • Intelligent handling of market fluctuations

This system is suitable for traders looking for an automated strategy that prioritizes consistency, discipline, and sustainable performance.

Backtest Available: 12 Years
Live Trading: 7–8 Months
Market: AUDCAD
Trading Style: Intelligent Grid + Hedging
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Risk Disclaimer: Forex trading involves substantial risk. Past performance, including backtests and live results, does not guarantee future performance. Always trade with capital you can afford to risk.


没有评论
2026.08.03 17:52 2026.08.03 17:52:55  

Easy Money

2026.08.03 17:42
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:5000
2026.08.03 17:34 2026.08.03 17:34:54  

Just follow and enjoy the blues for life....

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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Alpha Print
每月99 USD
97%
0
0
USD
2.2K
USD
29
100%
315
71%
99%
2.47
3.05
USD
5%
1:500
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