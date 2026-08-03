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Bero Abdullah Skaf

US30 and US500 Signals

Bero Abdullah Skaf
Bero Abdullah Skaf

Bero Abdullah Skaf

0 отзывов
52 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 -64%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
2 023
Прибыльных трейдов:
957 (47.30%)
Убыточных трейдов:
1 066 (52.69%)
Лучший трейд:
147.26 USD
Худший трейд:
-158.82 USD
Общая прибыль:
5 167.27 USD (19 099 816 pips)
Общий убыток:
-5 391.07 USD (4 811 687 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
73 (344.71 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
344.71 USD (73)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.00
Торговая активность:
70.20%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
13.83%
Последний трейд:
19 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
27
Ср. время удержания:
10 часов
Фактор восстановления:
-0.20
Длинных трейдов:
1 048 (51.80%)
Коротких трейдов:
975 (48.20%)
Профит фактор:
0.96
Мат. ожидание:
-0.11 USD
Средняя прибыль:
5.40 USD
Средний убыток:
-5.06 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
50 (-152.76 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-720.55 USD (29)
Прирост в месяц:
29.49%
Годовой прогноз:
357.80%
Алготрейдинг:
94%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
568.54 USD
Максимальная:
1 107.12 USD (106.60%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
80.20% (645.01 USD)
По эквити:
6.85% (99.03 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
US30 1103
XAUUSD 319
EURUSD 252
NAS100 159
USDJPY 51
US500 45
BTCUSD 44
GER40 32
GBPUSD 10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
US30 -35
XAUUSD 105
EURUSD -295
NAS100 14
USDJPY -19
US500 15
BTCUSD -35
GER40 7
GBPUSD 20
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
US30 -578K
XAUUSD 63K
EURUSD -37K
NAS100 131K
USDJPY -466
US500 12K
BTCUSD -233K
GER40 84K
GBPUSD 252
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +147.26 USD
Худший трейд: -159 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 73
Макс. серия проигрышей: 29
Макс. прибыль в серии: +344.71 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -152.76 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FusionMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
1.10 × 10
GoMarkets-Live
1.55 × 44
XM.COM-MT5
1.58 × 55
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.22 × 427
PUPrime-Live
2.33 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.44 × 34
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
Darwinex-Live
3.10 × 93
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.11 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
3.91 × 20655
RoboForex-ECN
3.99 × 193
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.09 × 66
Valutrades-Live
5.25 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
5.86 × 57
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
еще 66...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

QRC DailyGrid EA — Systematic Grid Strategy

This signal is powered by QRC DailyGrid, a proprietary algorithmic system developed by Quantum Rise Capital and traded live on a personal Fusion Markets account.

Strategy overview
QRC DailyGrid is a rules-based grid strategy that structures positions around intraday price levels. Every entry, exit, and adjustment is fully automated — no manual intervention, no news-based discretionary trades, no gambling on single directional bets. The system is designed to operate consistently across varying market conditions with a defined risk framework built into its architecture.

What you're copying

  • Instrument(s): US30,US500
  • Timeframe logic: intraday, anchored to a fixed daily cycle
  • Style: systematic grid with predefined level spacing and position management
  • Execution: 24/5 automated on a dedicated VPS

Risk management
Drawdown control is a core part of the design, with hard daily and total loss limits enforced at the account level. That said — this is a grid-based system, and grid strategies carry inherent exposure risk during extended trends. Please review the drawdown chart and trade history before subscribing so you understand the risk profile.

Recommended for copying

  • Broker: low-spread ECN/raw account (Fusion Markets or similar)
  • Minimum deposit: [set a realistic floor based on your risk per grid]
  • Leverage:1:100
  • Copy settings: proportional to your balance; do not over-leverage the copy ratio

Who this is for
Subscribers who want a hands-off systematic approach and understand that consistent algorithmic trading is a medium-to-long-term process, not a get-rich-quick scheme. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Developed and maintained by Quantum Rise Capital — quantumrisecapital.ae


Нет отзывов
2026.08.05 13:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 13:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 09:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
US30 and US500 Signals
30 USD в месяц
-64%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
52
94%
2 023
47%
70%
0.95
-0.11
USD
80%
1:100
Копировать

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