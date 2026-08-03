QRC DailyGrid EA — Systematic Grid Strategy

This signal is powered by QRC DailyGrid, a proprietary algorithmic system developed by Quantum Rise Capital and traded live on a personal Fusion Markets account.

Strategy overview

QRC DailyGrid is a rules-based grid strategy that structures positions around intraday price levels. Every entry, exit, and adjustment is fully automated — no manual intervention, no news-based discretionary trades, no gambling on single directional bets. The system is designed to operate consistently across varying market conditions with a defined risk framework built into its architecture.

What you're copying

Instrument(s): US30,US500

Timeframe logic: intraday, anchored to a fixed daily cycle

Style: systematic grid with predefined level spacing and position management

Execution: 24/5 automated on a dedicated VPS

Risk management

Drawdown control is a core part of the design, with hard daily and total loss limits enforced at the account level. That said — this is a grid-based system, and grid strategies carry inherent exposure risk during extended trends. Please review the drawdown chart and trade history before subscribing so you understand the risk profile.

Recommended for copying

Broker: low-spread ECN/raw account (Fusion Markets or similar)

Minimum deposit: [set a realistic floor based on your risk per grid]

Leverage:1:100

Copy settings: proportional to your balance; do not over-leverage the copy ratio

Who this is for

Subscribers who want a hands-off systematic approach and understand that consistent algorithmic trading is a medium-to-long-term process, not a get-rich-quick scheme. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Developed and maintained by Quantum Rise Capital — quantumrisecapital.ae