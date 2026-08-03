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Bero Abdullah Skaf

US30 and US500 Signals

Bero Abdullah Skaf
Bero Abdullah Skaf

Bero Abdullah Skaf

0 reviews
51 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -63%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 022
Profit Trades:
957 (47.32%)
Loss Trades:
1 065 (52.67%)
Best trade:
147.26 USD
Worst trade:
-158.82 USD
Gross Profit:
5 167.27 USD (19 099 816 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 389.68 USD (4 811 684 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
73 (344.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
344.71 USD (73)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
61.50%
Max deposit load:
13.83%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.20
Long Trades:
1 047 (51.78%)
Short Trades:
975 (48.22%)
Profit Factor:
0.96
Expected Payoff:
-0.11 USD
Average Profit:
5.40 USD
Average Loss:
-5.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
50 (-152.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-720.55 USD (29)
Monthly growth:
24.56%
Annual Forecast:
297.98%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
568.54 USD
Maximal:
1 107.12 USD (106.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
80.20% (645.01 USD)
By Equity:
6.59% (95.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 1103
XAUUSD 319
EURUSD 252
NAS100 159
USDJPY 51
BTCUSD 44
US500 44
GER40 32
GBPUSD 10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 -35
XAUUSD 105
EURUSD -295
NAS100 14
USDJPY -19
BTCUSD -35
US500 16
GER40 7
GBPUSD 20
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 -578K
XAUUSD 63K
EURUSD -37K
NAS100 131K
USDJPY -466
BTCUSD -233K
US500 12K
GER40 84K
GBPUSD 252
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +147.26 USD
Worst trade: -159 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 73
Maximum consecutive losses: 29
Maximal consecutive profit: +344.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -152.76 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
1.10 × 10
GoMarkets-Live
1.55 × 44
XM.COM-MT5
1.58 × 55
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.22 × 427
PUPrime-Live
2.33 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.44 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
2.72 × 109
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
3.10 × 93
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.11 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
3.91 × 20655
RoboForex-ECN
3.99 × 193
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.09 × 66
Valutrades-Live
5.25 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
OxSecurities-Live
6.60 × 57
66 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

QRC DailyGrid EA — Systematic Grid Strategy

This signal is powered by QRC DailyGrid, a proprietary algorithmic system developed by Quantum Rise Capital and traded live on a personal Fusion Markets account.

Strategy overview
QRC DailyGrid is a rules-based grid strategy that structures positions around intraday price levels. Every entry, exit, and adjustment is fully automated — no manual intervention, no news-based discretionary trades, no gambling on single directional bets. The system is designed to operate consistently across varying market conditions with a defined risk framework built into its architecture.

What you're copying

  • Instrument(s): US30,US500
  • Timeframe logic: intraday, anchored to a fixed daily cycle
  • Style: systematic grid with predefined level spacing and position management
  • Execution: 24/5 automated on a dedicated VPS

Risk management
Drawdown control is a core part of the design, with hard daily and total loss limits enforced at the account level. That said — this is a grid-based system, and grid strategies carry inherent exposure risk during extended trends. Please review the drawdown chart and trade history before subscribing so you understand the risk profile.

Recommended for copying

  • Broker: low-spread ECN/raw account (Fusion Markets or similar)
  • Minimum deposit: [set a realistic floor based on your risk per grid]
  • Leverage:1:100
  • Copy settings: proportional to your balance; do not over-leverage the copy ratio

Who this is for
Subscribers who want a hands-off systematic approach and understand that consistent algorithmic trading is a medium-to-long-term process, not a get-rich-quick scheme. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Developed and maintained by Quantum Rise Capital — quantumrisecapital.ae


No reviews
2026.08.05 13:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 13:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 09:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
US30 and US500 Signals
30 USD per month
-63%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
51
94%
2 022
47%
61%
0.95
-0.11
USD
80%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.