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Bero Abdullah Skaf

US30 and US500 Signals

Bero Abdullah Skaf
Bero Abdullah Skaf

Bero Abdullah Skaf

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52
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 -63%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:100
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
2 030
盈利交易:
962 (47.38%)
亏损交易:
1 068 (52.61%)
最好交易:
147.26 USD
最差交易:
-158.82 USD
毛利:
5 175.06 USD (19 130 206 pips)
毛利亏损:
-5 396.52 USD (4 811 768 pips)
最大连续赢利:
73 (344.71 USD)
最大连续盈利:
344.71 USD (73)
夏普比率:
-0.00
交易活动:
78.05%
最大入金加载:
13.83%
最近交易:
18 几小时前
每周交易:
23
平均持有时间:
10 小时
采收率:
-0.20
长期交易:
1 052 (51.82%)
短期交易:
978 (48.18%)
利润因子:
0.96
预期回报:
-0.11 USD
平均利润:
5.38 USD
平均损失:
-5.05 USD
最大连续失误:
50 (-152.76 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-720.55 USD (29)
每月增长:
29.70%
年度预测:
360.34%
算法交易:
94%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
568.54 USD
最大值:
1 107.12 USD (106.60%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
80.20% (645.01 USD)
净值:
7.41% (107.39 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
US30 1108
XAUUSD 319
EURUSD 252
NAS100 159
USDJPY 51
US500 47
BTCUSD 44
GER40 32
GBPUSD 10
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
US30 -35
XAUUSD 105
EURUSD -295
NAS100 14
USDJPY -19
US500 17
BTCUSD -35
GER40 7
GBPUSD 20
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
US30 -551K
XAUUSD 63K
EURUSD -37K
NAS100 131K
USDJPY -466
US500 15K
BTCUSD -233K
GER40 84K
GBPUSD 252
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +147.26 USD
最差交易: -159 USD
最大连续赢利: 73
最大连续失误: 29
最大连续盈利: +344.71 USD
最大连续亏损: -152.76 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FusionMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
1.10 × 10
GoMarkets-Live
1.55 × 44
XM.COM-MT5
1.58 × 55
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.22 × 427
PUPrime-Live
2.33 × 3
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.44 × 34
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
2.70 × 110
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
3.10 × 93
ICMarketsSC-MT5
3.11 × 35
FusionMarkets-Live
3.91 × 20655
RoboForex-ECN
3.99 × 193
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.09 × 66
Valutrades-Live
5.25 × 4
OxSecurities-Live
5.86 × 57
XMGlobal-MT5 2
6.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
66 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

QRC DailyGrid EA — Systematic Grid Strategy

This signal is powered by QRC DailyGrid, a proprietary algorithmic system developed by Quantum Rise Capital and traded live on a personal Fusion Markets account.

Strategy overview
QRC DailyGrid is a rules-based grid strategy that structures positions around intraday price levels. Every entry, exit, and adjustment is fully automated — no manual intervention, no news-based discretionary trades, no gambling on single directional bets. The system is designed to operate consistently across varying market conditions with a defined risk framework built into its architecture.

What you're copying

  • Instrument(s): US30,US500
  • Timeframe logic: intraday, anchored to a fixed daily cycle
  • Style: systematic grid with predefined level spacing and position management
  • Execution: 24/5 automated on a dedicated VPS

Risk management
Drawdown control is a core part of the design, with hard daily and total loss limits enforced at the account level. That said — this is a grid-based system, and grid strategies carry inherent exposure risk during extended trends. Please review the drawdown chart and trade history before subscribing so you understand the risk profile.

Recommended for copying

  • Broker: low-spread ECN/raw account (Fusion Markets or similar)
  • Minimum deposit: [set a realistic floor based on your risk per grid]
  • Leverage:1:100
  • Copy settings: proportional to your balance; do not over-leverage the copy ratio

Who this is for
Subscribers who want a hands-off systematic approach and understand that consistent algorithmic trading is a medium-to-long-term process, not a get-rich-quick scheme. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Developed and maintained by Quantum Rise Capital — quantumrisecapital.ae


没有评论
2026.08.05 13:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 13:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 09:05
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
US30 and US500 Signals
每月30 USD
-63%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
52
94%
2 030
47%
78%
0.95
-0.11
USD
80%
1:100
复制

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信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

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