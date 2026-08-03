- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|1108
|XAUUSD
|319
|EURUSD
|252
|NAS100
|159
|USDJPY
|51
|US500
|47
|BTCUSD
|44
|GER40
|32
|GBPUSD
|10
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|US30
|-35
|XAUUSD
|105
|EURUSD
|-295
|NAS100
|14
|USDJPY
|-19
|US500
|17
|BTCUSD
|-35
|GER40
|7
|GBPUSD
|20
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|US30
|-551K
|XAUUSD
|63K
|EURUSD
|-37K
|NAS100
|131K
|USDJPY
|-466
|US500
|15K
|BTCUSD
|-233K
|GER40
|84K
|GBPUSD
|252
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FusionMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.10 × 10
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.55 × 44
|
XM.COM-MT5
|1.58 × 55
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.22 × 427
|
PUPrime-Live
|2.33 × 3
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.44 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|2.70 × 110
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.10 × 93
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|3.11 × 35
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.91 × 20655
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.99 × 193
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.09 × 66
|
Valutrades-Live
|5.25 × 4
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.86 × 57
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|6.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
QRC DailyGrid EA — Systematic Grid Strategy
This signal is powered by QRC DailyGrid, a proprietary algorithmic system developed by Quantum Rise Capital and traded live on a personal Fusion Markets account.
Strategy overview
QRC DailyGrid is a rules-based grid strategy that structures positions around intraday price levels. Every entry, exit, and adjustment is fully automated — no manual intervention, no news-based discretionary trades, no gambling on single directional bets. The system is designed to operate consistently across varying market conditions with a defined risk framework built into its architecture.
What you're copying
- Instrument(s): US30,US500
- Timeframe logic: intraday, anchored to a fixed daily cycle
- Style: systematic grid with predefined level spacing and position management
- Execution: 24/5 automated on a dedicated VPS
Risk management
Drawdown control is a core part of the design, with hard daily and total loss limits enforced at the account level. That said — this is a grid-based system, and grid strategies carry inherent exposure risk during extended trends. Please review the drawdown chart and trade history before subscribing so you understand the risk profile.
Recommended for copying
- Broker: low-spread ECN/raw account (Fusion Markets or similar)
- Minimum deposit: [set a realistic floor based on your risk per grid]
- Leverage:1:100
- Copy settings: proportional to your balance; do not over-leverage the copy ratio
Who this is for
Subscribers who want a hands-off systematic approach and understand that consistent algorithmic trading is a medium-to-long-term process, not a get-rich-quick scheme. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Developed and maintained by Quantum Rise Capital — quantumrisecapital.ae
USD
USD
USD