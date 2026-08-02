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Juraj Senko

Seno Scalp

Juraj Senko
Juraj Senko

Juraj Senko

0 отзывов
Надежность
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 15%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
12
Прибыльных трейдов:
9 (75.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
3 (25.00%)
Лучший трейд:
33.22 USD
Худший трейд:
-0.08 USD
Общая прибыль:
109.41 USD (67 711 pips)
Общий убыток:
-0.37 USD (26 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
5 (28.51 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
63.00 USD (2)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.79
Торговая активность:
46.18%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
6.16%
Последний трейд:
5 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
11
Ср. время удержания:
7 часов
Фактор восстановления:
519.24
Длинных трейдов:
12 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
295.70
Мат. ожидание:
9.09 USD
Средняя прибыль:
12.16 USD
Средний убыток:
-0.12 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-0.13 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-0.13 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
14.64%
Алготрейдинг:
83%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
0.21 USD (0.03%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.02 USD)
По эквити:
0.85% (6.55 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 5
NAS100 4
USDJPY 3
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 81
NAS100 28
USDJPY 0
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 8.2K
NAS100 59K
USDJPY -20
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +33.22 USD
Худший трейд: -0 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 2
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +28.51 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.13 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FusionMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
1.22 × 9
XM.COM-MT5
1.29 × 31
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.53 × 49
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.96 × 28
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
3.09 × 7640
Darwinex-Live
3.68 × 44
RoboForex-ECN
3.80 × 129
PUPrime-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
4.08 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.27 × 22
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
OxSecurities-Live
6.56 × 9
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
еще 62...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Seno Scalp — Multi-Instrument Breakout Portfolio

A systematic, multi-instrument Expert Advisor trading Gold (XAUUSD), NAS100, and USDJPY simultaneously as one diversified portfolio, each running independently-calibrated strategy instances tuned to that instrument's own characteristics.

What this account is:
This is a live, unmodified forward-test of my own strategies. No martingale, no grid, no hedging — each position carries a fixed stop-loss from entry. Track record begins from the date shown; nothing here is backtested or simulated.

Scalping-style entries:
Entries are scalping-style (fast, precise breakout triggers), though individual trades can run anywhere from minutes to 7+ hours depending on market conditions. Because of this, execution quality (spread, slippage, and connection latency on the subscriber's side) can meaningfully affect copied results — your outcomes may differ from the master account, especially with a slower connection or wider spreads on your broker.

Risk note:
Trading Forex/CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please size your copy settings according to your own risk tolerance.




Нет отзывов
2026.08.07 12:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 13:48
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.04 13:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.02 18:00
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 18:00
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 18:00
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.02 18:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.02 18:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Seno Scalp
30 USD в месяц
15%
0
0
USD
854
USD
2
83%
12
75%
46%
295.70
9.09
USD
1%
1:500
Копировать

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