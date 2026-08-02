- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|5
|NAS100
|4
|USDJPY
|3
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|
1 2 3 4 5
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD
|81
|NAS100
|28
|USDJPY
|0
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.2K
|NAS100
|59K
|USDJPY
|-20
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FusionMarkets-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.22 × 9
|
XM.COM-MT5
|1.29 × 31
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.53 × 49
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.96 × 28
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.09 × 7640
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.68 × 44
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.80 × 129
|
PUPrime-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|4.08 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.27 × 22
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
OxSecurities-Live
|6.56 × 9
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
Seno Scalp — Multi-Instrument Breakout Portfolio
A systematic, multi-instrument Expert Advisor trading Gold (XAUUSD), NAS100, and USDJPY simultaneously as one diversified portfolio, each running independently-calibrated strategy instances tuned to that instrument's own characteristics.
What this account is:
This is a live, unmodified forward-test of my own strategies. No martingale, no grid, no hedging — each position carries a fixed stop-loss from entry. Track record begins from the date shown; nothing here is backtested or simulated.
Scalping-style entries:
Entries are scalping-style (fast, precise breakout triggers), though individual trades can run anywhere from minutes to 7+ hours depending on market conditions. Because of this, execution quality (spread, slippage, and connection latency on the subscriber's side) can meaningfully affect copied results — your outcomes may differ from the master account, especially with a slower connection or wider spreads on your broker.
Risk note:
Trading Forex/CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please size your copy settings according to your own risk tolerance.
USD
USD
USD