- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|9
|XAUUSD
|9
|USDJPY
|4
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|NAS100
|18
|XAUUSD
|48
|USDJPY
|0
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|NAS100
|34K
|XAUUSD
|4.9K
|USDJPY
|-22
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FusionMarkets-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.22 × 9
|
XM.COM-MT5
|1.29 × 31
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.53 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|2.53 × 86
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.96 × 28
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.09 × 7640
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.68 × 44
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.80 × 129
|
PUPrime-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.27 × 22
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
OxSecurities-Live
|6.56 × 9
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
Seno Scalp — Multi-Instrument Breakout Portfolio
A systematic, multi-instrument Expert Advisor trading Gold (XAUUSD), NAS100, and USDJPY simultaneously as one diversified portfolio, each running independently-calibrated strategy instances tuned to that instrument's own characteristics.
What this account is:
This is a live, unmodified forward-test of my own strategies. No martingale, no grid, no hedging — each position carries a fixed stop-loss from entry. Track record begins from the date shown; nothing here is backtested or simulated.
Scalping-style entries:
Entries are scalping-style (fast, precise breakout triggers), though individual trades can run anywhere from minutes to 7+ hours depending on market conditions. Because of this, execution quality (spread, slippage, and connection latency on the subscriber's side) can meaningfully affect copied results — your outcomes may differ from the master account, especially with a slower connection or wider spreads on your broker.
Risk note:
Trading Forex/CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please size your copy settings according to your own risk tolerance.
USD
USD
USD