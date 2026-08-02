Seno Scalp — Multi-Instrument Breakout Portfolio

A systematic, multi-instrument Expert Advisor trading Gold (XAUUSD), NAS100, and USDJPY simultaneously as one diversified portfolio, each running independently-calibrated strategy instances tuned to that instrument's own characteristics.

What this account is:

This is a live, unmodified forward-test of my own strategies. No martingale, no grid, no hedging — each position carries a fixed stop-loss from entry. Track record begins from the date shown; nothing here is backtested or simulated.

Scalping-style entries:

Entries are scalping-style (fast, precise breakout triggers), though individual trades can run anywhere from minutes to 7+ hours depending on market conditions. Because of this, execution quality (spread, slippage, and connection latency on the subscriber's side) can meaningfully affect copied results — your outcomes may differ from the master account, especially with a slower connection or wider spreads on your broker.

Risk note:

Trading Forex/CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please size your copy settings according to your own risk tolerance.







