- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NAS100
|4
|XAUUSD
|3
|USDJPY
|1
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|
1 2 3 4
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NAS100
|28
|XAUUSD
|18
|USDJPY
|0
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NAS100
|59K
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|USDJPY
|-6
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNXGlobal-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
TDMarkets-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.22 × 9
|
XM.COM-MT5
|1.29 × 31
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|2.53 × 49
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|2.58 × 84
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.96 × 28
|
FPMarkets-Live
|3.00 × 1
|
AUSCommercial-Live
|3.00 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|3.09 × 7640
|
Darwinex-Live
|3.68 × 44
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.80 × 129
|
PUPrime-Live
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.27 × 22
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|5.25 × 64
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|6.26 × 167
|
OxSecurities-Live
|6.56 × 9
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|6.68 × 56
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|6.94 × 143
Seno Scalp — Multi-Instrument Breakout Portfolio
A systematic, multi-instrument Expert Advisor trading Gold (XAUUSD), NAS100, and USDJPY simultaneously as one diversified portfolio, each running independently-calibrated strategy instances tuned to that instrument's own characteristics.
What this account is:
This is a live, unmodified forward-test of my own strategies. No martingale, no grid, no hedging — each position carries a fixed stop-loss from entry. Track record begins from the date shown; nothing here is backtested or simulated.
Scalping-style entries:
Entries are scalping-style (fast, precise breakout triggers), though individual trades can run anywhere from minutes to 7+ hours depending on market conditions. Because of this, execution quality (spread, slippage, and connection latency on the subscriber's side) can meaningfully affect copied results — your outcomes may differ from the master account, especially with a slower connection or wider spreads on your broker.
Risk note:
Trading Forex/CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please size your copy settings according to your own risk tolerance.
USD
USD
USD