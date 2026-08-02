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Juraj Senko

Seno Scalp

Juraj Senko
Juraj Senko

Juraj Senko

0 reviews
Reliability
1 week
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 6%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
8
Profit Trades:
7 (87.50%)
Loss Trades:
1 (12.50%)
Best trade:
17.80 USD
Worst trade:
-0.08 USD
Gross Profit:
46.41 USD (61 287 pips)
Gross Loss:
-0.16 USD (12 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (28.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
28.51 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.84
Trading activity:
51.33%
Max deposit load:
6.16%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
330.36
Long Trades:
8 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
290.06
Expected Payoff:
5.78 USD
Average Profit:
6.63 USD
Average Loss:
-0.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-0.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-0.08 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
6.21%
Algo trading:
75%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.14 USD (0.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.00% (0.02 USD)
By Equity:
0.85% (6.55 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100 4
XAUUSD 3
USDJPY 1
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100 28
XAUUSD 18
USDJPY 0
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100 59K
XAUUSD 1.8K
USDJPY -6
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.80 USD
Worst trade: -0 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +28.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -0.08 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
FXNXGlobal-Trade
0.00 × 1
TDMarkets-Primary
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
JunoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
1.22 × 9
XM.COM-MT5
1.29 × 31
FPMarketsSC-Live
2.53 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
2.58 × 84
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.96 × 28
FPMarkets-Live
3.00 × 1
AUSCommercial-Live
3.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
3.09 × 7640
Darwinex-Live
3.68 × 44
RoboForex-ECN
3.80 × 129
PUPrime-Live
4.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.27 × 22
GOMarketsIntl-Live
5.25 × 64
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
6.26 × 167
OxSecurities-Live
6.56 × 9
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
6.68 × 56
Exness-MT5Real26
6.94 × 143
62 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Seno Scalp — Multi-Instrument Breakout Portfolio

A systematic, multi-instrument Expert Advisor trading Gold (XAUUSD), NAS100, and USDJPY simultaneously as one diversified portfolio, each running independently-calibrated strategy instances tuned to that instrument's own characteristics.

What this account is:
This is a live, unmodified forward-test of my own strategies. No martingale, no grid, no hedging — each position carries a fixed stop-loss from entry. Track record begins from the date shown; nothing here is backtested or simulated.

Scalping-style entries:
Entries are scalping-style (fast, precise breakout triggers), though individual trades can run anywhere from minutes to 7+ hours depending on market conditions. Because of this, execution quality (spread, slippage, and connection latency on the subscriber's side) can meaningfully affect copied results — your outcomes may differ from the master account, especially with a slower connection or wider spreads on your broker.

Risk note:
Trading Forex/CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please size your copy settings according to your own risk tolerance.




No reviews
2026.08.07 12:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.08.04 13:48
Share of trading days is too low
2026.08.04 13:48
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.08.02 18:00
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 18:00
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.02 18:00
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.08.02 18:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.02 18:00
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Seno Scalp
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
791
USD
1
75%
8
87%
51%
290.06
5.78
USD
1%
1:500
Copy

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