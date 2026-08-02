- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD.ls
|27
|BTCUSD.futu
|19
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|GOLD.ls
|-2.1K
|BTCUSD.futu
|503
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|GOLD.ls
|-15K
|BTCUSD.futu
|248K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "InstaForex-Server" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
Malaysia Capital Partner is a professional fund management project dedicated to growing capital through disciplined trading and responsible risk management.
Our priority is simple: protect capital first, then pursue consistent long-term growth. Every investment decision is based on proven market analysis, strict risk management, and a disciplined trading process—not emotion or speculation.
We believe trust is earned through consistency, transparency, and responsible capital management. Our goal is to build long-term partnerships with investors who value steady growth over unnecessary risk.
Whether you are an individual investor or a high-net-worth client, Malaysia Capital Partner is committed to managing your capital with professionalism, integrity, and a long-term vision.
USD
USD
USD