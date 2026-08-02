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Muhammad Shazreyza Bin Mohd Nasir

Malaysia Capital Partner

Muhammad Shazreyza Bin Mohd Nasir
Muhammad Shazreyza Bin Mohd Nasir

Muhammad Shazreyza Bin Mohd Nasir

0 отзывов
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 50 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 -16%
InstaForex-Server
1:200
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
46
Прибыльных трейдов:
18 (39.13%)
Убыточных трейдов:
28 (60.87%)
Лучший трейд:
520.80 USD
Худший трейд:
-301.50 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 753.19 USD (343 360 pips)
Общий убыток:
-3 384.86 USD (110 664 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
7 (745.62 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
745.62 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
-0.20
Торговая активность:
48.42%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
92.97%
Последний трейд:
12 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
31
Ср. время удержания:
6 часов
Фактор восстановления:
-0.67
Длинных трейдов:
16 (34.78%)
Коротких трейдов:
30 (65.22%)
Профит фактор:
0.52
Мат. ожидание:
-35.47 USD
Средняя прибыль:
97.40 USD
Средний убыток:
-120.89 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
12 (-1 415.51 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-1 415.51 USD (12)
Прирост в месяц:
-16.27%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1 631.67 USD
Максимальная:
2 450.26 USD (22.65%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
22.60% (2 445.46 USD)
По эквити:
3.60% (315.35 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GOLD.ls 27
BTCUSD.futu 19
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GOLD.ls -2.1K
BTCUSD.futu 503
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GOLD.ls -15K
BTCUSD.futu 248K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +520.80 USD
Худший трейд: -302 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 12
Макс. прибыль в серии: +745.62 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -1 415.51 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "InstaForex-Server" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Malaysia Capital Partner is a professional fund management project dedicated to growing capital through disciplined trading and responsible risk management.

Our priority is simple: protect capital first, then pursue consistent long-term growth. Every investment decision is based on proven market analysis, strict risk management, and a disciplined trading process—not emotion or speculation.

We believe trust is earned through consistency, transparency, and responsible capital management. Our goal is to build long-term partnerships with investors who value steady growth over unnecessary risk.

Whether you are an individual investor or a high-net-worth client, Malaysia Capital Partner is committed to managing your capital with professionalism, integrity, and a long-term vision.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.06 23:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.02 15:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.02 15:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Malaysia Capital Partner
50 USD в месяц
-16%
0
0
USD
8.4K
USD
2
0%
46
39%
48%
0.51
-35.47
USD
23%
1:200
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

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