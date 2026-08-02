- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD.ls
|20
|BTCUSD.futu
|12
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD.ls
|-766
|BTCUSD.futu
|842
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD.ls
|-4.7K
|BTCUSD.futu
|333K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaForex-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Malaysia Capital Partner is a professional fund management project dedicated to growing capital through disciplined trading and responsible risk management.
Our priority is simple: protect capital first, then pursue consistent long-term growth. Every investment decision is based on proven market analysis, strict risk management, and a disciplined trading process—not emotion or speculation.
We believe trust is earned through consistency, transparency, and responsible capital management. Our goal is to build long-term partnerships with investors who value steady growth over unnecessary risk.
Whether you are an individual investor or a high-net-worth client, Malaysia Capital Partner is committed to managing your capital with professionalism, integrity, and a long-term vision.
USD
USD
USD