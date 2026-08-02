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Muhammad Shazreyza Bin Mohd Nasir

Malaysia Capital Partner

Muhammad Shazreyza Bin Mohd Nasir
Muhammad Shazreyza Bin Mohd Nasir

Muhammad Shazreyza Bin Mohd Nasir

0 reviews
Reliability
2 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
InstaForex-Server
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
17 (53.12%)
Loss Trades:
15 (46.88%)
Best trade:
520.80 USD
Worst trade:
-260.10 USD
Gross Profit:
1 748.54 USD (343 330 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 675.90 USD (15 334 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (745.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
745.62 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
39.05%
Max deposit load:
54.47%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
33
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.06
Long Trades:
11 (34.38%)
Short Trades:
21 (65.63%)
Profit Factor:
1.04
Expected Payoff:
2.27 USD
Average Profit:
102.86 USD
Average Loss:
-111.73 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-556.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-556.50 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.76%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
315.11 USD
Maximal:
1 133.70 USD (10.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.47% (1 132.70 USD)
By Equity:
2.94% (296.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD.ls 20
BTCUSD.futu 12
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD.ls -766
BTCUSD.futu 842
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD.ls -4.7K
BTCUSD.futu 333K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +520.80 USD
Worst trade: -260 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +745.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -556.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "InstaForex-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Malaysia Capital Partner is a professional fund management project dedicated to growing capital through disciplined trading and responsible risk management.

Our priority is simple: protect capital first, then pursue consistent long-term growth. Every investment decision is based on proven market analysis, strict risk management, and a disciplined trading process—not emotion or speculation.

We believe trust is earned through consistency, transparency, and responsible capital management. Our goal is to build long-term partnerships with investors who value steady growth over unnecessary risk.

Whether you are an individual investor or a high-net-worth client, Malaysia Capital Partner is committed to managing your capital with professionalism, integrity, and a long-term vision.


No reviews
2026.08.06 23:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.02 15:59
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.02 15:59
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Malaysia Capital Partner
50 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
2
0%
32
53%
39%
1.04
2.27
USD
10%
1:200
Copy

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